Golden K

Golden K President Elect Harold Jones, Past President Maureen Hooker and President Bob Clinkscales marked installation of officers on Oct. 4.

 Bobby Burns Staff Writer

The Kiwanis Club of Golden K Greenville installed its new president on Oct. 4.

Bob Clinkscales will lead the club which was the first Golden K, founded in 1975.

