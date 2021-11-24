Each year for Thanksgiving, elementary students from Pitt County Schools are invited to submit writing and artwork that expresses their gratitude. Pitt County teachers shared the following submissions:
Kendya Reddick, Wintergreen Intermediate
I am thankful for my dogs, Scout and Jackson, and our cat, Murf. — Owen Chalcraft
I am thankful for my family. — Emery Asby
I am thankful for my family. — Adolfo Salas
I am thankful for my friends, family, my teachers, a house to live in and food to eat. — Joshua Roberson
I am thankful for my family, my friends, my teachers and my amazing school. — Kayla Do
I am thankful for my parents, my brother and my cat. There are tons of more things like my house and also my teachers. I am thankful for everything! — Ariel Addison
I am thankful for my mom, my dogs, my dad and family that I love. — Richard Pearson
I am thankful for my family, where I live, friends, food drinks, somewhere to sleep and mostly my brother. — Madison Lawrence
I am thankful for love, life and family. — Noah McCrary
I am thankful for my family, friends, Army troops, Navy Seals, nurses, doctors, police, firefighters, community workers, everyone and everything. — Taylor Bowers
I’m thankful for my mom, my dad, my friends and my dog, my family and my house. — Anderson Daniel
I am thankful for my Xbox. — Shelton Arrington
I am thankful for my family, house, food, water, friends, school and stuff. — Bryce Savoie
I am thankful for having such a good life because I know that some people don’t have the chance to go to school or have food or even a home! I am grateful! — Matthew Rivenbark
I am thankful for my family, my friends and food. — Ella King
I am thankful for my mom, dad, brothers, sister, dog and God and food and everything. — Kaleeyah Edwards
I am thankful for my mom, sister and dad. — Autumn Crandol
I am thankful for family, food and water, school, books, friends, house, pets and teachers. — Emerson Brown
I am thankful for family, food, drinking water and a roof over my head. — Zachary LaFevers
Sarah McLaughlin, kindergarten, Wintergreen Primary School
I am thankful for my family. — Elijah Bailey
I am thankful for my mom. — RaDrick Bryant-Wynn
I am thankful for my teachers. — Mariah Braxton-Shepard
I am thankful for my family. — Kimber Deans
I am thankful for my mom. — Mila Isler
I am thankful for learning. — Enora Jean-Baptiste
I am thankful for my friends and family. — Macie Lewis
I am thankful for my brother. — David Liu
I am thankful for my pet. — Nehemiah Murphy
I am thankful for my home. — Alma Nagib
I am thankful for my dad. — Matthew Parrish
I am thankful for my dad. — Jai Prajith
I am thankful for my mom. — Collin Rooney
I am thankful for calendar time. — Kennedy Sawyer
I am thankful for my teachers. — Leo Shrack
I am thankful for my sister. — Yui Shibazaki
I am thankful for my mom. — Damira Smith
I am thankful for my house. — Peyton Smith
I am thankful for my family. — Sawyer Thompson
Charlene Huber, first grade, Wintergreen Primary
I am thankful for my family because they help me with my work. — Stormie Richardson
I am thankful for my family because they give me a place to live. — Caleb Thamann
I am thankful for my parents because they care for me. — Riley Gates
I am thankful for my mom because she likes to play with me. — Conner Knott
I am thankful for my mom because she helps me do my homework. — Khyren Brown
I am thankful for my mom because she helps me spray my earrings. — Abby Buskirk
I am thankful for my parents and my brother and my cats because they are fun to play with. — Emma Jones
I am thankful for my friends because they help me work. — Jaxon Barrett
I am thankful for my dad because he helps me a lot. — Clay Hern
Molly Carpenter, second grade, W.H. Robinson
I am thankful for toys because they are fun. — Zoe Allette
I am thankful for my big sister because she is nice to me and she helps my mom do my hair. — Leilani Bishop
I am thankful for my teacher and my classmates because they mean so much to me. On the first day the teacher made me feel at home. — Kamden Brown
I am thankful for my family because if I didn’t have a family I would be broke and alone. — Caleb Carter
I am thankful for my friends because I have friends in my classroom. — Andrea Cuculista-Monzon
I am thankful for my family because they made me, and I am thankful for my teacher and for my friends. — Kellyn Gavin
I am thankful for my family and my school because I can learn, and I am also thankful for my family because they are always there for me. — Kos Hall
I am thankful for my home, my sisters, my g—ma, my dad, my stepdad, and my mommy. Oh and for my dogs because they are nice and I enjoy being with them. Tava Harris
I am thankful for my mommy and my daddy because my mommy and daddy give me hugs. — Kimberly Jefferson
I am thankful for life, family and God because it’s all lovely. — Ashton Lindsey
I am thankful for my friends because I love them. — Jayce Paige
I am thankful for my mom because I love my mom. — Yesenia Ramirez-Beltran
I am thankful for my parents because I love them. — Meeah Roach
I am thankful for school because it is really fun. —Amari Smith
I am thankful for my family because I love them. — Chandler Smith
I am thankful for my brothers and sister and my dad and mom because they are part of my family. — Hunter Smith
I am thankful for my cousin because we play together a lot. — Luke Vincek
I am thankful for my teacher and my friends because my teacher teaches me and I get to play with my friends. — Jocelyn Ward
I am thankful for my elf because she has magic, that’s why! — Reagan Whichard
William L. Strathern III, second grade, South Greenville Elementary
I am thankful for my family — Nasir Henderson
I am thankful for my teacher. He is my favorite. — Malaysia Stewart
I am thankful for the American flag. — Kairo Rodgers
I am thankful for my mom because she makes me happy. — Zyshanti Davis
I am thankful for my mom and dad. — Connor Santos
I am thankful for my family because they are nice to me and they make me happy and proud. — Minnah Barberio
