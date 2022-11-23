Elmhurst Elementary First grade
I am thankful for my friends because they help me. — Camden Respess
I am thankful for my sister because she helps me clean. — Braelyn Aiken
I am thankful for food because it helps me grow. — Brashiya Barnes
I am thankful for my dog because she follows me everywhere. — Karter Sugg
I am thankful for my mom because she gives me candy. — Nylah Black
I am thankful for my friends because they help me. — Wells Davis
I am thankful for my family because I love them. — Ameriah Baker
I am thankful for my dad because he got me a four-wheeler. — Sebastian Sutton
I am thankful for my teachers because they help me. — Anecika Wooden
I am thankful for everything because people love me. — Waverley Massey
I am thankful for my house because it keeps me safe. — Antonio Reid
I am thankful for my dogs because they snuggle with me. — Promise Smith
I am thankful for my dad because he teaches me about soccer. — Sebastian Sutton
I am thankful for my teachers because they take us outside. — Sincerity Warren
I am thankful for my dog because she plays with me. — Owen Nottingham
I am thankful for kids’ museums because they are fun. — Bentley Jones
I am thankful for my family because they are nice. — Taylor Purvis
Contributing teachers: Stacy Knight Emily Barrett and Kristen Jarman.
Falkland Elementary Fifth grade
I am thankful to God for waking me up every morning. I am thankful to my mom for buying food and cooking for me. I am thankful to my teacher, Ms. Vines, for teaching me. — Christopher Bailey
I am thankful for Ms. Vines because she comes to school every day and teaches me things I need to know. I am thankful for my life, waking up every day with something new. I am thankful for God because He made me look beautiful. I am thankful to my parents for giving me a home, food, siblings, and a life. — Kyleetha Barnes
I am thankful to my family for caring about me, putting food on the table, and a roof over my head. I am thankful to God for giving me a loving family, and for letting me wake up every day. I am also thankful to my teacher for teaching me so I can have a good education, be smart, and be successful in life. — Peyton Brown
I am thankful for God for waking me up every morning and putting food on the table and clothes on my back and shoes on my feet. I am thankful for my family still being here and me still being here despite all that I have been through. And I most definitely am thankful for my wonderful teacher, Ms. Vines. — Chelsea Bunting
I am thankful for my mom because she keeps a roof over my head and food on the table. I am thankful for God because if it wasn’t for Him, I would not be here. Last but not least, I am thankful for my cousins because they are always nice to me and keep a smile on my face. — Ja’Nhi Carey
I am thankful to Ms. Vines because she makes learning much easier. I am thankful for Jesus because He wakes me up in the morning and keeps me safe. — Ja’kaylin Council
I am thankful for God. He is a lifesaver and He wakes me up. I am thankful for God because he will always be in our hearts. I am thankful to Ms. Vines for teaching us math. — Criston Coward
I am thankful for my family because without them I would have nowhere to stay and I would have nothing. I am thankful for God because without him I would not be here because he created me and everyone in this world. The last thing I’m thankful for is my parents because they put a roof over my head. — Khloe Hewlin
I am thankful for Ms. Vines being the best teacher ever. I am thankful for my mom. She keeps a roof over my head. I am thankful for God. He keeps me awake and if it wasn’t for God, I would be getting in a lot of trouble. — Key’mari Langley
I am thankful for my family because they give me food and shelter. I am thankful for entertainment; without it, I would be so bored. I am thankful to God for saving me when I was sick. I am thankful for music because it helps me to sing. — Zoey McDavid
I am thankful for my parents because they feed me and help me when I need help. I am thankful for God because He gets me up every morning. I am thankful for my friends because they help to be the best version of myself. — Niasia Patterson
I am thankful for my mom because she wakes me up every morning to go to school on time. I am thankful for my brothers because when I’m bored, they play tag with me. Lastly, I am thankful for my teacher for teaching me different stuff. — Jayden Teel-Manning
