Morgan Worsley, an eighth-grader at Hope Middle School, has been selected to attend the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics Step Up to STEM program.
She is one of 50 students across the state to be chosen for the program, which will begin this summer and will continue in the summer of 2022.
Step Up to STEM is an innovative, interdisciplinary academic program that uses real-world subjects to challenge North Carolina’s rising ninth-graders and helps to build their skills in science, math, technology, and communications.