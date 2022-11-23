Each year for Thanksgiving, elementary students from Pitt County Schools are invited to submit writing and artwork that expresses their gratitude. Pitt County teachers shared the following submissions:
Belvoir Elementary Fourth grade
I am thankful for my mom because she brought me into this world. — Ezekeil Brown
I am thankful for God because he never leaves my side and he is always there when I’m praying that he helps me with my work on my journey. I am just thankful he is here and letting me see another day. — Marci Brown
I am thankful for my friends and family because they have been the best and they care for me. My family takes care of me and my friends are there for me when I need them. — Lisseth Figueroa
I am thankful for my school because I have made many friends in school. — Jayden Spencer
I am thankful for my friends and my mom and dad because they help me with things that I need and my parents give me everything I want. — Nylah Coward
I am thankful for going to school because I learn about different things every day and I like making friends and it’s fun to go outside. I am grateful everyday to walk in class and out of class. And I am thankful for getting to school safe and getting home safe. — Kourtnei Waller
I am thankful for my family because they provide me with stuff like food, a home, a bed to sleep in, and spending time with me. I’m also thankful for my school journey. It has been a long journey and I am glad that I made it to fourth grade. — Kyla Williams
I am thankful for my friends because they are great and nice and helpful. I am thankful for my family because they are nice and I can talk to them and they help me. — Dania Gonzalez
I am thankful for my family because they help me go through a lot of stuff and also my teacher, Ms. Davis, because she helps us and lets us have fun. — Ja’Liyah Moore Chavis
I am thankful for my family and pets because I have people to play with, take care of me, and love me. — Amira Hamlin
I am thankful for my family and my teacher because they help me feel better. My family helps me when I’m at home. My teacher helps me when I’m confused at school and she helps me calm down when I’m not OK or when I’m mad. — Cashmere Williams
Contributing teacher: Brandy Davis.
Bethel School Kindergarten
I am thankful for pancakes because they have syrup. — Olivia Cooper
I am thankful for pie because I get to eat it. — Amari Jarvis
I am thankful for Collin because he gave me a dog. — Easton Linkous
I am thankful for Easter because we get to eat candy. — Paris White
Contributing teacher: Regenia Bowen.
Chicod School Third grade
I am thankful for my family because they love me and they give me the things I need to live a good life. — Luke Allen
I am thankful for Jesus and God, because if Jesus and God were not alive I would not be alive either. I am also thankful for my teachers because if we didn’t have teachers I wouldn’t be smart. — Sadie Braden
I’m thankful for my family, shelter, food and water. You can be thankful to God for your life that you have and that you have friends and classroom. Also you should love God. — Mackenzie Carraway
I’m thankful for friends and family because my family looks out for me and provides me with food, shelter, and water. I’m also thankful for my friends because they support me and are nice. One more person that I’m thankful for is my teacher because she teaches us new things and she is very nice and cares for all of us in the classroom and is very fun. — Laynden Carter
I am thankful for my family, shelter, food, water, the Earth, having good education and clothing. — Reagan Cleland
I am thankful for Mrs. Humbles and my family because my teacher teaches me math, reading and science. My family gives me food, shelter and my basic needs. — Abigail Garcia
I’m thankful for being in Mrs. Humbles’ class this year because she is so, so, so kind, nice and sweet. She makes me happy and she teaches so well. That’s why I made all As on my report card. — Paisly Gaskins
I am thankful for my family, my teacher, my necklace and friends. — Christian Hardy
I’m thankful for my Jesus because he helps people when they are sick. — Savannah Harris-Lackey
I am thankful for my house, my food, my family, God, my teacher, my life, my pet, and my basic needs. — Levi Johnson
I am thankful for my friends, family, food, home, water, my class, my teacher and clothes. — Reagen Minton
I’m thankful for my family, my teacher and my friends. I’m thankful to play with my friends outside. I’m thankful for my teacher because she is nice and sweet. I’m thankful for my family because we can help outside and inside with my family. — Julian Nunez