I am thankful for God because He wakes me up every morning and He loves me as I love Him. I am grateful for my having a family who loves me. They are always there for me and putting food on the table and clothes on my back. I am grateful for my parents because they try their best to do things for me. I am thankful for having a teacher that cares about me and loves me for who I am. I am grateful for my friends because they understand me no matter what. I am thankful for even being on Earth to this day. — Amina Yon
I am thankful for an education because I can go to college and get a good paying job making art when I graduate. — Joh’keila Shaw
I am thankful for my family because I wouldn’t be able to do anything without them. — Raiden Reid
I am thankful for life because you only live once. — Anthony Reels
I am thankful for my mom because she gave me life. — Lee Nojima
I am thankful for my computer because I can play games to fix my boredom at home. — Kyden Paddison
I am thankful for my family, friends and my dogs because we have the best moments together, and I love them so much. — Khaniya Mason
I am thankful for languages because that is the way we communicate. — Maria Rodriguez-Cruz
I am thankful for my parents because they love me. They took me in and accepted me for who I am; they feed me and care for me. They’re my favorites. — Dre’Vyon Leary
I am thankful for my family, God, school and my life because they help me. They are my safe place and I love them. — Jayla Roberson
I am thankful for my family and opportunities to be a millionaire because I want to be a millionaire. — Zyrion Jones
I am thankful for my family and house because we moved into a new house in Greenville, Pitt County, North Carolina. — Maximilian Humphrey
I am thankful for my clothes and shoes because if you don’t have clothes or shoes, you will not be able to come to school. — Jyzearh Goss
Contributing teachers: Helen Vines and Crystal Jones.
Grifton School Fifth grade
I am thankful for my family because I love them. They are the best. They feed me and make sure I am okay. They buy me stuff that I want and need. — Adam Rouse
I am thankful for my mom and dad because they made me. They feed me food. They put a roof over my head. They put clothes on my back. — I’Tyreion Cannon
I am thankful for jobs because they help my mom pay for stuff. I am thankful for the police to protect and serve the community. — Jackson Haddock
I am thankful for my mom. She loves me beyond infinity. She always takes the best care of me. She is the best mom I could ever wish for. — Danielle Depree
I am thankful for my family because they provide me with food, a house, and water. They are the best ever. They also buy me a lot of things. — Alexander Romero-Garcia
I am thankful for my friends because without them life would be boring. They are the ones who play with me and give me stuff. They are the ones I’m not afraid to talk to. They are the ones who help me if I don’t understand something. They are the ones who understand and know me. — Kyle Hawks
I am thankful for Bojangles because it’s good! They have good, juicy chicken and seasoned fries. The ice tea and Bo Boxes are also really good! — Kaylee Dees
I am thankful for lots of things, things like my teachers, my education, and my home. I am most thankful for my family and friends. — Kaitlyn Thompson
I am thankful for my family. I am thankful because every Christmas I always get nice gifts and shoes. I am also thankful for my grandparents because on my birthday and for Christmas last Christmas I got a flat screen smart TV. — Alexander King
I am thankful for my mom and dad because they feed me. They provide a house to live in. They give me toys. They help me with homework. They take me to fun places. They help me if I get hurt or if I get sick. — Elijah Williams
I am thankful for my family because my family helps me when I am down or hurt. My mom feeds me and keeps the house clean. My dad gets our family food and plays with me. My sister helps me do my homework. — Jonathan Rojo-Martinex
I am thankful for my family because they support me in every way. They also let me have a lot of fun. — Gabriel Vasquez
I am thankful for my mom because she keeps a roof over my head. She feeds me. She keeps clothes on my back. She takes me places. I am thankful for my dad because he bought me a phone. — El’leyonnie Jones
I am thankful for my mom and dad because they make food and other things for me. I am thankful for a house to sleep in. I am thankful for school. — Tristan Gurganus
I am really thankful for holidays because Christmas is the birthday of Jesus, Halloween brings people together, and Thanksgiving is a day to be grateful for. — Adryel Reynosa
I am thankful for my grades — they are really good grades. — Lauryn Grier
I am thankful for my sister because she is so cool and always gets me food when she picks me up from the Boys and Girls Club. — Zinnia Ellis
