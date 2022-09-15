A Tennessee-based theater company shuttered a cineplex on Greenville Boulevard on Thursday, leaving the city with a single theater.
Regal Greenville Grand, 750 Greenville Blvd., which anchored a shopping center on the west side of town, closed with little waning. The company posted a note on its website to alert moviegoers, asking them to check out the Regal North Hills location in Raleigh.
Richard Glover, a spokesman for the company, responded by email to a phone call seeking further information on Thursday.
“Regal has made the decision to close our theatre located in Greenville. We are incredibly grateful to have been able to serve our guests and members in the Greenville community and provide them with memorable cinema experiences,” Glover said.
He did not respond to a follow-up email asking what prompted the decision and what the company would do with the building.
The 14-screen cineplex was opened in 2008 by Charlotte-based Consolidated Theaters, according Daily Reflector reporting from the time. The $12 million, 51,000-square-foot facility was the anchor for a surrounding shopping center built in conjunction with the cineplex.
It was celebrated as a new option for moviegoers. Now the AMC Fire Tower 12 is again the only local choice for people who want to watch a film on the big screen.
The theater industry has struggled since the pandemic forced cinemas everywhere to close. Streaming services already were cutting into theater revenues and even more people turned to the services during the pandemic.