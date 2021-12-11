A lifelong Greene County resident will have 101 reasons to celebrate on Dec. 18.
That date will mark 101 years of life for Isabelle Brown.
She was born Dec. 18, 1920, in Greene County to the late William “Will” Brown and Addie Grant Brown. Long life runs in the family — her mother died on July 12, 1981, at the age of 100.
Isabelle Brown attended Browntown School in Greene County and Heath Chapel and Jumping Run Schools in Lenoir County, all of which were segregated schools for blacks.
Her employment consisted of working on the family’s farm and doing seasonal work at surrounding tobacco factories.
Until some health problems set in, she enjoyed gardening and raising hogs and chickens on the family’s farm.
All of Brown’s seven siblings have preceded her in death.
She lives in the Browntown section of Greene County and enjoys chatting and visits from family and friends.