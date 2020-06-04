I did something on Facebook recently that I rarely do. I commented on someone’s post. Then came the familiar regret.
With the exception of my weekly column, I haven’t felt comfortable posting much on Facebook in recent years. I have mostly just looked at other people’s posts, which disproportionately feature dogs and music videos.
A friend who was signing up with Facebook for the first time a few years ago expressed concern about its becoming a time waster for him. “It won’t,” I said, “if you can discipline yourself to sign off at the first sight of a dog.”
The item under which I placed a comment contained mostly false information about a recent news event. My training in journalistic integrity led me to point out the falsehoods and direct readers to a reputable news site where the posting had been debunked.
The Facebook friend who shared the item did not react to my comment, and others continued responding to the post as if it were true. This is the way half-baked propaganda ends up being presented as legitimate news during watercooler conversations.
Maybe it was time to finally pull the plug on Facebook, I began thinking. I had toyed with making that decision for a long time.
Facebook is a great way to reconnect with or keep in touch with old friends, acquaintances and former colleagues. I’m into playing and listening to music, so following certain artists has been a big part of my Facebook experience.
I have used those positive forces to rationalize my decision to stick with the social media platform for 11 years. But I have come to realize that too many aspects of social media are counterproductive and detrimental to the health and welfare of our world.
In fact, that is exactly what I wrote in the space where Facebook wanted me to explain why I was leaving. After I had pulled the plug, social media became the subject of legitimate news stories that further support my decision to leave.
There is bipartisan support (two words seldom used these days) for revisiting a 1996 law that protects social media platforms from liability for the content that people post.
If Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act were to be revoked — as it should be — sites such as Facebook and Twitter could be considered publishers of information, much like newspapers and other media outlets.
The business model for the social media behemoths would need to change drastically. A large amount of resources would have to go into monitoring information that is posted. This would be a good thing.
As it is, anyone from internet trolls to conspiracy theorists and foreign agents seeking to divide Americans can publish misleading or downright false content with near impunity.
I am going to miss seeing a lot of people, like my friend Johnny Stevens. We were next-door neighbors as kids on Mill Street in Albemarle, North Carolina. Now he lives in the North Carolina mountains, where he posts about his beehives, and he has a genealogy page where my mother and I like to look at pictures of people we used to go to church with.
Maybe the law will change and Facebook will become a platform that connects us with friends like Johnny without leaving the door open for the trolls and foreign agents. Maybe not.
Either way, something tells me it will be a long time before anyone besides the artificial intelligence behind Facebook even notices that I’m gone.