I am thankful for my home, my family, my amazing teacher, my dog, Bennett, my food on my plate. I am thankful for all of those things because some people don’t have what I have, and I’m lucky. — Nora Peach
I’m thankful for my family and my home. I’m also thankful for what my parents do for me, sister and brother. I’m also thankful for God. — Helen Perez Garcia
I’m thankful for my family and home. — Tay’Lyn Pollard
I’m thankful for my teacher because she works so much, and I love Mrs. Humbles. I am thankful for God because l love God and l am thankful for my family because they gave me food and clothes. — Alaina Riegel
I am thankful for my parents because they provide shelter, food, water, and my basic needs and keep me safe. — Owen Roberson
I am thankful for my pet, family, shelter, food, water, teacher, cousins, my life, God, Jesus, friends because my mom and dad love me. — Day’Quan Spivey
I’m thankful for my mom and dad because I love them, my pet tracker because I love him. I’m also thankful for my family and Mrs. Humbles, food, water and shelter. — Chacen Stone
I’m thankful for my sportsmanship, my life, family, my teacher, my class because they help me learn and provide me with food and water. — Justin Warren
I’m thankful for my family because they take care of me and will always love me. I am also thankful for God because he created everything. Another thing I’m thankful for is the Army for fighting for our country. Those are some of the things I’m thankful for. — Ella Welborn
I am thankful for my friends, my family, my teacher, my books, my dogs, and my cousins. — Liam Britt
I’m thankful for my daddy because he takes me hunting. I’m thankful for my mama because she takes me to dance. I’m thankful for my brother because he gives me hugs. I’m thankful for my dog Banks because he gives me doggy kisses. I’m thankful for my other dog Roxie because she cuddles with me. — Emma Rae Shue
I am thankful for my mommy, my daddy, my sisters, my brothers, and my teacher. They help me learn and they help me when I fall or get hurt. — Serenity Tyson
I am thankful for my life, my family, milk, video games, and sports. We need life. We need a family. We need video games because they are fun. I am thankful for my team and my coach also. — Tanner Godley
I am thankful for my family because they’re always there for me no matter what. — Kane Kallweit
I am thankful for my teacher because she helps me learn. I also thankful for my family and my dog Lizzie. I am also thankful for my gymnastics class. — Brinlee Harrington
I am thankful for my home, my mom and dad, my brother and sister, food, and Jesus. — Ellison Pennington
I am thankful for my family because they are always there for me. I am thankful for my teachers because they help me learn.. I am also thankful for my house because it keeps me warm. — Addi Frutiger
I am thankful for my family because they give me food, water, and Roblox. — Jackson Bentley
I am thankful for God because he created the Earth. I am also thankful for my brother because he is my best friend. — Addison Yates
I am thankful for my dad, my mom, food, Jesus, my sister, God, and water. — McKinley Morelock
I am thankful for God because he created the world. — Garrison Forbes
I am thankful for my school because I have the best teacher to help me learn. — Kinsley Humbles
I am thankful for my pets, my mom and dad, my grandma and papa, my sister and brother, and the food on the table. — Harper Rosenberger
I am thankful for Jesus because he made us. I am thankful for my family because they make me happy. — Makinley Barber
I am thankful for my dog because she makes everyone so happy. — Luke Cannady
I am thankful for my house because some people do not have a house. I am thankful for my family because some people don’t have a family. — Calvin Thomas
I am thankful for my family and I’m thankful for everything in a good way. I am thankful for my teacher because if I didn’t have her I wouldn’t know division. — Noah Moore
I am thankful for my mother because if she was never here I wouldn’t be alive. I am thankful for my teacher because if they didn’t teach me I would not know math or reading. — Peter Williams
I am thankful for my mom because she helps me. — Zane Hines
I am thankful for my local community because the stores let me have food and clothes. — Isabella Perry
I am thankful for Mrs. Peppers because when I came to third grade she was so nice and so kind and she helps me to get me started and helps me to study at the back table. — Valentin Hernandez-Estrada
I am thankful for my mom because she helps me wake up for school every morning even though she goes to work early. She makes me Mexican food and she cleans my laundry and buys me clothes and pants. She also buys me a new book bag every year. — Lizbeth Santiago-Almaraz