I am thankful for everyone at my school, friends, and family because they help me and play with me. — Zoe Pratt
I am thankful for my friend because he is nice. — Dylan Haddaway
I am thankful for having a teacher, and for going to school. — Christian Edwards
I am thankful for my family and friends. — Donald Wilson
Amanda Pierce, second grade, W.H. Robinson Elementary School
I am thankful for all of my family because they are awesome and cool. — Karlin Brown
I am thankful for friends and my teachers because they teach us how to learn about math. — Ka’Rheem Bunting
I am thankful for having freedom because other countries don’t have freedom. I am thankful for having a whole big school for everybody because some kids don’t have enough money to go to school — Holli Capps
I am thankful for my mom and dad because they give us what we need. — Aiden Cox
I am thankful for the American flag because it is the symbol of our country. — Cromer Haigler
I am thankful for all of my family because they celebrate with me. — Alannah Kelly
I am thankful for life because I get to spend time with friends and family. — Angel Lemon
I am thankful for my family because I love them. — Taylor McKnight
I am thankful for my friends because they play with me at recess. — Aubrey Merritt
I am thankful for my friends and family because they make me laugh all the time. — Jaden Payton
I am thankful for my mom because I love her. — Zachariah Ruffin
I am thankful for the whole entire universe because God gave us trees to help us breathe. — Ahamed Saleem
I am thankful for teachers because they help us learn. — Jordan Sutton
I am thankful that I have everything that I need. — Angelique Tillery
I am thankful that I get to come to school because being at home was boring. — Niya Ward
I am thankful for my friends and family because my family takes care of me and my friends play with me. — Avery Williams
I am thankful for freedom because in other countries they don’t have the freedom to do things that we get to do. — Taylor Williams
Ashley Lozner, second grade, Wintergreen Primary
I am thankful for my family, my friends, my pets, my life, my teachers, Jesus Christ, the world and everything else I forgot. — Ruby Brimhall
I am thankful for God and Jesus because they give life and they are really powerful. —Thomas Rawl
I am thankful for my dog because she is a beagle and beagle’s die between 11 and 12 but she is 13 so we are lucky to still have her. — Samantha Carpenter
I am thankful for my friend Owen, my dog Sandy and my family because they all care for me and I care for them. — Carter Dail
I am thankful for my family because they take care of me. — Abigail Sigmon
I am thankful for my family because I love them a lot and all of the things I need is their responsibility and they can get it for me. — Jaxon Hymond
I am thankful for shelter because I don’t have to live on the grass as a bed. — Keanan Black
I am thankful for my family because they support me. — Owen Ingle
I am thankful for my family because if I didn’t have a family then I would be an orphan and I wouldn’t have anyone. — Emmy Reign Mallison
I am thankful for my family, my friends, Mrs. Lozner, Ms. Turner, Mrs. Kwon, and everything around me. — Olivia Davidson
I am thankful for love and my family because my parents keep me healthy and my sisters keep me company. — Leona Daoust
I am thankful for my family and my friends because I love them.— Shamari McWhite
I am thankful for my family because without my mom and dad I wouldn’t be alive. — Evan Kitto
I am thankful for my friends and everybody because they make me happy. — Jonathan Mata
I am thankful for my family because I love them. — Owen Smith
I am thankful for everything because I think it’s good. — Corey Freeman
I am thankful for my teacher, my dog, and family because I care for them. — Carter Peaks
I am thankful for my family because they love me and they’re funny. — Kailyn Brown
I am thankful for my family because they take care of me. — Cohen McMahen
I am thankful for everything around me like food because it gives me energy and animals give us food. — Yahya Simon
I am thankful for my grandma because she retired just to take care of us.— Hadley Tripp
I am thankful for school because I get to see my teachers.— Kalyani Riley
Suzanne Handley, third grade, Chicod School
I am thankful for my family because they do stuff for me and so I can play baseball. I am thankful for my cochlear implant that helps me hear better. — Beckham Baker
I am thankful to have a house because you have a place to sleep, eat, and live. — Bobby Mills
I am thankful for my family, baseball, God, Jesus and my teacher. I am thankful for God and Jesus because Jesus sacrificed himself. I am thankful for my teacher because she taught me everything I know. I am thankful for baseball because I love the sport. — Casey Sumerlin
I am thankful for my parents because we have money to buy food and our house. I am thankful for my teacher because she does not give us homework on Friday and Friday is a special day. I am thankful for veterans because they sacrifice their life for us. — Elliot Flint
I’m thankful for my neighbors because when I cry they help me. When I fall they help me. — Emily White
I’m thankful for Jesus because he died for our sins. I’m thankful for my teacher, my parents, my dog, my brothers, my nana, papa, granddaddy, and grandma also. — Samantha Williams
I am thankful for my family because they are there for me when I am sad. They make my happy. — Chloe Robinson
I am thankful for my family because I am happy. — Julian Nunez
I am thankful for everything because I am happy. — Wyatt Smith
I am thankful for police, which I am studying to be. — Mayra Vasquez
I’m thankful for the military because they keep us safe and protected. — Corban Beddard
I’m thankful for my family because they are nice. — Foster Cox
I am thankful for my mom and dad because they take such good care of me. I love my mom and dad. — Leah Morrisette
I am thankful for my parents because they love me. — Sarabi Forbes
I am thankful for dance because I really love to dance and it’s really, really fun! — Jana Ramey
