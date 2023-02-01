Simply Caribbean

 Christina Ruotolo/Hot Dish

It may be the middle of winter and cold outside, but anytime you want to visit the warm, sunny Caribbean, you can head over to the new Simply Caribbean Cuisine at 3150 Evans St., Suite P, in Greenville.

Centrally located beside Best Buy, the restaurant’s menu offers authentic Caribbean-inspired appetizers, à la carte items, meals, an array of tasty sides and desserts. Its tagline, “discover your inner Caribbean,” says it all, and manager Tracy Hyman is excited for customers to come out and try the new flavors.

