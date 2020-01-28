Across North Carolina, heart and vascular problems commonly begin with high blood pressure, which can result in poor heart health. According to America’s Health Rankings, the rates of adults in North Carolina suffering from high blood pressure rose by 68 percent since 1994, up from 20.7 percent to 34.7 percent.
In eastern North Carolina, lifestyle factors and social determinants of health have exacerbated this issue.
For Vidant Health, improving the health and well-being of this region includes addressing heart and vascular issues, such as hypertension, at their earliest stages. That is why Vidant has worked to help community members improve their blood pressure numbers through screenings, doctor consultations, wellness, nutrition, smoking cessation, community outreach and education.
“We know that lifestyle plays an important role in controlling your blood pressure,” said Dr. Michael Smith, cardiologist at Vidant Heart & Vascular Care in Greenville. “Smoking is a big one. I have that conversation almost every day with patients. It’s also monitoring their weight and I encourage my patients to walk 30 minutes a day.”
Education is key, Smith said, and lower blood pressure has been and can be achieved to help make for a healthier region.
Recently, the American Heart Association recognized three Vidant clinics for their ability to help patients get control of their blood pressure through the Target BP program. Vidant Family Medicine in Greenville, Pinetops and Wallace all received Gold Status awards for having 70 percent or more of their adult patient population with high blood pressure controlled in 2018.
These locations, along with the 22 other clinic sites in the region are participating in the program, marking their commitment to helping patients have access to convenient resources to keep track of their heart health and prevent chronic diseases. Knowing your numbers, making changes in diet and exercise and monitoring your progress are important parts of improving blood pressure numbers.
“Helping people take control of their heart health in their local clinics is an important part of our work to keep people healthy,” said Patricia Lockamy, director of quality for Vidant Medical Group. “Patients have relationships with their family physicians and care providers so those meaningful conversations about necessary lifestyle changes are able to resonate on a more personal level.”
These efforts, as well as other preventive initiatives, are a part of what is known as population health, which is aimed at reducing the chances a patient will develop or worsen a chronic disease. When chronic cardiac cases emerge, Vidant Heart & Vascular Care extends a network that spans across eastern North Carolina, helping keep care close to home for patients who need it.
Vidant Heart & Vascular Care in Washington, like the Target BP program in family medicine clinics, is another example of how patients get access to high-quality care right in their community. In the past, many patients with heart complications were transferred to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. This created hurdles and challenges for those without easy access to transportation, those who depend on caregivers, and visitors.
Now, however, with new investments in Beaufort County, patients in that area can stay closer to home for expert care. Advanced diagnostics and extended physician specialty coverage greatly enhances heart care for patients along the U.S. 17 corridor.
Vidant also offers patients access to heart and vascular care in Ahoskie, Edenton, Jacksonville, Kenansville, Kinston, Roanoke Rapids, and Tarboro. Patients managing heart failure are able to stay closer to home for expert care, as Vidant manages this condition at locations across eastern North Carolina, too.
Smith said this is what the future of heart health in eastern North Carolina will look like: improved access to care right in their own community.
“The program is expanding cardiovascular services at Vidant Beaufort Hospital to seven days a week and making changes to the infrastructure, staffing and equipment,” Smith said, “and allowing those patients to keep their care closer to home which helps the patients. That seems to be a really beneficial program and it’s beneficial to our patients as well.”