I’m thankful for Fortnite because it is cool. — Joseph Justice
I’m thankful for my teacher, my mom and dad and my friends. — Zi’Era Roberson
Kure Hern, first grade, Wintergreen Primary
I am thankful for Marina because she is my best friend. — Abigail Buck
I am thankful for my pop because he always stays with me after school. — Connor Carrere
I am thankful for friends because if I didn’t have friends, I would be all alone. — River Fuchs
I am thankful for trees, so I can breathe. — Anna Grimone
I am thankful for my family because they keep me safe. — Gabby Grimone
I am thankful for my family because they make me food. — Adalyn Knowles
I am thankful for being a yellow belt because I am a strong person. — Daniel Larrimore
I am thankful for the sun because it gives us plants to eat. — River Lewis
I am thankful for my sister because she helps me clean up sometimes. — Mia Ochoa
I am thankful for my grandma and my grandpa because they are the best. — Mason Parker
I am thankful for my cats because I love their names and they are playful. — Toni Perkins
I am thankful for my family because I love them and I take care of them. — Semaj Person
I am thankful for my mom because she takes care of me and she gives me hugs and kisses when I am going to sleep. — Christian Rodriguez
I am thankful for my house because it keeps me safe from the rain. — Marina Simons
I am thankful for eating ice cream. —Storey Slavin
I am thankful for God because he created us. — Carson Smith
I am thankful for my grandma and my mom because they give me stuff and they love me. — Phoenix Spencer
I am thankful for my cat because I love him. — Aria Wilson
Mallory Best, second grade, W.H. Robinson
I am thankful for Ms. Best, my mom and dad, cheerleading, my sister, school, my friends and my house. — Natalie Ibarra
I am thankful for my family because they are my family. I am thankful for my teacher because we do fun things. I am thankful for my cousin and step-sister. — Amia Brown
I am thankful for my family because they are fun. I am thankful for my teacher because she has lots of books. I am thankful for my friends because I like to play with them. — Adam Mubarez
I am thankful for my teacher, my friends, my cousin, my family, my mom and dad and my big sister. I am thankful for them because they make me happy. — Elijah Davis
I am thankful for the TV, turkey, ham, my classroom, my teacher, my family and brothers, my dog, my friends, and my mom and dad. I am thankful for these things because they make me happy. — Jean-Luc Evans
I am thankful for my brother because he does things for me. I am thankful for my mommy because she buys me things. I am thankful for my cousin because she lets me come over. I am thankful for my sister because she lets me come to her house. — Damontae Heyward
I am thankful for my mom and dad, Ms. Best, my family, and my friends. I am thankful for them because they help me and they are nice. — Shawn Briley
I am thankful for Kay’Lee, my family, my pets, and Ms. Best. — Antwan Daniels
I am thankful for my family, Ms. Best, Cayson, my mom, my dad, and my grandma. I am thankful for them because they are sweet. — Skylar Cook
I am thankful for my friends. I am thankful for my favorite teachers, Ms. Best and Mrs. Smith, because they are so nice. — Trinity Joyner
I am thankful for my friends because they play with me. I am thankful for my family because they take care of me. I am thankful for Ms. Best because she teaches me a lot of things. — Ty’Quell Person
I am thankful for food, lights, water and my house because they help me survive. I am thankful for my friends, family, and pets because they give someone to play with. — Chase Jones
I am thankful for my pet, my mom and dad, and sister. I am thankful for them because I love them. — Saadhvi Taminani
I am thankful for turkey, because it is so good. I am thankful for my mom and dad because they help me with my homework, they play with me, and keep me safe. — Isaiah Downey
I am thankful that I am healthy and that all of my family is healthy. — Kimberly Dominguez—Mendoza
I am thankful for my brother, Ryson, because he plays with me. I am thankful for my auntie because she is the best. I am thankful for my mom because she gives me food to eat and the things I need. — Roman Moore
I am thankful for God because we wouldn’t be here right now. — Lauren Jones
I am thankful for my birthday because we are going to Golden Corral. — Nataly Rodriguez Ramierz
I am thankful for my mom, dad, Pate, Champ, Bit Bit, Kate, Papa, Aubrey, Clara, Emily Grace, Heath, Anna Kate, Tony, Lexi, and Caroline. I am thankful for all these people because they are my family. — Luke Allen
I am thankful for my friends and family, my brother, my grandparents, and my mom and dad. I am thankful for them because I love my family. — Haley Hines
I am thankful for my freedom, school, my family and friends, technology, Ms. Best, food, shelter, and water. I am thankful for all these things because they help people, they help me, and help you learn. — Jeffrey Neil
Lauren Tice, first grade, Wintergreen Primary School
I am thankful for my mommy and my daddy and my sissy because I love them and they love me. — Annalee Hubbard
I am thankful for my family and friends because my family gives me kisses and hugs. My friends love me and they play with me on the playground. — Emersyn Riddle
I am thankful for my mom and dad and sister. Me and my sister play with baby dolls and fake dogs. We spend time with our family. I love my sister. — Cayge Burrus
I am thankful for God because He made me and because I love Him. — Madison Lazorchak
I am thankful for Momma and Dadda. Momma is kind. Momma helps me stay clean. Dadda plays with me. — David Sturms
I am thankful for Officer Hill because he helps me. — Khalil O’Neal
I am thankful for my family because they take care of me and I take care of them. — Daniel Cazarin
I am thankful for my dog because he loves me so much and I love him. We play and he eats dog food and I eat human food. We watch movies together. — Jasian Smith
I am thankful for my pets because I love my kitten and my puppy. – Liah Collado-Marmolejos
I am thankful for my cousin because he helps me when I am sad. — Enzo Mann
