Grifton Library Hosts Bible Scholar

More than 20 people gathered at the Grifton Public Library last month to hear author Danny K. Hill discuss his new book, “Genesis, The Book of Beginnings.”
Hill, a minister and missionary with a master’s degree in religious education and a doctorate in theology, was the guest at a book signing at the library on June 5.
He described his book as “a comprehensive study of Genesis” which combines a narrative re-telling with verse-by-verse analysis.
After his talk, Librarian Shirley Mewborn invited the audience to enjoy light refreshments while Hill autographed copies of his work.
Hill and his wife Brenda live in Snow Hill.