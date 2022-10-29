GRIFTON — The grills were smoking and the smell of BBQ was in the air when the Grifton Volunteer Fire Department Station 43 had its annual Fireman’s Day BBQ Plate fundraiser on Oct. 8.

The fundraiser began at 10 a.m that Saturday and lasted until 1 p.m, and this year they offered dine-in and drive-through pick up options. All plates sold for $8 each and were prepackaged with BBQ pork or chicken, green beans, red potatoes and hushpuppies.


Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.