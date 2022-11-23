Wintergreen Primary Kindergarten
I am thankful for my mom because I love her. — Kennedi Cofield
I am thankful for my family because I love them. — Rayan Awad
I am thankful for church because I like it. — Chrisson Hill
I am thankful for my dog because I love him. — Uriel Burrus
I am thankful for my family because I love them. — Baylor Johnson
I am thankful for my brother because I love him. — Benjamin Nowak
I am thankful for my mom and dad because I love them. — Haylee Jo Long
I am thankful for my phone because I can play or call it. — Brody Vandiford
I am thankful for my grandma because she makes food. — Mia Swinson
I am thankful for my church because I have fun. — Kairo Spencer
I am thankful for my school because I like it. — Eman Safa
I am thankful for giving to others because I share. — Greyson Collins
I am thankful for my church because I like it. — Levi Cunningham
I am thankful for my pets because I love them. — Natalie Rodriguez
I am thankful for my cat because I love him. — Ranya SalehI
I am thankful for my teachers because they are fun. — Zechariah Parker
I am thankful for my family because I love them. — Madison Dixon
I am thankful for my mom because I love her. — Morgan Deans
I am thankful for my house because keeps me safe. — Jakyus Morning
I am thankful for my family and this day. — Alston Roberts
I am thankful for my mom. ‑ A’riyah Cooper
I am thankful for my family. — Bennett Peine
I am thankful for my teacher. — Brady Sholar
I am thankful for my mom and dad. — Brynley Moser
I am thankful for my mom. — Caden Byrd
I am thankful for my brother. — Caleb Spruill
I am thankful for my family. — Carter Rawl
I am thankful for my mom and dad. — CharlesAnna Woodard
I am thankful for my baby sister. — Ellie Harrell
I am thankful for my dad and ice cream. — Jonathan Harris
I am thankful for my dad. — Kaleb Horton
I am thankful for my mom. — Kharli Harris
I am thankful for my friends. — Mason Fisher
I am thankful for my mommy. — Micah Jones
I am thankful for my mom and dad. — Miller-Grey Garris
I am thankful for my family. — Royal Reese
I am thankful for my family. — Sila Rahman
I am thankful for my mama. Tinleigh Edmundson
I am thankful for my mommy and my daddy because I love them. — Aariyah Burgess
I am thankful for ice cream because it is so sugary. — Amelia Fuller
I am thankful for my dog because he makes me happy. — Angel Gutierrez-Yanez
I am thankful for my teacher because you teach me. — Banks White
I am thankful for my brother because he is fun to play with. — Charlie Huber
I am thankful for my teachers. — Da’Sean Jackson
I am thankful for my mom because I love her. — Emma Faulkner
I am thankful for my toy cars because they are my favorite. — Grayson Kennedy
I am thankful for my puppies because they are so small and I can take care of them. — I’mani Stanley
I am thankful for my family because they help me with lots of stuff. — Joey Day
I am thankful for my family because they keep me happy. — Josiah Speller
I am thankful for my mommy because I need her. — Kingston Wright
I am thankful for my family because I love them. — Mackenzie Miller
I am thankful for grandma because she takes me to the park. — Michael Wilson
I am thankful for fall because it is a wonderful season. — Nicolas Diaz
I am thankful for my dad and mom because I can help them clean up. — Olivia Letchworth
I am thankful for my Barbies because I can play with them. — Rocsi Deathriage
I am thankful for my dinosaur because it is big and soft. — Sarah Koerner
I am thankful for my teachers. — Adaline Jansen
I am thankful for my mom. — Amelia Lynch
I am thankful for my house. — Aoi Yamakawa
I am thankful for my bounce castle. — Caden Peele
I am thankful for my family. — Carlos Sandoval Noyola
I am thankful for my church. — Dariel Martinez Tolentino
I am thankful for my family. — Davie Woodard
I am thankful for my family.- Khloe Daniels
I am thankful for my friends. — Luke Thamann
I am thankful for my grandma. — Ma’riah Hill
I am thankful for my family. — Mearyn Nehus
I am thankful for the beach. — M.J. Mabry
I am thankful for my family. — Oriyanna Dixon
I am thankful for my family. — Riley Hessert
I am thankful for food. — Tre Tucker
I am thankful for my mom. — Owen Matthews
I am thankful for the Army. — Wren Bryant
I am thankful for my mom and dad. — Presley Alford
I am thankful for my family. — Ammar Salahaldin
I am thankful for my dog. — Toby Groves
I am thankful for McDonald’s. — Caleb Weston
I am thankful for school. — Audriana Torrance
