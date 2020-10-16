A former art gallery and framing business in our area has gone under. Apparently because they don’t have my father as a customer anymore.
During the last 20 years of his life, Dad probably at least funded the employee Christmas bonuses.
He was such a good customer that once when the newspaper published a story about Dad, the gallery framed and matted the article in a huge and endearing manner.
He slid that one behind a dresser and never hung it. Not because he didn’t like the story or appreciate the framing gift. He just had too many other prints competing for wall space.
The man had excellent taste in art. Most all of the prints he purchased over the years are signed and numbered by the artists. We’ve spread them around the family as much as possible. But tastes and home decor do differ.
Dad kept buying more prints long after his walls were overcrowded. Some would eventually go in the cabin, he rationalized. The cabin was never built. So the prints would be rotated from wall to wall and into closets and under beds and eventually back onto the walls again.
Dad’s been gone 12 years this month. We recently dusted off the surplus prints and divided between siblings what was wanted. The rest hang on the wall of misfit prints inside the barn.
Our father was a big fan of the late newspaper columnist and Southern humorist Lewis Grizzard, who never wrote extensively about art. Grizzard’s art appreciation, according to what he did write, was limited to mounting a velvet portrait of a bullfighter above a Naugahyde couch.
We had the Naugahyde couch growing up. Never the bullfighter. Not one bullfighter stands in immortal and colorful conquest — velvet or otherwise — among Dad’s print collection.
Which brings me to the reason I was looking up that art gallery and framing business where Dad was known so well. I figured he might still have a line of credit on the books.
“Closed permanently” it said under the business’s name on the internet. I had to find another custom art framer for my new piece of art. It’s a bullfighter, and a really big one.
I wrote last week about the cedar chest recently passed on to me by a friend in North Carolina. It contains a treasure trove of family artifacts that belonged to Dot and Worth Freeman, our long-deceased friends and neighbors in Albemarle.
One of the truly neat things I pulled out of there is a vintage 1965 bullfight poster from Spain. Near as I can tell, it has not been unfolded since a Freeman brought it home from Barcelona, probably in 1965.
This poster is 74 inches tall and 31 inches wide. The framing craftsman I have commissioned for the job said it will be the largest piece of art he has ever framed, and he is not a young man.
It promises to be costly. Still, it will pale in comparison to my father’s similar investments.
My wife, Sharon, has made it clear that that the poster will not hang inside our house. More likely it will be the most expensive piece to occupy a place on the wall of misfit art.