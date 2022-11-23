Wintergreen Intermediate Third grade
I am thankful for my family because they love me. — Luke Soistman
I am thankful for Christmas because you can get anything you wish for. — Kyron Edwards
I am thankful for my family and the turkey because family is very important to you because they are the one who grows you up. — Kiki Zheng
I am thankful for everything that helps me live and for me to be happy and not bored and helps me at school. — Everly Wainwright
I am thankful for shoes because they help your feet stay hot. — Elyza Brewer
I am thankful for my family because they are very nice and let me go to places. — Liam Ansell
I am thankful for my family and my friends because they are my friends. — Naomi Trejo Rodriguez
I am thankful for my family and friends because they love me. — Meliah Moore
I am thankful for my bones because without them I would be a slob. — Vance Bearden
I am thankful for my drums because they make me calm down when I play. — Mason Barnhill
I am thankful for family because they make me laugh when I am sad. — Ava Sayland
I am thankful for school because if I didn’t have school I think I won’t get into college. — Sophia Zheng
I am thankful for my family because they feed me and take care of me. — Hudson Hyde
I am thankful because of God and my friends. — Teagan Harrell
I am thankful for my digestive system because it helps me digest my food. — Langley Letchworth
I am thankful for my dog because when I’m sad my dog cheers me up. — Lilly Kay Brooks
I am thankful for my friends because I wouldn’t have anyone to talk to. — Desmond Robbins
I am thankful for my granddaddy because he always takes care of me and does good things. — Thomas Rawl
I am thankful for my family because my sister helps me stay on track. My mom gets everything ready for me so when I’m done I put it where it’s supposed to be. My dad teaches me how to be a better baseball player. — Owen Smith
I am thankful for my teacher because she helps me during class. — Yahya Simon
I am thankful for a friend because a friend is so, so nice to me. — Christian Lee
I am thankful for my family because they love me. — Jonathan Mata
I am thankful for my family because they care of me and they feed me and do everything for me. — Emily Mansfield
I am thankful for my family. - Rose Robinson
I am thankful for God and Jesus. — Keanan Black
I am thankful for food. — Zarahya Lett
I am thankful to be alive and my dog, my family, God and Jesus. — Jackson Randall
I am thankful for my family and food and sports! — Aiden Thomas
I am thankful for God and everyone in the world. — Paisley Sawyer
I am thankful for the soldiers that fight for us. I am thankful for my sister because she makes me laugh. I am thankful for my family. — Samantha Carpenter
I am thankful for Mrs. Potts. — Tori Lewis
I am thankful for my family and friends, food and house. — Davis Dilda
I am thankful for my teacher, Ms. Potts, and Thanksgiving. — Jeremiah Lindsay
I am thankful for my mom and dad because they love me a lot and my teacher does too. I am thankful for my sister too. — Austin Deans
I am thankful for my pet. — John Kayden Britt
I am thankful for my pets, my family and my friends because I love them. I am also thankful for food, school, Mrs. Potts, and sports because they make me happy! — Ava Philbeck
I am thankful for nature because it helps me feel free and brave! — Margarita Rozumna
I am thankful for my family, my friends, food, water, my house, school, and my teacher. — Adalyn Alday
I am thankful for my mom and my dad and my sister and my family. — Lucas Arling
I am thankful for sports. It is a good way to train your muscles. I am also thankful for family and friends. Without family and friends you could talk to nobody and you would be alone forever. — Jonah Beasely
I am thankful for my dad. He was a Marine and helped the world. — Talan Brannan
I am thankful for food, water, school, sports, family, friends, my house, my pets. — Jordan Carmon
I am thankful for Mrs. Thomas, my mom, my dad, Tommy [brother] Joey [brother], and Lucs [dog]. — Michael Day
I am thankful for everything. — Luke Forbes
I am thankful for my mom and my dad. I am also thankful for my home, school, food, water, God, and my friends. — Mason Grice
I am thankful for my family. I am also thankful for my friends. I am also thankful for sports/P.E and school. I am very thankful for the world. — Benson Johnson
I am thankful for being at school with my friends. — David Johnson
I am thankful for my school. I am thankful for my teachers and friends. I am mostly thankful for my family. — Grace Lee
I am thankful for my teacher, my school, my family, shelter and air. I am thankful for food and water. I am thankful to be myself. — Saverine Lezutekong
I am thankful for the Earth. — Kate Loftis
I am thankful for Mrs. Thomas. I am thankful for my family, friends, my life, God, and school. — Emani Mitchell
I am thankful for my family. — Amiyrah Patterson
I am thankful for my family and friends. — Elizabeth Potts
I am thankful for my house because it gives me shelter. — Liam Purcell
I am thankful for a great school and teachers for helping me learn so many things. — Calvin Skillern
I am thankful for my family and my friends. l am thankful for food and water. — Baylor Stocks
I am thankful for my family, friends, pets, house, food and school. — Madison Trout
I am thankful for food, shelter, parents, and teachers. — Ronquell Wilson
I am thankful for my voice because I love to sing. — Emmy Reign Mallison
I am thankful for sports because playing sports is my hobby. — Garrett Zwyer.
