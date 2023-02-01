It may be the middle of winter and cold outside, but anytime you want to visit the warm, sunny Caribbean, you can head over to the new Simply Caribbean Cuisine at 3150 Evans St., Suite P, in Greenville.
Centrally located beside Best Buy, the restaurant’s menu offers authentic Caribbean-inspired appetizers, à la carte items, meals, an array of tasty sides and desserts. Its tagline, “discover your inner Caribbean,” says it all, and manager Tracy Hyman is excited for customers to come out and try the new flavors.
“Here, you can safely experience Caribbean food with approachable flavors that are not as foreign as eating live squid. Here you will find authentic flavors of the islands, Jamaica, Haiti and Trinidad. During our start-up phase, we had customers from Panama and Puerto Rico dine in and give us their stamp of approval,” Hyman says.
Chef Dojaun has created a menu that is sure to excite those who enjoy the classic flavors of Caribbean cuisine that offer up from sweet and spice with jerk seasonings, curry, coconut milk, ginger, cinnamon, allspice and pepper just to name a few.
Dojaun was born and raised in Jamaica and started cooking regional cuisine at an early age, so the dishes he presents have island flare.
At the heart of Caribbean cuisine are popular dishes like jerk chicken, oxtail, goat, shrimp, lamb chops, crab and fish. The restaurant also has items like curry chicken, Haitian fried shrimp and even red snapper escovitch, a popular Jamaican fish dish. The sides also are native to the islands, with cabbage salad hot or cold, rice and peas, white rice, yams, Caribbean corn, mac and cheese, plantains and french fries. Appetizers include items like chicken or beef patties or coconut bread. They also offer authentic Caribbean sodas and juice and desserts like rum cake.
I started with their Simply Caribbean Sampler, which gave me the opportunity to try three of their proteins along with three sides. I opted for the crowd favorite jerk chicken, oxtails, and stew chicken paired with rice and peas, plantains and mac and cheese.
First, the dishes were full of bright island colors and had heavenly aromas of spice and hints of sweetness.
The stew chicken was fork tender, nestled in a rich pot roast-style gravy made with warm spice. The jerk chicken was slathered with a glossy handmade thick Jamaican jerk sauce. It has loads of sweet and spicy heat that built on the tongue after every bite, and the top layer had authentic dark bits of jerk crust. This one had a lot of deep heat, which is what makes Jerk chicken such a popular dish. The oxtails were next up, and for those wondering what this is, it’s similar to a braised short rib. A Caribbean delicacy, it has fat around it, which when rendered during a long, slow roast melts into the beef creating a luscious soft texture. The meat falls easily off the small, round tailbones. It tasted earthy and rich and similar to pot roast meat.
The rice and peas side is a traditional dish with peas similar to small black-eyes peas. It adds a smooth base to pair with any of the flavor-rich meats and sauces. The mac and cheese was unique as it was made with coconut milk so it has a smoother and creamier texture with a back hint of coconut sweetness.
Lastly, I had the plantains, which I absolutely love. Plantains are from the same family as bananas and are grown in tropical regions around the world and are used in a variety of cuisines. The flavor is starchy and sweet and has a texture similar to a banana. When cooked, the top caramelizes and has a crispy outside but soft inside.
I ended my tasting with another crowd favorite, the curry shrimp. This beautifully presented dish consists of plump shrimp paired with julienne peppers, onions and carrots {span}sautéed{/span} in a vibrant homemade curry sauce made with coconut milk nestled atop a beautiful mound of white rice. This delectable dish was super fragrant and had deep earthy notes of cumin and spice with a rounded sweet and creamy, yet slightly umami flavor profile. The veggies and shrimp wrap around the sauce so each bite is coated in the curry sauce and the flavor pops on the tongue and lingers.
I enjoyed my culinary trip to the islands at Simply Caribbean Cuisine in Greenville, so anytime you want to take a trip to the islands, check them out.
They are open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and closed on Sunday. For more information, call 252-756-6000 or visit their website, simplycaribbeancuisine.com.