I am thankful for guinea pigs because they are cute. — Justice Ham
I am thankful for my family because they always make me happy. They like to take me on trips. My dog Jack loves when I read to him. That makes me happy. I love when they get Chick-fil-A because that is my favorite food. — Berkley Sholar
I am thankful for my friends because they are nice. My friends play with me and Eddy. — Ethan Xiong
I am thankful for my Grandpa because he takes care of me and my brother. I love him so much. — Jacob Byrum
I am thankful for my friends because I love them and they love me and they help me if I am sad. — Ava Sanchez
I am thankful for my dog because he licks and he is golden brown. His eyes are gold brown. He sleeps with me. — Joseph Byrum
I am thankful for God because He is nice and kind. God cares for me and I care for Him, too. I love God so much. Even He is sweet, too. Even God cares about everybody. I pray to God. God is my number one fan. — Paityn Thompson
I am thankful for my mom because she loves me and I love her, too and because she gives me kisses and hugs and I do that too. We love each other. I am thankful for my mom. — Ava Mangold
Terrie Turner, second grade, Chicod School
I am thankful for my home because it give me everything that I need to survive. I am thankful for God because he gives us a planet to live on. — Abbott Bailey
I am thankful for God because without him we would not be alive. I am thankful for my sister because she helps me with my homework. — Bryan Violante—Galdamez
I am thankful for my mom because she cooks for me every day. I am thankful for my brother because he plays with me every day and I love him. — Diana Manning
I am thankful for my mom because she helps me. I love my mom. — DiZariyon Pender
I am thankful for my friend Peter because he helps me with my work. I am thankful for my parents and brother because they take care of me. — Elijah Stallings
I am thankful for school because I can learn. I am thankful for family because if I did not have them I would be an orphan. — Emma Parrish
I am thankful for Jesus and God for making me alive. I am thankful for my grandma for keeps me safe. — Eva Garland
I am thankful for my mom and my dad because he takes me hunting. I love my teacher too. — Gage Smith
I am thankful for my mom and dad because I would not be here without them. I am thankful for my dogs, sister, brother, chickens and mostly the world. — Harper Rosenberger
I am thankful for my house because I would have to sleep outside. I am thankful for my family because they take care of me. — Laynden Carter
I am thankful for my home to keep me safe. I am thankful for all veterans because they keep me and all of the people in the United States safe. — Meredith Roberts
I am thankful for my dad and mom because they take care of me and my brothers and sister because they play with me. — Nazareth Martinez-Gonzalez
I am thankful for my dad because he took me hunting and I killed a deer. — Noah Moore
I am thankful for my family because they are nice and my friends because they make me feel better. — Paxton McKittrick
I am thankful for my dad because he does everything for our family, for my sister because when I am sad she makes me laugh and Mrs. Turner because she helps us learn. — Peter Williams
I am thankful for my family because they take care of me, feed me, and give me shelter so that I can be warm and safe. — Reagan Cleland
I am thankful for my granddad because he teaches me math. I am thankful for my dogs because when I am sad they cheer me up. — Reagan Jefferies
I am thankful for my school because without school we cannot learn. I am thankful for God because without God we would not be alive. — Sadie Braden
I am thankful to have my dog Boomer because he loves me. — Savannah Harris—Lackey
I am thankful for my family because they play with me. I am thankful for my grandparents because they care about me. — Stashia Wells
I am thankful for my mom and my gramo because of all the things they do for me. — Zane Hines
Lisa Harrell, first grade, Wintergreen Primary School
I am thankful for my friends and family. — Maddie Harris
I am thankful for everything because of my family. — Brayden Wooten
I am thankful for my cats and friends. — Mikey Wade
I am thankful for my friends because they help me. — Matthew Bowen
I am thankful for people because they take care of me. — Serena Liu
I am thankful for my sister. — Adalyn Eaker
I am thankful for my brothers. — Lauren Bowen
I am thankful for cats and dogs because they are my favorite animals and they are fluffy. — Karena Huang
I am thankful for my parents. — Gracie Wheeley
I am thankful for helping people. — Aaliyah Nitcheu
I am thankful for everyone. — Aiden Atkinson
I am thankful for bees because of pollination. — Wyatt Howard
I am thankful for my family. — Ryan Swearingen
I am thankful for my friends and family. — Cannon Miller
I am thankful for having a dad and a mom. — Sommer Riddick
I am thankful for my mom and my dad. — Nathan Barker
I am thankful for my friends and family because I love them. — Emily Vizina
I am thankful for friends.— Aiden Bailey
Heather Waddell, kindergarten, Chicod School
I am thankful for my mom and dad! — Audrey Bailey
I am thankful for my family and my friends! — Molly Brooke Sutton
I am thankful for my bike! Bryce Reekes
I am thankful for Thanksgiving! — Breanna Cox
I am thankful for my whole family! — Alaina Roy
I am thankful for my family! — Eli Oxendine
I am thankful for my pool! — Melanie Hernandez-Monroy
I am thankful for the food that I have! — Jayla Pierce
I am thankful for my little sister! — Nathaly Molina
I am thankful for my mom, my dad, and my brother! — Elle Wilson
I am thankful for my mom, my dad, my grandpa, my dogs, and my cats! — Lucas Yeager-Cook
I am thankful for my family! — Hardy Braxton
I am thankful for Audrey! — Cameron Peaden
I am thankful for my family! —Drew Radford
I am thankful for my family and everyone in the school! — Jackson Moore
I am thankful for my whole family! — Caleb Stallings
I am thankful for my whole family! — Joseph Wooten
I am thankful for my mom, my dad, and my old barn! — Trent Rhodes
