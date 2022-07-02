Oshonda B. Kelton of Greenville has been named Ms. Exquisite Full-Figured North Carolina 2022.
Oshonda competed with women from across North Carolina for the title in May at the Four Points by Sheraton in Morrisville. Delegates had a chance to compete in traditional categories such as talent, congeniality and swimwear. The Ms. Full-Figured Pageant also features categories such as peoples’ choice, Ms. Community Service and Ms. Social Media.
Oshonda was awarded Ms. Community Service 2022 and was one of several Ms. Social Media winners. Oshonda completed her volunteer hours as a donor ambassador at the Northeastern North Carolina Chapter of the Red Cross in Greenville. Her platform was blood donation in the black community as she wanted to bring attention to the shortage of minority blood donors. Oshonda will go on to compete in the Ms. Full-Figured USA Nationals Pageant in Atlanta in November.
Oshonda earned a bachelor of arts degree in communications from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, as well as a master of science degree in clinical counseling from East Carolina University. She plans to begin the doctorate in counselor preparation and research program at ECU this fall.
The Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina pageant is in its seventh year and was created for women age 21 and older who wear a clothing size of at least a 12. The pageant was created to focus on empowering women of all races and ethnicities to embrace the beauty within.