I am also thankful for my doctor and dentist office because when I am sick the doctor gives me medicine to feel better. My dentist helps keep my teeth clean when I go there. — Jameira Jones
I am thankful for my mom for putting food on the table and making sure I have everything I need. I like to thank teachers for giving me the help I need like Ms. Engle, Ms. Coburn, and Mrs. Hopkins. — Rocky Robinson
I am thankful for my dad because he cooks my food. My dad takes care of me when I am sick. My dad got a house so I can have a roof over my head every day and night. My dad pays the lights, water, TV, cable, and internet bill every month! — Summer Stepps
I am thankful for my grandparents because they take care of me, feed me, and buy me candy. — Tyrell Artis
I am thankful for every kind person. — Jerrel King
I am thankful for my dog because he is very chill. — Gavyn Frazer
I am thankful for my family because I love them. I am also thankful for them because they feed me, they buy me stuff like Christmas presents and more. — Savanna Squitieri
Sixth grade
I’m thankful for books because I like to read. It’s calming, one of the best forms of entertainment, and because it is something good to do in my free time. Thank you for reading what I’m thankful for and I am happy to share it with you. — Jack Wells
I am thankful for my mother; her food is delicious. — Kameron Bullock
I am thankful for my papa. He teaches me new things about mechanic things like taking parts and putting parts on cars. I am thankful for my grandma because she teaches me how to cook things. -
I am thankful for my mom; she pays all the bills. In addition, I am thankful for my dad. He is the greatest cook. Finally, I am thankful for my brother; he serves for the country. — Rose Crawford
I’m thankful for my graduations and my instrument. — Mia Locust
I’m thankful for meat, a source from demise, a delicious source needed so I can stay skinny but fat enough to survive, a common food source that everyone loves (except vegans). — Rayna Garrett
I am thankful for my family. ... They are the most faithful people I know. They are very loving and caring. — Isabella Wilson
I am thankful for my wonderful family because they encourage me to do my dreams; also they help me become successful. — Noah Honeycutt
There are many reasons why I’m grateful for my dog because he sleeps in bed with me and he has wonderful manners and listens carefully. — Alvie Rhymer
I am thankful for my dog because she is always there for me when I am lonely, and when I go hunting she will go and get the duck and she will give me the duck. — Braeden Johnson
I am thankful for my awesome grandma because she is an amazing cook and she makes stuff for me. — Dakota Honeycutt
I am most thankful for my mom. She is so hardworking and she works a lot but still makes time to hang out and do things with us. As well my generous grandma because she can make the best cookies and she is just the greatest cook ever as well as the best to play games with. — Cameron Morris
I am thankful for music. Music is a beautiful, heart warming noise. It releases frustration, sadness, and stress. It’s relaxing. Music is something I wouldn’t be able to live without. — Gynesis Simmons
The thing I am most thankful for is my beautiful mother. I am thankful for my mom because she taught me how to speak Spanish. She knows me better than anyone. — William Mendieta Hernandez
I’m thankful for my friends because they always try to make me happy and they always make me laugh. I love them; they are the best even though they get annoying sometimes. — Monica Zazuetta
I am thankful for my patient mother for putting up with me. — Daniel Lofton
I am thankful for life because life is so pretty and because you don’t have much time on Earth. — Astrid Ovando
I am thankful for helping others and being kind to others. — Maleek Little
I am thankful for Helping other people or family around move stuff around the house. Helping is kind and fun. — Jamar Mathis
I’m thankful because what I need l will get. — Evan Frable
I’m thankful for the Earth because it has provided me with many things throughout my entire life. — Mary Hayden
I’m thankful that my grandma makes the tastiest waffles ever. I’m thankful that my grandpa helps me fix my stuff. — Ayden Johnson
I’m thankful for waking up every day; without me waking up, I will not be here. — O-mega Telfair
I am thankful for knowing God as he died on the cross for us. — Ke’Ziyah Outlaw
I am thankful for my family, my amazing family and everything they have done for me. They have always had my back through good and bad. As a child who has been through the foster care system, I know that without family you are angry at the world and you are sad, really blue. — Wyatt Bolin
Contributing teachers: Harley Engle and Rick Dombroski.