Kimberly Steed, kindergarten, Wintergreen Primary
I am thankful for my dad. — Addison Harvey
I am thankful for my family. — Addie Kearney
I am thankful for my sister. — Avery James
I am thankful for my sister. — Dyasia Daniels
I am thankful for my dog. — Edgar Soliz
I am thankful for my cat. — George Hendrick
I am thankful for the holidays. — Graysen Staton
I am thankful for my teachers. — Holden Duke
I am thankful for my dog. — James Lucas
I am thankful for a T-Rex from daddy. — Jayceon Clemmons
I am thankful for my dog. — Julianna Hardy
I am thankful for my dog. — Ky’aire Chapman
I am thankful for my dog. — Lilly Rhodes
I am thankful for my dog. — Mayla Velazquez-Chairez
I am thankful for my teachers. —Reid Houghton
I am thankful for my dog. — Sarah McCrary
I am thankful for my dog. — Sawyer Griffin
I am thankful for my house. — Sophie Stukes
I am thankful for my dog. — Thomas Arana
Tameka Smith, kindergarten, W.H. Robinson Elementary School
I am thankful for popsicles. — Callie Johnston
I am thankful for friends. — Jack Losew
Starla Early and Linda Langley, kindergarten, Grifton School
I am thankful for my family. — Allyson Lopez
I am thankful for rainbows and my friends. — A’Shaylah Foote
I am thankful for cereal. — Daniel Honeycutt
I am thankful for my teacher. — Gabriella Saunders
I am thankful for rain and rainbows. — Gavin Cobb
I am thankful for my Dad and bananas. — Ja’marion Robbins
I am thankful for my mama. — Jaxson Myers
I am thankful for cereal and pizza because they taste good. — J’Leon Outlaw
I am thankful for my family. — Ke’Ziyah Best-Pollard
I am thankful for dogs and rainbows. — Killian White
I am thankful for my church. — Lillianna Simone-Johnson
I am thankful for flowers and rainbows. — Olivia Purifoy
I am thankful for the world. — Reygan Hopson
I am thankful for my family and for rainbows. — Sofia Lopez-Cruz
I am thankful for the sunshine and rainbows. — Te’Von Peterson
Whitney Hammond, Pitt County Virtual Academy
I am thankful for not catching COVID—19, and being able to be a virtual student since the beginning of the pandemic. As a virtual student, I am able to participate in class online, and complete my assignments safely in my house. I am also thankful that the few of my family members that did contract COVID—19, all recovered, and that none of my family members died from the awful disease.— Joshua Griffin
This year I am so thankful to be able to be around more of my family because COVID—19 kept us away from each too long! Thanksgiving will be almost normal this year for us but not like it used to be. I am thankful for a lot of things but I am really thankful just being able to see my family more. — A’Nijah Grace Turnage
I am thankful for a lot of things. I’m thankful for my parents and for all the things that they’ve done for me. They’ve been there for me so many times. Even though at times I’d wish they’d leave me alone, I know they are just there to care for me and there to love me. I am thankful that I have the privilege to attend school and go to church. I am thankful that I have a nice home to go to every day. I am thankful for all of the technology that I have because my parents didn’t have to buy me those things but they did. — Jy’Mir Brown
There are many things I am grateful for, like my house. If I didn’t have a house, I would be in the rain, or overly hot or overly cold. And my food, if i didn’t have food, I would be constantly starving. And my family. I know that some people have been orphaned. I am lucky to have a family and I’m very grateful too. I am thankful for the love I get. For the things I have, every book, plush and inch of flooring. Every living thing, plants and animals and the ability to use power, electricity, water, and air conditioning. Out of all the wonderful things in the world, I am most grateful for being able to experience this all. — Lauren Mackenzie Nobles
I am thankful for my mom. My mom is a single parent and she takes great care of me. She always makes sure I have everything I need. She encourages me to do my best in school. She always does what is best for me even if it’s not what’s best for her. She will sacrifice her own needs to help not only me but others also. She has a loving heart and loves people. That’s why I am thankful for her. — Elisha May
I am thankful for my family, the house we live in and the food we eat. I am thankful for my teachers and being able to learn at home. I am thankful for my friends and my pet. I am thankful for health care workers and first responders who take care of us. — Eli Linton
I am thankful for having loving parents, amazing food, my sister, friends, family, my dogs and cats, the enjoyment of my favorite gamers, 20 PEOPLE I LOVE. — Hanna Castro Chen
Jana Humbles, third grade, Chicod School
I am thankful for my mom, dad, sister, grandmother, and Mrs. Humbles. I am thankful for my mom because she helps me all the time like when she catches for me while pitching. I am thankful for my dad because he helps me practice baseball. I am thankful for my sister because she helps me with my math facts. I’m on my 12’s now. I am thankful for my grandmother because she bakes with me and my sister. Also, I am thankful for Mrs. Humbles because she is the funniest, the best, and last but not least she is a great teacher.— Ryder Weber
I am thankful for my dad because I can go hunting with him.— Michael Gunn
I am thankful for my mom, dad, house, teacher, family, dog, God, my body, and air. I am thankful for my family because without them who would help me in my hard times and who would care for me? I am thankful for God because he always helps me and never betrays me. I am thankful for air and my body. I breathe air and without my body how am I going to be alive and how am I going to exist? I’m thankful for Mrs. Humbles because she teaches me.—Sara Perez
I am thankful for my mom and my daddy and my brother. I’m also thankful for my bed. I’m thankful for my dog. I am thankful for these things and these people because I put up with my mommy and daddy and Joseph. I have more people too but it was a lot of people but I still love them just as much. I’m thankful for my bed because if I did not have a bed I would sleep on the floor.— Jonathan Johnson
