Renowned baseball coach George Whitfield is the subject of a new book by Greenville author Bethany Bradsher.
“Covering All the Bases: George Whitfield’s Extraordinary Life in Baseball” profiles the life and achievements of Whitfield, a member of the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame and the American Legion Baseball Hall of Fame.
A Kinston native, Whitfield coached at Goldsboro High School, Hamlet and Richmond County high schools, Arendell Parrott Academy and Pitt Community College and served as athletic director at Mount Olive College.
As a volunteer baseball coach for ECU, he worked with the late Keith LeClair, whose baseball career and battle with ALS were the subject of Bradsher’s “Coaching Third.”
Bradsher is also the author of “The Big Rock,” which tells the story of the annual fishing tournament. She and Whitfield will be featured at a book launch at 3 p.m. Monday at Parrott’s Ellis Simon Gymnasium, 1901 Dobbs Farm Road, Kinston.