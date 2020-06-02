When it comes to delivering high-quality care in the safest possible manner for patients and team members, cleanliness is one of the most important factors. That is why Susan Carson and the environmental services (EVS) team across Vidant Health work tirelessly to bring in the latest technology and most advanced cleaning techniques to the hospitals and clinics during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As an assistant administrator for EVS at Vidant Medical Center (VMC), Carson and her team are alongside frontline caregivers like doctors and nurses during this unprecedented time.
“(Our EVS team) is in the bottom of the trenches every day, having to come in here and do what it takes to keep this whole facility safe,” she said. “We make sure that it’s a safe and clean environment for our patients and our families to come and rest and get better.”
Creating a safe and clean environment has meant finding innovative solutions. Though Vidant hospitals have always been prepared to handle infectious diseases, little was known about COVID-19 when it came to eastern North Carolina outside of the fact that it was a highly-infectious virus. The EVS team got to work right away and began thinking outside the box.
“It’s a hospital but it’s also a hospital that has never encountered this type of disease before,” Carson said. “Therefore, what we used to use yesterday is not effective in today. So we have to go and reach higher, do more, do it better.”
Reaching higher and doing more resulted in a number of precautions aimed at keeping patients and team members safe. Visitor restrictions were implemented early and not long after, universal screening and masking measures were put into place. This helped protect patients and team members at Vidant facilities from the airborne virus.
Inside VMC, Carson’s team has stepped up its efforts to clean high-touch surfaces with the most effective chemicals. On top of that, EVS team members are assisted by a Solaris UV Lytbot robot, which makes its way down hospital halls and into rooms using pulsed UV light to kill germs.
“After the room is already sanitized, we go the extra effort in taking this machine that disinfects and kills the micro-organisms that still could be in the air, and it burns so we are assured we’re ready for your next patient,” Carson said.
The efforts by EVS teams across Vidant’s system has allowed the caregivers to provide the important care that eastern North Carolinians depend on. Without a clean facility, safe care cannot be provided. That’s why Carson and all EVS team members are also health care heroes.
“It’s really about the extra, extra, extra attention,” Vidant Chief Experience Officer Julie Oehlert said. “That is their specialty, that’s what they do. And I also think their extra attention to high-touch surfaces, things you don’t think about that people touch, because remember the virus can live on surfaces like the elevator buttons, like door handles and all of that extra special attention is what keeps us all really safe.”