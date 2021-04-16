The Share the Bounty Food Pantry in Simpson recently used grant funding to purchase and distribute 150 heads of cabbage for its Easter food distribution.
The pantry, a ministry of Salem United Methodist Church, received funding from the Come to the Table program of the Rural Advancement Foundation International-USA. This program supports the purchase of food from local farmers, restaurants or food businesses for distribution in the community. These grants are made possible by funding from The Duke Endowment
Share the Bounty used the grant to purchase cabbage from local farmers John and Ilene Romeo of Romeo Creations. They were distributed to food pantry clients on on April 3 in hopes they would make a nice addition to their Easter dinners. John and Ilene are regular vendors at the Pitt County Leroy James Farmers Market.
Since March of 2020 and in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Come to the Table has granted more than $100,000 to 105 churches and nonprofit organizations in North Carolina to purchase food from local vendors to be distributed to food insecure community members.
Anyone interested in learning more about the program may contact Michelle Osborne, program manager for faith-based and community partnerships at michelle@rafiusa.org or 919-704-6920.