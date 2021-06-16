Each year in the United States, more than 800,000 people experience a stroke. According to the American Stroke Association, stroke is the fifth-leading cause of death in the country and a significant cause of disability in the United States.
In North Carolina, stroke is the third-leading cause of death, resulting in more serious long-term disabilities than any other disease. What’s more, in eastern North Carolina, proportionate to our population, we see an even higher number of strokes making it an imperative for those in the region to know the symptoms.
“Here in eastern North Carolina we are at the center of a lot of strokes. North Carolina is about 8 percent worse for stroke mortality than the rest of the nation, and in eastern North Carolina it is an even bigger risk,” said Dr. Richard Dalyai, neurosurgeon and surgical director of stroke services at Vidant Medical Center. The national average from death caused by stroke, per year, is 86 out of 100,000 people, but in North Carolina this number is 96. In eastern North Carolina it is even higher; about 110 out of 100,000 people die of stroke.
There are two main types of strokes. A hemorrhagic stroke makes up about 13 percent of stroke cases. It is caused by weakened vessels that rupture and bleed into the surrounding brain, which can be related to high blood pressure or aneurysms (weak areas in a blood vessel that usually enlarge and are often described as a “ballooning” of the blood vessel).
Ischemic stroke, a more common stroke, accounts for about 87 percent of all strokes and occurs when a vessel supplying blood to the brain is obstructed. Strokes differ in how severe they can be, and some are small or relatively minor. The two factors that contribute to severity of the stroke are the location of the stroke in the brain and the size of the blood vessel affected by the stroke.
Nearly three-quarters of all strokes occur in people over the age of 65, and the risk of having a stroke more than doubles each decade after the age 55. “Strokes can happen to anyone, but it is possible to control and treat several risk factors,” Dalyai said. “High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a leading cause of stroke and the most significant controllable risk factor.”
When you have high blood pressure, your heart is doing extra work to pump blood through your body. That extra work can lead to a stroke. By knowing your blood pressure and cholesterol numbers, you can work with your doctor to improve your life style and lower your risks.
Smoking also increases the likelihood of strokes. The nicotine and carbon monoxide in cigarette smoke damage the cardiovascular system and pave the way for a stroke. The risk of stroke more than doubles for African-Americans who smoke compared to their nonsmoking peers, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.
“It appears that African-Americans in North Carolina are much more likely to be at risk of stroke than their counterparts in other states,” said Dalyai. The study found stroke risk was 2.5 times higher for current smokers compared with those who do not smoke. The number of daily cigarettes made a difference. The risk increased 2.3 times for people who smoked one to 19 cigarettes a day and 2.8 times for those who smoked more than 20.
Diets high in animal fat can raise blood cholesterol levels and those high in sodium can increase blood pressure. However, a diet containing five or more servings of fruits and vegetables per day may reduce the risk of stroke. A diet in conjunction with regular physical exercise can help you maintain a healthy weight and avoid obesity, another contributor to stroke.
If you’re having a stroke, it’s critical to get medical attention right away. Immediate treatment may minimize the long-term effects of a stroke and even prevent death. Thanks to recent advances, stroke treatments and survival rates have improved greatly over the last decade.
The warning signs for a stroke are the sudden onset of the following: Weakness, numbness or paralysis on one side of your body; slurred speech or difficulty understanding others; blindness in one or both eyes; dizziness; severe headache with no apparent cause.
The acronym BE FAST can help remind you what to look for:
- B – Balance and the loss of it
- E — Eyes and vision changes
- F – Face drooping
- A – Arm weakness
- S – Speech slurring
- T – Time to call 911
There are a number of diagnostic and screening tests for strokes that involve different imaging systems, including CAT scans and brain MRI tests, to look at the brain tissue for examining what may lead to a stroke. Ultrasounds of the neck can be used to examine the carotid artery and the buildup of plaque that can narrow the artery and cause a stroke.
Looking at the blood levels, including blood sugar and cholesterol are a part of this as well and how medications can help reduce the risk of stroke. Given the impact of stroke on eastern North Carolina, make sure you encourage family and friends to get their screenings and know their risks of stroke.
If you notice any sudden symptoms of stroke, call 911 immediately. Also, talk to your provider about scheduling a health screening or visit VidantHealth.com to find a provider near you.
Highlighting Your Health is an educational segment courtesy of Vidant Health News. Vidant is a mission-driven, 1,708-bed health system that annually serves a region of more than 1.4 million people in 29 eastern North Carolina counties. As a major resource for health services and education, Vidant’s mission is to improve the health and well-being of eastern North Carolina.