I am thankful for school. — Ronan Hewitt
I am thankful for my school. — Emily Bostic
I am thankful for my car. — Daniel Montes
I am thankful for my toys. — Ashton Alvarado
I am thankful for my brother. — London Paige
I am thankful for basketball. — Rafiq Ashkar
I am thankful for school. — Stanley Jiang
I am thankful for my family. — Eviane Miller- Peele
I am thankful for my brothers. — Macon Ahlsted
I am thankful for my family. — Laila Hebishy
I am thankful for school. — Jaiden Harvey
I am thankful for my family. — Elizabeth Martinez-Ramos
I am thankful for my house. — Betty Harlin
I am thankful for love. It is really fun. — Adarsh Anand
I am thankful for friends. — Khelani Andrews
I am thankful for cuddles. — Adaline Buskirk
I am thankful for my family. — Wyatt Clodfeldter
I am thankful for cats. — Suhailah Davis
I am thankful for my mom. — Harry Drake
I am thankful for my mom. — Clara Eaker
I am thankful for love and kids. — Ariana Gallagos
I am thankful for my brothers. — Evan Hardy
I am thankful for my mom. — Olivia Harris-
I am thankful for my grandpa. — Gabriel Judge
I am thankful for my brother. — Trenton Lee
I am thankful for my dad. — Aden Mercado
I am thankful for my family. — Jayden Peele
I am thankful for Mom and Dad. — Bowen Robbins
I am thankful for my sister. — Luciana Uribe Bustos
I am thankful for my mom and dad. — Ksenia Usievych
I am thankful for my sisters. — Ny’cere Whitaker
First grade
I am thankful for school, also, my family. — Macie Lewis
I am thankful for food. — Kyi’lee Edwards
I am thankful for my dog. — Khloe Jackson
I am thankful for my teacher. — Molly Ream
I am thankful for food. Also, I am thankful for God. — Ryanna Edwards
I am thankful for North Carolina. — Collin Truslow
I am thankful for my teacher. Also, I am thankful for my family. — Evren Weston
I am thankful for God. — Alma Nagib
I am thankful for my friends at school. — Miles Fulcher
I am thankful for my family. Also, I am thankful for my mom. — Enora Jean Baptiste
I am thankful for my dogs, also, my family. — Zorriana Hines-Carraway
I am thankful for my dog. — Peyton Smith
I am thankful for God. — Preston McJunkins
I am thankful for my family. — Shashmith Pallala
I am thankful for North Carolina. Also, I am thankful for my teacher. Also, I am thankful for my school. — Rose Offenbacher
I am thankful for going to my uncle’s house. — Alex Green
I am thankful for my toys and my mom and dad. — Madilyn Bonafe’
I am thankful for my dog. — Jessa Powell
I am thankful for my family. — Kevon Gibson
I am thankful for my dog and my family. — Zulema Vasquez Rubi
I am thankful for my sister and my brother. — Asa Smith-Price
I am thankful for Christmas. — A’Laysia Bailey
I am thankful for my mom because she gives me pencils. — James Moreira Diaz
I am thankful for my sister because we have so much fun together. We love each other so much. — Blair Coutouzis
I am thankful for how good I am at games. — Leo Schack
I am thankful for mom. — Jackson Flannery
I am thankful for teachers because we get to have so much fun. — Kaison Best
I am thankful for my family because they take care of me. — Nora Daoust
I am thankful for my mom and dad because they are nice. — Ward Salahaldin
I am thankful for gifts because I like surprises. — Dwaipayan Bhowmick
I am thankful for my mom because she brings me Barnes and Nobles every Wednesday. — Samuel Shelton
I am thankful for my mom and my daddy because they love me. — Khloe McRae
I am thankful for my family because they take care of me. — RaDrick Bryant-Wynn
I am thankful for fairs. — Addison Gullette
I am thankful for my grandparents because they take me to the pool. — Kori Ruffin
I am thankful for going on field trips. — Adam Ibrahim
I am thankful for my brothers because they play with me. — Harley Bullock
I am thankful for all the life that Jesus gave us. — Sammy Matthews
I am thankful for my mom because she is nice. — Leah Lewis
I am thankful for my cats because I got them on Christmas. — Kinsley Gullette
I am thankful for my family because they take me to the beach. — Deklyn Leuthauser
I am thankful for my mom and dad. — Nicolas Silva
I am thankful for my family because they let me play with my lizard when I get home. — Charleigh Aideuis
I am thankful for my family because life is good with my family and my family cares for me. — Eyad Alamari
I am thankful for my friends and family because they all take care of me and I like to play with my friends. — Maryam Abalyoobi
I am thankful for my GG and my mom, dad and I am thankful for God too! — Camden Brown
I am thankful for friends who love to play with me. — Elijah Chester
