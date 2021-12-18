A Greenville girl earned 2021-22 National Miss American Miss Jr. Teen honors at the National American Miss National Pageant held in Orlando, Florida.
The pageant announced that Noelia Velazquez, daughter of Dr. Laura Davila and Dr. Norberto Velazquez, earned the title during competitions held during Thanksgiving week.
Noelia participates in activities including acting, modeling, and practicing gymnastics. She practices gymnastics for 20 hours a week and travels the East Coast competing Level 10 in a gymnastics developmental program, a news release said.
She created the Girl Strong by NOE initiative, where she leads Girl Strong Workshops at local schools and shares Girl Strong Sunday videos on her Instagram account with 60K followers.
The Girl Strong Sunday videos are meant to inspire the younger generation to be their best self and talk about important tween/teen subjects and also volunteerism, the release said.
The National American Miss Pageants awards $1.5 million in cash, scholarships and prizes annually to recognize and assist the development of young women nationwide. Noelia will receive more than $15,000 in cash and prizes throughout the year of her reign.
National American Miss is dedicated to the success of young women across the nation with a program that is designed to be age-appropriate and family-oriented, the release said. Pageants are held in each state for girls ages four to twenty-four in six different divisions.
The pageant program is based on inner beauty, as well as poise, presentation, and offers an “All American Spirit” of fun for family and friends.
Emphasis is placed on the importance of gaining self-confidence, learning new skills, learning good attitudes about competition, and setting and achieving goals.