Golden K installs new president The Daily Reflector Oct 13, 2022 Bobby Burns Staff Writer The Kiwanis Club of Golden K Greenville installed its new president on Oct. 4.Bob Clinkscales will lead the club which was the first Golden K, founded in 1975.The Golden K continues to serve the community through an annual program that provides a book to every first grader in Pitt County schools.The club also supports Operation Sunshine, food initiatives and other youth programs.Members gather at 10 a.m. on the first and third Tuesday of the month at the Masonic Hall, 1104 Charles St. All are welcome.Call 252-367-8310 for further information. Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.