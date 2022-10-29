GRIFTON — The grills were smoking and the smell of BBQ was in the air when the Grifton Volunteer Fire Department Station 43 had its annual Fireman’s Day BBQ Plate fundraiser on Oct. 8.
The fundraiser began at 10 a.m that Saturday and lasted until 1 p.m, and this year they offered dine-in and drive-through pick up options. All plates sold for $8 each and were prepackaged with BBQ pork or chicken, green beans, red potatoes and hushpuppies.
Justin Johnson has been fire chief with the department for the past eight years and is working toward 10 years since he just got reelected for another two-year term. “It’s our annual BBQ fundraiser and we’re selling plates to help raise money for actual fire funds for the fire department, and it kind of falls in line with fire prevention week, which goes along with national standards,” said Johnson.
National Fire Prevention Month is celebrated and observed every October in order to raise awareness about the importance of fire safety, and National Fire Prevention Week was from Oct. 9-15.
Johnson said that being chief is a big deal for him. Even if people pay him no mind because it’s a volunteer position, it is still very near and dear to his heart, he said, and he is here to serve his community.
“We just went through our ISO inspection which was an insurance rate inspection and we lowered our rating from a six to a four,” said Johnson. “Saving our taxpayers money is a big part of what we’re trying to do, it saves us money, but it saves everybody else in our community money too.”
They had a pretty good turnout and great good support selling over 1,400 plates by noon, and Jonhnson said that he was very pleased with the success of the fundraiser.
“All the money raised will go from anything to buying air packs, getting trucks repaired, keeping doors open, making sure that guys are taken care of and provided with turnout gear, personal protective equipment, and making sure that the trucks stay on the road to go to calls,” said Johnson.
Many people came to the drive-through to pick up plates, and several others dined inside the fire station and fellowshipped with each other, the fire department staff and their families.
Johnson said a combination of fire firefighters and families is what it took in order to pull their fundraiser off successfully. In the past they used to do a Fireman’s Day parade as well as the BBQ fundraiser but the station doesn’t have the personnel to do both now.
“It not only stretches our firemen thin but also our families that come in and help out,” said Johnson. “I got a cousin here from Georgia today helping serve food, so that shows how much we are digging into our family roots and getting this thing pulled off.”
Felicia Danza also volunteered on behalf of the Grifton Christmas Parade committee and raised funds for the upcoming parade. “We are a self-made committee and we run the parade for the town of Grifton,” said Danza.
She sold tickets for a 50/50 raffle that is raising funds to support vendors, bands, parade units and expenses. Tickets are $1 and will be on sale through Dec. 3, the day of the parade, said Danza. “And half of everything we raise with the 50/50 goes to the individual that wins.”
Johnson said community support for the fire department makes it possible for them respond to calls. “We’re working full-time jobs to try to keep the bills paid at our own homes and then we do this as pretty much a secondary job,” said Johnson. He said they are stretched thin during the day, then every bit of funding they get goes right back into the department to keep the doors open, everything functional, the bills paid, the trucks rolling, and fuel in the trucks.
“I mean (diesel) gas is $5 a gallon and somebody has to pay that bill, so every little bit of support we get from the town goes into helping to get that done,” said Johnson.
Johnson said the department recently signed a mutual aid contract with Hugo in Lenoir County, and they’re building that relationship back. “We’re running mutual aid calls with them now, so we do actually have a little bit of a district within the Grifton city limits on the Lenoir side, but we do get into Lenoir county and go help them with structural fires,” said Johnson.
If anyone has the desire to join the Grifton Volunteer Fire Department, Johnson said all you have to do is come down and get an application and go through a background check. “As long as the background check is clear then the membership will vote on them and it’s pretty much a done deal from there,” said Johnson. “They have some classes they have to go through, but after classes, they just come to show their support, show up, and just help us out.”
Johnson said he has high hopes for the progression of the department in the coming years. “I am looking forward to growing our membership, training better with our membership, and just serving this community the best we can, and hopefully lowering our insurance rate even more next time.”