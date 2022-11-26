St. Paul’s Episcopal Church’s 21st annual Christmas Homes Tour to benefit Community Crossroads Center will feature five homes including a sorority house decorated for the holidays.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3. Tickets are $25 and are available online at stpaulsepiscopal.com or Lautares Jewelers, It’s So Wright, Coffman’s Men’s Wear, Jefferson’s, Monkee’s or Fabric and Home Furnishings. On Dec. 3, tickets may be purchased with cash or check at the door of any of the homes on the tour.

Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.