Community members across eastern North Carolina have taken advantage of COVID-19 summer testing events led by Vidant Health in partnership with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The collaboration, which started in July, has resulted in thousands of tests administered to communities in the region, helping identify the prevalence of the virus and ensuring those who have it can get the care they need.
“This virus is prevalent in our community,” said Brian Floyd, chief operating officer for Vidant Health and president of Vidant Medical Center. “At the outset of the pandemic, our teams at Vidant Health came together to determine what would be necessary to stop this spread in the east. One of our key objectives was to find it fast, and identify where it was prevalent so we could help that community.”
No matter the size, communities across the world have been affected by the pandemic. Areas that have access to local, rapid COVID-19 testing have the advantage of knowing where the virus is spreading and can contain it faster than communities without these resources.
To bring testing directly to the community, Vidant first built a high-capacity testing program, which includes rapid testing with quick turnaround times. Investments in testing capacity came at the onset of the pandemic and involved numerous partnerships with local vendors to get the technology and supplies in place.
“Vidant has been building this robust, high-capacity testing program,” Floyd said. “Thousands of tests can be done daily and the results can be returned in a timely manner. This can be done because of the investments we made very early in the pandemic.”
Once the testing program was in place, the health system partnered with local faith organizations and nonprofits to set up testing sites. Community members were able to drive up, get tested and receive their results in days, all at no cost to the patient.
Thanks to collaboration with testing vendors, Vidant’s high-capacity testing program for both large-scale testing and rapid testing has allowed the health system to meet the needs of those it serves, including team members, patients and community members.
Providing this service, Floyd said, is instrumental in responding to the pandemic and working toward Vidant’s mission to improve the health and well-being of eastern North Carolina.
“Testing is an important part of our collective response to this pandemic,” he said. “However, there are other important things that we all must do to stop the spread. This includes washing hands often, practicing social distancing and wearing a mask in public. If we all do these things, we can stop the spread.”
For local resources on COVID-19 please visit vidanthealth.com/staysafe
Highlighting Your Health is an educational segment courtesy of Vidant Health News that appears twice a month in The Daily Reflector. Vidant is a mission-driven, 1,708-bed health system that annually serves a region of more than 1.4 million people in 29 eastern North Carolina counties. As a major resource for health services and education, Vidant’s mission is to improve the health and well-being of eastern North Carolina.