David Byrum
AGE: 37
SCHOOL: Ayden-Grifton High School
I TEACH: freshmen and sophomore math
HOMETOWN: Hertford
EDUCATION: bachelor’s degree in special education and mathematics from East Carolina University
YEARS TEACHING: 16
MY GREATEST CHALLENGE AS A TEACHER: Funding for each student seems to be a recurring problem. Another major obstacle is the lack of parent involvement and focus in the education of their child.
Shelley M. Armour
AGE: 39
SCHOOL: D.H. Conley High
I TEACH: animal science, veterinary science and sustainable agriculture
HOMETOWN: Joppa, Md.
EDUCATION: bachelor of science degree in general agriculture from the University of Maryland, College Park; master of education in career and technical education from the University of Maryland, Eastern Shore
YEARS TEACHING: 15
WHAT INSPIRED ME TO BECOME A TEACHER: My agriculture teacher/FFA adviser in high school, Naomi Knight, greatly impacted me. As an individual that had a rough middle school experience with kids picking on me, going to Harford Technical High School and meeting Mrs. Knight changed my life. I found people with the same interests as me. She saw leadership qualities in me and pushed me to be the best person I could be. No matter how “crazy” of an idea I had, she advised me to try it out and learn from the results. I became a teacher because of her impact on my life and I want to follow in her footsteps to inspire the next generation beyond the curriculum. I want them to become the leaders I know they are and know they are loved for who they are.
Chris Scuron
AGE: 29
SCHOOL: Farmville Central High
I TEACH: biology
HOMETOWN: Mooresville
EDUCATION: bachelor’s degree in secondary science education from East Carolina University
YEARS TEACHING: six
WHAT INSPIRED ME TO BECOME A TEACHER: My high school chemistry teacher inspired me to become a teacher. He showed me how enjoyable science can be and the impact teachers can have on their students’ lives.
Rebecca Houston
AGE: 38
SCHOOL: Innovation Early College High School
I TEACH: American history, world history and psychology
HOMETOWN: Williamsburg, Va.
EDUCATION: bachelor of arts degree in history from Old Dominion University; master of education degree in curriculum and instruction from Averett University
YEARS TEACHING: 15
MY CLASSROOM MOTTO IS: “Not for self, but others.”
Liz Barbee
AGE: 27
SCHOOL: J.H. Rose High
I TEACH: health, physical education and adapted P.E.
HOMETOWN: Four Oaks
EDUCATION: bachelor of science in physical education from East Carolina University 2011-2015
YEARS TEACHING: five
STUDENTS REMEMBER ME AS THE TEACHER WHO: creates a relaxed atmosphere where my students can be themselves and who shows patience towards the more challenging students. If students truly feel as though you care about them, they will move mountains for you.
Christina B. Lynch
AGE: 36
SCHOOL: North Pitt High
I TEACH: English and AVID
HOMETOWN: Cottageville, S.C.
EDUCATION: bachelor’s degree in professional English from North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University; master’s degree in curriculum and instruction, English/language arts, University of Phoenix
YEARS TEACHING: 12
WHAT INSPIRED ME TO BECOME A TEACHER: I have a rich family legacy of educators. My mom worked in the school system, her mother, my grandmother, was an educator and principal for 30 plus years, and my great-grandfather was honored with a school named after him in South Carolina.
I wanted to continue that legacy, so I became a teacher to help inspire, encourage and impact those I have the opportunity and responsibility to educate.
Mary Elizabeth Gardner
AGE: 31
SCHOOL: Pitt County Schools Early College High
I TEACH: math and AVID
HOMETOWN: Havelock
EDUCATION: University of North Carolina at Pembroke
YEARS TEACHING: eight
MY CLASSROOM MOTTO IS: I will believe in you until you believe in yourself.
Robyn Barnes
AGE: 33
SCHOOL: South Central High
I TEACH: art
HOMETOWN: Greenville,
EDUCATION: bachelor of fine arts in art education from East Carolina University
YEARS TEACHING: 10
MY GREATEST CHALLENGE AS A TEACHER IS: finding the time to connect with all of my students every day.
Ninety minutes flies by, and I always try to remember who I didn’t speak to and make sure I spend one-on-one time with them the following day.