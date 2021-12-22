For many, holidays are a time of happiness, family and celebration. For some, however, the holiday season can bring out depression and anxiety from loneliness, stress, grieving or other factors. Some people may be experiencing their first holiday season without a loved one, or perhaps COVID-19 has affected their holiday traditions. While the holidays can be stressful and overwhelming, coping mechanisms can help reduce depression and anxiety.
“The holidays tend to be stressful because it can highlight stressful family dynamics,” said Dr. Ashley Britton, clinical assistant professor and psychologist within ECU’s Department of Psychiatry & Behavioral Medicine and Vidant Medical Center. “Usually if there has been a loss in the family, the feelings of grief and loss are more prominent during the holidays when there might be certain traditions with family that have changed. Because of these stressors and triggers, people might struggle with substance use and being alone.”
According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, approximately 24 percent of people with a diagnosed mental illness find that the holidays make their condition “a lot” worse and 40 percent “somewhat” worse.
The holidays are recognized for being a festive time to celebrate together with family and friends. But for some who are away from family, estranged from family, or are in the military and deployed, it brings up feelings of sadness and disconnection, according to Britton. However, there are many ways to cope with negative feelings that some experience during the holidays.
It is important to be realistic. Do not try to make everything perfect; set realistic expectations for yourself, keeping your activities doable and simple, pacing yourself to avoid experiencing burnout. Plan for what you need to do and break it down to steps that are manageable over time.
Secondly, be mindful of how you are feeling and acknowledge if you are feeling sad or stressed. If you are feeling happy or joyful, also take time to recognize that. Acknowledging those feelings can help you be present in the moment with friends, family or whom you choose to celebrate with.
“It is easy to feel like you have to be happy all the time during the holidays, but you don’t have to,” said Britton. “You don’t have to force yourself to be happy just because it’s the holiday season.”
Take time out for self-care, whether that is maintaining your exercise routine and eating habits or treating yourself to a spa day. Staying true to your normal routine can benefit both your mental and physical health, reduce stress and maintain healthy sleeping habits, according to Britton.
“You may notice a friend or family member is withdrawing more than usual, such as not attending social gatherings or limiting contact with friends or family,” said Britton. “They may engage in less healthy habits more than usual like drinking or smoking more than is normal for them; simply let them know you are there for them however they may need. If you notice a change in behavior, such as giving away important or sentimental items or being impulsive, this may be indicative of thoughts or plans of suicide, so you will want to have a more direct talk with them and consider professional intervention.
“Don’t try to convince or coax anything from them, rather let them know that you will listen if they want to talk. If they are feeling overwhelmed, help take them out of the situation by suggesting you both go outside or for a walk. Help them decorate their space to help them get in the holiday spirit, or help them start new traditions that may ease the grief of missing old ones.”
If you or someone you love are experiencing depression or anxiety, reach out for help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at any time at 800-273-TALK (8255). Integrated Family Services provides Mobile Crises services in many counties in eastern North Caralina at 866-437-1821 or integratedfamilyservices.net. Free and confidential non-crisis peer support is available 24/7 by calling 833-495-1869.