I am thankful for helping my mom cook dinner because she has a broken finger. — Elise Cooke
I am thankful for going to the fair with my family. — Dyasia Daniels
I am thankful for my mom and my dad because they give me hats. I love hats and I already have hats. — Aubrey Dorsey
I am thankful for food and water because it is good for you and helps you live. — Holden Duke
I am thankful for my class because I have lots of friends and I have nice teachers. — Teagan Giles
I am thankful for mom and dad because I love them. — Avery James
I am thankful for my family because they play with me. — Khloe James
I am thankful for food because it keeps me healthy. — James Lucas
I am thankful for Mrs. Hern and Mrs. Adrias because they teach me. — Grady Mabe
I am thankful for my family because I love my family so much. My family loves me so much too. — Lilly Rhodes
I am thankful for my family because I love them. — Collin Rooney
I am thankful for food because I can survive. — Abram Tarkington
I am thankful for my family and friends because they are caring and loving. — Lauryn Thompson
I am thankful for my brother Michael because he plays with me. — Jeremiah Wilson
I am thankful for my mom and dad because I love them and never want them to go. — Amelia Luther
I am thankful for my mom because she helps me. — Adalyn Leonard
I am thankful for my video games because they are fun and give me powers. — Calder Ross
I am thankful for Mrs. Williams because she helps us learn. — Caroline Kitto
I am thankful for my mom. — Milani Crandol
I am thankful for my teacher because she is nice. — Celia Mills
I am thankful for Mrs. Williams because she teaches me. — Cherish Redmond
I am thankful for my teacher because she helps me learn. — Elijah Bailey
I am thankful for my family because they help me push through stuff. — Elizabeth Davis
I am thankful for ants because they clean my mess when I spill something. — George Hendrick
I am thankful for Mrs. Williams because she makes learning fun! — Gregg Grillo
I am thankful for police officers because they keep us safe. — Henry Tumin
I am thankful for my stuffed kitty because I cannot sleep without it. — Holden Stanley
I am thankful for my little sister because she plays with me and Sammy. — John Matthews Jr.
I am thankful for my favorite teams! — Kyle Harris
I am thankful for Mrs. Williams because she helps me, fills my bucket, and is so nice! — Lindy Hyde
I am thankful for my mom. — Lincoln Edmonds
I am thankful for my brother because he helps me clean up. — O’mari Joyner
I am thankful for Mrs. Williams because she plays math games with us. — Samson Pafford
I am thankful for my mom and dad because we spend time together. My mom always compliments me! — Sawyer Griffin
I am thankful for Mrs. Williams because she is nice. — Sophie Stukes
Second grade
I am thankful for my family and friends because we all love each other very much and will never forget about any one of us. — Emersyn Riddle
I am thankful for my friend Madison because she is the best friend I could ever wish for. — Annalee Hubbard
I am thankful for my family, my stuffed animals, and my video games. My family cares about me, my video games entertain me, and I can’t sleep without my stuffed animals. — Lucas Lemmons
I am thankful for Snickers because I love taking care of him. — Haruki Nakayama
I am thankful for my family because they love me, and they help me when I am sad and mad. — River Fuchs
I am thankful for my brother because he helps me with my work. — Ariel Mendoza-Bautista
I am thankful for my family because they are nice to me. — Chance Peele
I am thankful for the rain because if there was no water, we wouldn’t have anything to drink, and neither would the animals and they would die. — Moe Natsume
I am thankful for my family because I love them, and they love me. — Maggie Locklear
I am thankful for my friends because they are the best friends ever. — Evan Dunkerley
I am thankful for my family and my dog because they love me, and my dog cuddles me. — Bella Collins
I am thankful for God and Jesus because they help us stay alive. — Clay Hern
I am thankful for my teacher because she is a hard worker, and she gets fun things set up for us. She is the most fun teacher ever. — Na’Khiyah Burris
I am thankful for Mrs. Collier, my friends, and my school because I love my friends, my teacher and my school. — Phoenix Spencer
I am thankful for my family, my two cats, my brother, my cousins, my uncles and aunts, and my Mimi and Grandpa, because I love that they love me, and I heart that. — Emma Jones
I am thankful for my baby shark book because it makes me happy. — Khalil O’Neal