I’m thankful for my mom and teacher and stepdad and baby brother because I love all of them and they make me happy. I have the best teacher, Mrs. Humbles, and mom and stepdad and baby brother — Ja’Kayla William
I am thankful for my family because they are there for me when I need them and they’re so nice to me. Even though me and my siblings get in fights, I still love them. Also when I say family I mean grandparents, cousins, aunts and uncles. There are so many more things and people I am thankful for but family is one.— Gracyn Waters
I’m thankful for Mrs. Humbles because she gave me new boots. And I’m thankful for Zoey and Alistair when they helped me when a person pushed me at the stairs at the playground. — Wesley Riggs
I am thankful for my mom because she feeds me three meals every day and my dad helps my mom cook food. I’m also thankful for my teacher, Mrs. Humbles. She teaches me so I will be a smart kid and not the opposite. — Christian White
I am thankful for the Lord because I would not be here if it was not for him and he is one that made me, you and everyone. I’m also thankful for Mrs. Humbles because she teaches my class and different people and teenagers possibly. I am also thankful for my parents. — Ethan Brooks
I am thankful to my mom and dad because they work hard for me and my two sisters. — Olivia Peed
I’m thankful for having a dad because he is my coach for softball. He always tries to push me harder every time so I can get better. He also buys me a bat, face mask and glove, batting gloves so I can field the ball. He helps me get better every day that he helps. I’m also thankful for my mom. She is the best cheerleader on the side every time I hit a ball. She is so happy when I hit a home run. She is the best mom ever. — Emily Mills
I am thankful for my family and friends because they are always there for me. Whenever I’m hurt, they always help me. Whenever I’m sad, they always cheer me up and let me bake something. I’m thankful for my teacher, Mrs. Humbles, because I love when she teaches me new things. That’s what I’m thankful for. —Haidyn Fevrier
Ashlee Thomas, third grade, Wintergreen Intermediate School
I am thankful for my family because they help me a lot. They care about me and they are very nice. They also help others. I am also thankful for baseball because I like pitching, hitting, catching, and sliding. I am thankful for my home because it keeps me safe and warm. — Creed Miller
I am thankful for my mom, my dad and my sister. My mom helps me learn and grow and she is helpful. My dad is funny, helpful and loving. My sister is nice and friendly. I love all of them. — Kamryn Wilson
I am thankful for my mom and dad because they pay for our bills. My mom helps out by doing the laundry and the dirty work like washing the dishes. My dad helps by going to work and earning money, but I do miss him. I also am thankful for my siblings because they make me laugh and they always look out for me. Sometimes they do get a little bit annoying, but I love them. Then I am thankful for my dogs because whenever I get sad they always make me feel happy. — Blakely Moser
I am thankful for my family because they are nice and kind and funny. I am also thankful for clean food and clean water. And I am also thankful for my pets… like my cat, Lily; my cat, Bella; my cat, Coco; and also my dog, Macy. I am also thankful for a nice, cozy home. I’m also thankful for my teacher at my school and I’m also thankful for my school. I am thankful for a nice warm and cozy bed. I am also thankful for all my friends! — Avery Bennett
I am thankful for my family and friends because they look after me. I am thankful that I can listen and see. I am thankful for Mrs. Thomas because she helps me learn and she makes us laugh. I am thankful for a home to live in and have food to eat. — Caroline Koestler
I’m thankful for my family because they are very supportive of me. My cousins are very fun to be around and that’s why I’m thankful for them. My grandma has always been my best friend. I love her so much. Mrs. Thomas is the best teacher ever because she tells us to never give up. I am thankful for my house because it gives me shelter. — Ella James Page
I am thankful for my family because they’re nice, loving and friendly. They’re also playful, athletic, and nice. I’m also thankful for my dog because she’s playful. I’m grateful for my teacher because she’s nice and making me good at my multiplication facts. — Graham Padlock
I am thankful for my mom, dad, sister, because they raised me, and water, books, school, money, Zany’s and Sonic, also Mrs. Thomas and Graham, Creed, and Mrs. Cooper. I am thankful for a house to live in and food. — Ethan Reynolds
I am thankful for my family because my family helps me to get smarter and they make me smile. Without family l would not have food or water or shelter, so l am thankful for my family and food, water and shelter. — Annabelle Leonard
I am thankful for light and clothes. Light helps you to see, and I am thankful for clothes because they keep us warm. I am thankful for school. The school is where I learn. My teachers help me do the learning part. That’s some of the things that I am thankful for. — Felix X
I’m thankful for my parents because they love me a lot and I love them a lot too. Next I’m thankful for my teacher because she is the best third—grade teacher ever. Lastly, I’m thankful for my family because they love me and I love them. — Aliyah Moore
I am thankful for my sister and I am thankful for my grandma and my mom. — Taylor Anderson
I am thankful for food, friends, and family. — Ruby Cellar
I’m thankful for my mom because she gave me life. I am thankful for Mrs. Thomas because she teaches me multiplication. I am thankful for a home because it keeps me warm. — Anida Fleifel
I am thankful for my family, my home, and most importantly, I am thankful for all of the people who love me for who l am. — Jerzi Hughes
