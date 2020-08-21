At the community college where I work, we spread a publication around campus each year with helpful directions and information for the students. My small contribution toward the effort this year has been to put together a page with tips for online learning.
I should have consulted my college-student daughters before the tips went to press.
This pandemic has made life more challenging for students. But I fear that in our haste to help support their efforts, we might be underestimating their resilience and fortitude.
With three daughters enrolled in college, our house became a center for online learning back in March. The fall semester has now come, the new (and getting old fast) coronavirus has not left, and here we go again.
On the first day of classes, I felt that I should share with my daughters the online-learning tips that I had painstakingly compiled through extensive research. What I failed to realize is that my girls have study routines already in place and that they are not interested in mine.
So in deference to my daughters and their mostly diligent study habits, here are my actual online-learning-tip categories, the content for which I have adjusted to reflect some of that “new normal” everyone keeps talking about:
- Manage your time. It’s best to develop a daily and weekly schedule that outlines the same amount of time you would normally spend in the classroom and working on assignments — unless you find that you can get by with waiting until the last minute, in which case you should be just fine.
- Organize and prioritize. Keep track of assignments and dates in the format that works for you. And be sure to join a study group so you will have contact information for classmates who keep track of assignments and dates in a format that works better than yours.
- Establish healthy study areas. Avoid the temptation to study lying down. Try spreading as many notebooks and instructional materials as possible around the bed so that you are forced to sit up.
- Maintain study habits. Use your calendar and choose dedicated times for watching lectures and completing assignments. Otherwise, one hour before midnight on the due date should work fine.
- Take notes. Taking notes during a PowerPoint presentation will boost attention span, promote critical thinking, increase comprehension and make your eyelids super heavy. Just ask the professor to post the PowerPoint so that you can refer to it later.
- Hold yourself accountable. Create a support network by sharing with friends and family information about the classes you are taking and by posting accomplishments on social media. Those friends who will end up blocking your account are losers who were just holding you back anyway.
- Avoid electronic multitasking. Focusing on a single task at a time is best for ensuring success. Keep your phone on silent mode during class and study times. And if you carry it into the bathroom during a Zoom lecture, don’t forget to mute the microphone.
- Take breaks. Consistently high performance requires giving your mind a rest after periods of intense focus during class time, coursework or study periods. If things get really stressful, remember that internet hot spots usually work well on public beaches.
