David Byrum

AGE: 37

SCHOOL: Ayden-Grifton High School

I TEACH: freshmen and sophomore math

HOMETOWN: Hertford

EDUCATION: bachelor’s degree in special education and mathematics from East Carolina University

YEARS TEACHING: 16

MY GREATEST CHALLENGE AS A TEACHER: Funding for each student seems to be a recurring problem. Another major obstacle is the lack of parent involvement and focus in the education of their child.

Shelley M. Armour

AGE: 39

SCHOOL: D.H. Conley High

I TEACH: animal science, veterinary science and sustainable agriculture

HOMETOWN: Joppa, Md.

EDUCATION: bachelor of science degree in general agriculture from the University of Maryland, College Park; master of education in career and technical education from the University of Maryland, Eastern Shore

YEARS TEACHING: 15

WHAT INSPIRED ME TO BECOME A TEACHER: My agriculture teacher/FFA adviser in high school, Naomi Knight, greatly impacted me. As an individual that had a rough middle school experience with kids picking on me, going to Harford Technical High School and meeting Mrs. Knight changed my life. I found people with the same interests as me. She saw leadership qualities in me and pushed me to be the best person I could be. No matter how “crazy” of an idea I had, she advised me to try it out and learn from the results. I became a teacher because of her impact on my life and I want to follow in her footsteps to inspire the next generation beyond the curriculum. I want them to become the leaders I know they are and know they are loved for who they are.

Chris Scuron

AGE: 29

SCHOOL: Farmville Central High

I TEACH: biology

HOMETOWN: Mooresville

EDUCATION: bachelor’s degree in secondary science education from East Carolina University

YEARS TEACHING: six

WHAT INSPIRED ME TO BECOME A TEACHER: My high school chemistry teacher inspired me to become a teacher. He showed me how enjoyable science can be and the impact teachers can have on their students’ lives.

Rebecca Houston

AGE: 38

SCHOOL: Innovation Early College High School

I TEACH: American history, world history and psychology

HOMETOWN: Williamsburg, Va.

EDUCATION: bachelor of arts degree in history from Old Dominion University; master of education degree in curriculum and instruction from Averett University

YEARS TEACHING: 15

MY CLASSROOM MOTTO IS: “Not for self, but others.”

Liz Barbee

AGE: 27

SCHOOL: J.H. Rose High

I TEACH: health, physical education and adapted P.E.

HOMETOWN: Four Oaks

EDUCATION: bachelor of science in physical education from East Carolina University 2011-2015

YEARS TEACHING: five

STUDENTS REMEMBER ME AS THE TEACHER WHO: creates a relaxed atmosphere where my students can be themselves and who shows patience towards the more challenging students. If students truly feel as though you care about them, they will move mountains for you.

Christina B. Lynch

AGE: 36

SCHOOL: North Pitt High

I TEACH: English and AVID

HOMETOWN: Cottageville, S.C.

EDUCATION: bachelor’s degree in professional English from North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University; master’s degree in curriculum and instruction, English/language arts, University of Phoenix

YEARS TEACHING: 12

WHAT INSPIRED ME TO BECOME A TEACHER: I have a rich family legacy of educators. My mom worked in the school system, her mother, my grandmother, was an educator and principal for 30 plus years, and my great-grandfather was honored with a school named after him in South Carolina.

I wanted to continue that legacy, so I became a teacher to help inspire, encourage and impact those I have the opportunity and responsibility to educate.

Mary Elizabeth Gardner

AGE: 31

SCHOOL: Pitt County Schools Early College High

I TEACH: math and AVID

HOMETOWN: Havelock

EDUCATION: University of North Carolina at Pembroke

YEARS TEACHING: eight

MY CLASSROOM MOTTO IS: I will believe in you until you believe in yourself.

Robyn Barnes

AGE: 33

SCHOOL: South Central High

I TEACH: art

HOMETOWN: Greenville,

EDUCATION: bachelor of fine arts in art education from East Carolina University

YEARS TEACHING: 10

MY GREATEST CHALLENGE AS A TEACHER IS: finding the time to connect with all of my students every day.

Ninety minutes flies by, and I always try to remember who I didn’t speak to and make sure I spend one-on-one time with them the following day.

Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.