I am thankful for my family because they help me when I need it. — Maikhyjah Jones-Wooten
I am thankful for my parents and my siblings because they love me. – Gabriel Lawrence
I am thankful for oxygen and the Earth because without these things we could not have our class pet Snickers. He is a hedgehog! — Carson Smith
I am thankful for my teacher because she teaches me so many things and helps me when I don’t know something, and she also has Snickers. — Liah Collado-Marmolejos
I am thankful for Mrs. Collier and my friends because Mrs. Collier helps me learn more and I always have fun with my friends. — Steven Mazariegos-Chilel
I am thankful for my family, my friends, and Sawyer’s Fun Park! — Judah Kelly
I am thankful for my family because they are nice, Chick-Fil-A because it is my favorite food, and my dog because he always lets me pet him. — Allee Scott Gaddis
I am thankful for my friends, my parents, and singing along to songs! — Vivian Roberts
I am thankful for my Mom, dad, my dog, sister, and brother. — Eva Ange
I am thankful for kittens, Zaxby’s, and Ms. Snyder. — Claire Kennedy
I am thankful for my family, my doggie, my brother, and Jesus! — Kylie Bufano
I am thankful for my friends, family, and school! My friends are always there for me, my family takes care of me, and school helps me learn! — Jonah Sneed
I am thankful football, my family, friends, Bojangles, Zaxby’s, and my brother! — Owen Allgood
I am thankful for my Mom, my sister, and my Dad. — Justice Ham
I am thankful for my kitten, Bella, because I love her so much! — Kaely Martinez Tolentino
I am thankful for Sawyer’s Fun Park, Jesus, and Bojangles. — Camia Clemons
I am thankful for Chick-Fil-A because their nuggets are so good. — Gabriel Tomkiewicz
I am thankful for Mrs. Williams because she is so cute, Ms. Snyder because I love her, and kittens because they are cute. — Landon Melton
I am thankful for my mom, dad, and friends. — Caleb Thamann
I am thankful for Chick-Fil-A, soccer, and Tucker. — Luke Seemann
I am thankful for family and friends. — Kaleb John Wylie
I am thankful for my family and friends because they are really nice to me and my sister. — Grayson Briney
I am thankful for my family. — Trevor Turner
I am thankful for my family and friends. — Joshua Jenkins
I am thankful for my family because when I fall down they help me back up and they’re just so loving. I love the smiles on their faces when we have family time. — Addison Stanfield
I am thankful for my friends because they are fun and nice and really good friends. — Gates Cheely
I am thankful for God because he died for us. We were his children. — River Lewis
I am thankful for God because he made the world. I would not be alive. I would not have a family, school, twin, sister, parents, or brother. I love God so much. He loves me so much too! I would not have Gabby. — Anna Grimone
I am thankful for my mom because she makes dinner and it’s so good. I lover her so much. She’s amazing! — Gabby Grimone
I am thankful for my mom and dad because they are nice and they help me out a lot. I love them a lot. — Ava Mangold
I am thankful for my family because they are kind and spoil me. I love seeing my family. — Jacob Amante
I am thankful for my family. I am also thankful for the food and the turkey. — Hudson Dillon
I am thankful for my family because they always help me when I am sad. My family also loves me and I do too so we love each other. — Marina Simons
I am thankful for Ms. Griffin and Ms. Lake because I like books and I like to read. We get to look at pictures. — Omar Azzam
I am thankful for my dog because we play together every time I get home! We always have fun! — Jesus Nochebuena
I am thankful for my friends because it’s fun to play with them. — Ellery Inman
I am thankful for having a mom and dad because mom and dad are so fun. — Jaylon O’Neal
I am thankful for God because he made the world and the land. He made the birds that fly in the sky. — Weston Groseclose
I am thankful for this class because it’s my class family and I will be here all year. — Eden Wilson
I am thankful for wrestling because I like Chris Jericho. — Kai Delvalle
I’m thankful for the food. I am thankful for family, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends and a place to live. — Scarlett Ormond
I am thankful for clothes, toys and food. — Finn Gregory
Contributing teachers: Latisha Bradley, Kimberly Steed, Cristy Mitchell, Ashley Sholar, Taylor Curtis, Sarah McLaughlin, Laura Daniel, Sarah Brooks, Kure Hern, Jeanne Williams, Kari Collier, Kristen Snyder and Ashley Lozner.