I am thankful for my family and friends because they are always there for me, and I can always trust them and they always have my back. — Jesus Cuevas
I am thankful for my school and my parents because my parents help me, love me, and put food on the table for us all. And I am grateful for school because it provides education for me so I can get smarter. — Jackson Williams
I am thankful for Thanksgiving because it is a fun holiday! I like getting together with my family! I also love all the food, but I don’t know what I like the best! Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday! — Hannah Taylor
I am thankful for my phone because we don’t even need a phone at this age but I have one. — Nakaiya Floyd
I am thankful for my friends, family, my dogs, and a great place to learn, and what God has given me in my life because all of these things make me happy. — Madison Wilson
I am thankful for my mom and dad because my mom lets me play football and takes me on vacation, and my dad takes me hunting and they both love me. — Gage Smith
I am thankful for my mommy because she comforts me when I am upset. — Mia Wallace
I am thankful for having a family because they’re nice and I love them. Sometimes my brothers and sisters are mean but I still love them forever! — DiZariyon Pender
I am thankful for my Aunt Annie because she helps me, she buys me clothes, and feeds me. She is so nice to me. — Chenell Miller
I am thankful for my family because I don’t know what I would do without them. They always have my back and if I feel alone they will cheer me up. If I get hurt they always help me up. — Markus Lawrence
I am thankful for my family and friends because they are there for me and help me all they can when I need it the most. — Maria Haynes
I am thankful for my family because they are the most important thing to me. — Chandler Smith
I am thankful for my teacher, Mrs. Peppers, because she is kind and really good at teaching. — Austin Meola
I am thankful for my family and friends and teachers because my family supports me, and my friends help me to be brave. My teachers help me understand stuff that I don’t know. — Nazareth Martinez
I am thankful for my family because my sister Marta is in boot camp to become a Marine to serve our country, and my brother because he picks me up from school and gave me a cool flashlight. — Javier Torres-Rojo
I am thankful for my family because they help me with things I need to do, like my book reports and taking care of our animals. — Hugo Aguirre-Gomez
Contributing teachers: Jana Humbles, Suzanne Handley and Christa Peppers.
Creekside Elementary School First grade
I am thankful for being nice to my sister. — Honesty Anderson
I am thankful for my parents because I love them. — Logan Ceres
I am thankful for my teacher that she helps me get smarter and smarter. — Nichayla Edwards
I am thankful for cookies because they are yummy and sweet. — Frederick Fisher
I am thankful for being me. — Arianna Williams
I am thankful for my family because my sister helped me spell my Christmas list. — Claire Folsom
I am thankful for going to the beach.- Kaiden Fornis-Jenkins
I am thankful for my family because I like my dad and my mom. — Nehemiah Harper
I am thankful for my friends because they help me sometimes. — Alana Hines
I am thankful for my family because they treat me good. — Gracyn Hines
I am thankful for my family because I love my family. — Brayden Hubbard
I am thankful for being alive. — Syncere Jones
I am thankful for listening because it is good. — Raelyn Manning
I am thankful for my family because they take care of me and they help me and stuff. — Gabriel Nieves
I am thankful for my dad because he helps me make my breakfast. — Savannah Roach
I am thankful that I have a lot of toys. — Teagan Wallace
I am thankful for my teachers because I love them and they are the best ever. — Kameron Wilkes
I am thankful for my mom because I am her son. — Landon Ross
I am thankful for my grandpa. — Na’Zier Arrington
I am thankful for my parents because they help me. — Kaylen Norville
I am thankful for my family. — Cayden Jones
I am thankful for my dog because he plays with me. — Ondrez Daniels
I am thankful for Ivy because she is my BFF. — Kaiyah Ewing
I am thankful for Kaiyah because she is my friend. — Ivy Strickland
I am thankful for Ivy because she helps me. — Kennedi Davis
I am thankful for my mom because she takes me to school. — Ruby Scully
I am thankful for Kennedi because she is my BFF. — Chyna Chen
I am thankful for my puppy because he is cute. — Skylar Willis
I am thankful for my family because I love them. — Lexi Cox
I am thankful for my family because I love them. — AJ Motter
I am thankful for my sister and my mom because I make them smile. — Harmoni Thompson
I am thankful for my dad because he is in my heart. — Bentley L.
Contributing teachers: Elizabeth Ennis and Heather Corbett.