I am thankful for my family because they love me. They take care of me, they help me when I need help,and they tell me if I am doing something wrong and help me to where it is right. I am thankful for school because it will help me get a job so I have money to take care of myself. I am thankful for baseball because it has helped me get extra size and it is a fun sport. — Jase Braxton
Casey H. Potts, third grade, Wintergreen Intermediate
I am thankful for my family and my life and my friends. — Kendall Burke
I am thankful for my dirt bike and I am thankful for my family and dogs. — Bentley Baughman
I am thankful for my family, house, food, friends, my best friends from my old school Lily, summer, my family, house, teacher, school, friends, my friends from my other school. — Kaylee Vincent
I am thankful for just everything in general — just, wow! Life itself is just great. I’d do anything to be here when I’m not here. — Jordan “Eli” Smith
I am thankful for my school my mom my dad and my sister. — Emmanuel Fields
I am thankful for my mom I am thankful for my school I am thankful for math. — Khalil Cotton
I am thankful for my mom, my friends, school and learning things, and my very nice teacher, Mrs. Potts. — Makayla Moore
I am thankful for Zaxby’s because their chicken is so good! It’s so juicy and warm, just, oh, I love it. I really like the spices on the fries too but if the fries are sitting there for a while, they will get a bit soggy. For some reason, I used to only like the fries and not the chicken, but I think it was because the chicken is really big and I literally lost my first tooth when I was like 3. I’m not really sure why. It was probably because I have really big adult teeth and really small baby teeth. — Chase Thomas
I am thankful for my family and another thing is some food for me and my family and clothes for me and my family. — Paisley Armstrong
I am thankful for my friends and family because they care for me. One more thing I am thankful for is my teacher who helps me learn. One more thing I am thankful for is my house. It keeps me warm when it is cold outside and keeps me cool when it is warm. — Ava Grimone
I am thankful for my teachers, friends, belongings, buildings, family members...etc. — Adrian Zheng
I am thankful for my family because they’re always there for me and always there to support me and help me, which I’m really thankful for. And I’m thankful for when I wake up every day and I’m still alive and my family is still alive. I love my family no matter what. — Jordyn Lashua
I am thankful for bees because they produce pollen and the pollen produces honey and then a beekeeper can get the honey and sell it, and then when you buy it it is super yummy. — Liam Drake
I am thankful for all that I have and get, all my friends, my big family, all the people that help our community. — Magnolia Jones
I’m thankful for having a home to sleep and stay at. I’m also thankful for having a school so I can learn and my mom and dad can go to work and I’m thankful for to have something to eat. — Makayla Williams
I am thankful for Mrs. Potts and my family. Natalie Seemann
I am thankful for baseball and my dad because he showed me how to play baseball. I love him and baseball. — Wyatt Graham
I’m thankful for my family friends my besties and I’m thankful for me! — Kylie Rispress
I am thankful for my friends (Max, Levi, Estion, Wyatt, Adrian), I am thankful for a healthy family, for shelter, a great school to learn, a pet cat to play with, for life, for food to eat like mac and cheese. I am thankful for a bed because we need to sleep. I am very thankful for a computer to play Roblox. I am thankful for everything. Happy Thanksgiving and I am thankful for Mrs. Potts. — Miles McMahon
Kristen Letchworth, fifth grade, Wintergreen
I am thankful for my family, dogs, the house I live in and my dirt bike. — Gabi Benson
I am thankful for my family, education, food and money. — Ashraf Atiyat
I am thankful for my parents, a house to live in, food to eat and water to drink, clothes, school, a bed to sleep in, friends to play with, my brothers and sister and my toys. — Brooke Rose
I am thankful for my family, sister, life, friends, pets, opportunities in life, food and hope. — Kailey Velazquez
I am thankful for my family (and dogs), friends, food, shelter, water and my church. — Ava Andrews
I am thankful for my mom and dad and my teacher. — Travarus Gunter
I am thankful for God and his forgiveness. — Maddy Lee
I am thankful for family, friends, schools and everything I have because some people don’t have much. Therefore I am thankful for all the chances that I get. — Emily Perkins
I am thankful for good grades and making new friends every day. I am thankful for the teachers helping me with questions and I am thankful for everyone being kind to me. — KK David
I am thankful for family, friends and a good education. — Noah Roberson
I am thankful for family, sports, light, technology, food, water, school, YouTube, baseball, calculators, pizza, shade, clothes, phones, computers and Netflix. — Brady Walker
I am thankful for having food, water, clothes, brothers, my mom and my dad. — Jziya Espinoza
I am thankful for having a roof over my head, my friends and family, my dog, my teachers, and so much more. I have so much to be thankful for! — Isabella Rutledge
I am thankful for having clean clothing, food, shelter, a caring and understanding family, and many more things. I am thankful for many things and I am grateful for what I have! —Jonathan Gutierrez—Yanez
I am thankful for my mom, dad and sister because they give me confidence and encouragement. I am thankful for sports because they make me stronger and give me friends to share the experience with. I am thankful for friends because they help me through happy and rough times. Without friends, I’d be lost at sea! — Adriance Grace
Lauren Eason, fifth grade, Stokes School
I am thankful for food so I won’t be hungry. — Presley Gibson
I am thankful for nighttime because without it we would all be sleep deprived. — Braxton Carraway
I am thankful for my parents because they help me with stuff that I can’t do, yet. — Shane Reel
I am thankful for my mom because she always figures out a way for me to get to school. — Sammy Cauthon Jr.
