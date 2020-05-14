During my morning commute on Wednesday — the first since we started phasing in the college reopening — my little pickup was pulling to the left. I thought it might be low tire pressure from sitting in the garage for so long.
Or maybe it was a low driver-side tire from my sitting in the kitchen for so long.
Despite the college’s requirement to wear a mask outside of our offices, I made a point of visiting the employee fitness room.
I exercised in the living room while working from home, but I apparently have been taking in far more calories than I could burn.
Working out with a mask on had me worried. Would I get dizzy and pass out?
Although I did not lose consciousness from breathing my own heavy breathing, I did get a little dizzy.
I’m pretty sure it was from elevated sugar levels.
Hoarders have been getting a bad rap since the stay-at-home coronavirus recommendations kicked in. I don’t happen to believe that a lack of consideration is to blame for the run on TP.
I think the overactive consumers of toilet rolls are the same otherwise considerate people who have been overactive with the dinner rolls. They’ve also been buying up all of the canned goods, meats, breads, eggs and milk.
They (and by “they” I mean “we”) have been eating meals like there will be no more meals. And the physiological response to all of that eating is what has driven up the stock prices on toilet paper.
My wife is an excellent cook. When the groceries started disappearing from the shelves, she accused other people of overreacting.
“We are not going to run out of food,” Sharon declared. “You just have to be creative and know how to prepare meals.”
These were not empty words. My wife has spent the pandemic demonstrating for her family how to survive a pandemic by increasing caloric intake. If all of the chicken is sold out, for instance, simply buy a couple of frozen turkeys. Most people would never think of that.
Can you imagine all of the different meals and dishes that can be made from a 16-pound turkey? My wife has. Turkey sandwiches, turkey soup, turkey salad, turkey pot pies.
The list is endless.
This pandemic has been as though Thanksgiving, Christmas and Groundhog Day decided to merge.
Besides all of the fantastic meals, I have developed a grazing problem. I walk through the kitchen like a cow in a clover field. Slowly.
Only it’s not the salad I’m after. It’s the candy. I found where the Easter Bunny had hidden all his chocolate eggs, and I got in trouble for it. After that, I had to be creative in satisfying my sweet tooth.
Hint: Raking half a spoonful of peanut butter through the Nutella jar creates a little wad of heaven that I cannot believe has not been patented by any corporate candymakers.
Now I’m back at the office, and I have a lot of work to do. A mountain of work. A big, flabby mountain.
Either that or the counterweights on the doctor’s office scale in the exercise room are in desperate need of calibration.
