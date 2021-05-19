May is designated as Mental Health Awareness Month providing an opportunity to bring attention to mental health and reduce the stigma often associated with mental illnesses. While 1 in 5 people will experience a mental illness during their lifetime, everyone faces challenges in life that can affect mental health.
One of the biggest challenges to mental health has been the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on society. During the pandemic, about 4 in 10 adults in the U.S. have reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC). This is a figure that has been largely consistent throughout the pandemic, up from 1 in 10 adults who reported these symptoms from January to June 2019.
Unfortunately, the pandemic also has created new barriers for people already suffering from mental illness and substance use disorders. More people are experiencing mental health crises and symptoms from forced isolation and changes to daily routines.
During the month of May, Vidant Behavioral Health is hosting free and anonymous weekly Mental Health Matters segments, a virtual community education series each Wednesday from 3-4 p.m. The series is facilitated by experts and takes an in-depth look at topics including stress management, substance misuse and COVID-19 and mental health issues including anxiety and depression. Participants receive information from mental health experts on how to spot warning signs and learn the most effective tools for treatment and reduction of psychiatric risks.
“Oftentimes, we focus more on physical health and ignore mental health and we hope this series will encourage people to reach out for the help they need,” said Glenn Simpson, system service line administrator, Vidant. “Mental health is as important as physical health to someone’s overall well-being. I encourage anyone who is personally struggling, or knows someone who is struggling, to tune in, ask questions and get the information they need.”
One of the most important ways to keep yourself mentally healthy is to know when to ask for help. Friends and family can provide a network of support, so reach out and talk to them. Managing stress is another important challenge to address. Stress is often unavoidable, but learning what triggers your stress is key to building coping skills to help maintain good mental health.
The pandemic has affected all of us in some way. It is important to know when to seek help for yourself or a loved one. If you are no longer feeling and or acting like yourself, talk to your doctor or other healthcare professional. The more light shed on mental health, the better the results in reducing stigma associated with mental illness. Visit VidantHealth.com/Events to learn more about Mental Health Matters.