I am thankful for my education because I can be someone in life. — Romina Barrios-Morales
I am thankful for my family because my family takes care of me and they are very helpful. — Jordan Cox
I am thankful for my family because they help me do everything. — Axel Veliz
I am thankful for my family because they give me a home. — Ryleigh Beddard
I am thankful for my house so I can have a shelter. — Brayden Farmer
I am thankful for my mom because she works hard to take care of us, and even while she is at work she tries her best to make us happy. I am thankful for her working so hard to try to take care of us. — Ymar Ramirez-Benitez
I am thankful for my education because I want to go to a good college. — Ollie Brinkley
I am thankful for my family because they mean a lot to me. — Reyna Montoya
I am thankful for my mom and grandad because I wouldn’t be here with them. — Keelian Wooten
I am thankful for my family, food, shelter and water because it enables me to survive. — Ella Hargett
I am thankful for my sister being there for me. — Jaylynn Hannah
I am thankful for my dad because he brought me to life. — Shaheim Hardy
Kathleen Greenberg, kindergarten, W.H. Robinson Elementary School
I am thankful for my God. — Macey Cobb
I am thankful for my teachers. — Elias Lara—Glover
I am thankful for my motorcycle. — Ewan Stage
I am thankful for my family. — Arianna Floyd
Reba Warren, first grade, H.B. Sugg
I am thankful for my dad because he plays football with me. — Amere Clemons
I am thankful for my mom because she makes me food. — Meikayla Coleman
I am thankful for my family because they got me a dog. — Anna Constreras
I am thankful for my family because I love going on vacations. — James Holmes Jr.
I am thankful for my dad because we do the dishes and clean. — Ashton Bynum
I am thankful for my teachers because they help me when I mess up. — Ava Wells
Jeanne N. Williams, first grade, Wintergreen Primary
I am thankful for trees because they are perfect. — Trevor Turner Jr.
I am thankful for my family because they make me happy. — Skyla Bennett
I am thankful for my family because they can cook. — Mason Jackson
I am thankful for my friends because they are friendly. — Elvis Pan
I am thankful for my family because they are kind. — Andrew Sigmon
I am thankful for my family because they are nice to me. — Scarlett Ormond
I am thankful for my teachers because if I didn’t have teachers, I wouldn’t know anything. — Kaleb Wylie
I am thankful for my dog because he is someone I can have fun with. — Olly Benzinger
I am thankful for my family because I love them! — Layrin Wooden
I am thankful for my family because they are always nice. — Ariel Mendoz—Bautista
I am thankful for my mom because she buys food for us. — Maikhyjah Jones—Wooten
I am thankful for Mrs. Williams because she is beautiful. — Landon Melton
I am thankful for my family because I love them. — Eva Ange
I am thankful for my mom because she takes care of me. — Camia Clemons
I am thankful for my family because they are nice. — Allee Scott Gaddis
I am thankful for my mom because her nice to me. — Grace Lynn Davis
I am thankful for my best friend because he gives me piggy back rides. – Evan Dunkerley
I am thankful for my friends because they are nice. — Grayson Briney
I am thankful for wrestling. — Kai Delvalle
I am thankful for animals. They bring food to our table. — Addison Yates
I am thankful for my bed. It is cozy. — Amelia Willey
I am thankful for my grandparents. I get to visit them a lot. — Austin Spiewak
I am thankful for my teacher. I love learning. — Avery Beyer
I am thankful for my sister. She reads to me. — Brinlee Harrington
I am thankful for my family. They love and care about me. — Camille Jackson
I am thankful for my bike. I get on it and ride. — C.J. Hardy
I am thankful for water. It keeps me healthy. — Ella Welborn
I am thankful for food. It fills my stomach with goodness. — Ellison Pennington
I am thankful for my house. It keeps me warm and cozy. — Emma Rae Shue
I am thankful for the moon. It makes me go to sleep. — Garrison Forbes
I am thankful for my sisters. They play with me. — Gary Mendez—Jimenez
I am thankful for my family. They make me cheer up when I am sad. — Isabella Perry
I am thankful for my mom. She helps me to clean my room. — Jesse Torres
I am thankful for my family. They keep me safe. — Karter Moore
I am thankful for kindness. It makes people nicer to everyone. — Kinsley Humbles
I am thankful for getting to come to school. I wouldn’t know math if I didn’t come to school. — Madison Wilson
I am thankful for God. He guides me through hard times. — Nora Peach
I am thankful for mom and dad. They give me toys and pets. — Osvaldo Monroy-Gomez
I am thankful for my friends. I have fun with them. — Parker DiMartino
I am thankful for my family. I love them so much. — Violet Powell