I am thankful for hands because they help me play instruments. — Evan Kitto
I am thankful for wildlife because I like fresh air. — Noah Johnson
I am thankful for my family because they are always there where I need them! — Addison Byrd
I am thankful for a book because I like to read it. — Drake Moore
I am thankful for my grandma because she lets me spend the night with her. — Karsyn Bunting
I am thankful for my family because they help and work hard for me. — Mia Taylor
I am thankful for God because he made humans! — Connor Brown
I am thankful for photos because they help you remember. — Parker Brown
I am thankful for my family because I love them and mom and dad makes me food and because I love my family so much. — Ahmad Salen
I am thankful for my family and the Bible because they lead me to a good path. — Bryson Wooten
I am thankful for jobs because no one would have money. — Chandler Manley
I am thankful for God because he created everything and he also created Earth. — Brandt Terrell
I am thankful for my pet because I like to play with her, to feed her, to put water in her bowl, and clean her bed. — Merrick Yow
I am thankful for Tee because she lets me spend the night with her. — Hadley Tripp
I am thankful for Jesus because he died for us so we can live a good life and watch over us. — Colton Clark
I am thankful for my brother because he is nice. He makes me happy all day. — Mawadh Algutaini
I am thankful for family because you get to have fun with your family. You can love your family. — Ke’Zaria Houston
I am thankful for the world because nothing would be the same. — Ruby Brimhall
I am thankful for family because they take care of me and my sister, feed me food, and play with me and my sister. — Brianna Hernandez Perez
I am thankful for shelter because it protects me from rain, lightning, and thunder. — Ian Tumin
Fourth grade
I am thankful for my family. I am thankful for food. — Daniel Hernandez
I’m thankful for my mom for taking care of me. — Tayla Roberson
I am thankful for people, earth and trees because we are people and the earth is what we live on. — Jake Jackson
I am thankful for water, food and my family also because I can play with them and have fun! I also like to spend time with my family and friends. — Leila Evans
I am thankful for my teacher because she helps me learn, my parents to take care of me and my pet to cuddle. — Natalie Seemann
I am thankful for the food my mom and dad gave me to eat and my house my dad and mom got so we can live in. I am thankful for everything I have. — Musa Ashkar
I am thankful for everything on the earth. — Nolan Mullen
I am thankful for food because we have to eat food to survive. — Sage Harris
I am thankful for my mom, dad and brother, also my dog and my health and teacher. I am thankful for my friends, food and having a good family. I am also thankful for my house and water and everything in my house and the money to pay for all of these things. — Kaitlyn Manning
I am thankful for my teacher, Mrs. Reddick. I am thankful for my mom and dad and for my friends. I am thankful for my wants and needs. — Annie Liu
I am thankful for my mom and food. My dog, my house, my friends and family is what I am thankful for. — Makayla Moore
I am thankful for food so that I can survive., also clothes so that I am not cold and money so that if we run out of something important, we can buy it again. — Ameer Innab
I am thankful for my parents and my teachers. — Eden Franklin
I am thankful for my family, friends and God. I am thankful for my toys and the things I have, also for my dog and food. — Sydney Parker
I am thankful for my parents, siblings, everyone in my family and my friends. — Aadam Kaanan
I am thankful for Mrs. Reddick and my mom, my dad, Sha-Sha and food. — Tynisha Scott
I am thankful for my family, my dogs, Roblox, YouTube, Tik Tok, Ms. Witherspoon and Mrs. Reddick. — Bentley Baughman
I am thankful for a home, food and clothes. — Ki’Mari Morris
I am thankful for my mom, food and brothers. — Jaliek Faison
I am thankful for my mom and dad. — Mason Kirk
I am thankful for my family and them for loving me and thankful for my friends for being there for me. — Cy’rin Hyman
I am thankful for my mom and dad and school. I am thankful for the love I get at home. — Adalyn Cooley
I am thankful for my family, going to school, my teachers, bus driver, food, drinks and my home. — Emani Pritchett
I am thankful for being here today and being with my family. — McCoy Cowper
I am thankful for my family and Ms. Witherspoon and Mrs. Reddick. — Abigail Turkovich
I am thankful for food, shelter, beds and school. — Eva Diaz
I am thankful for my family, school, the ocean and animals. I am thankful for the good people do for the earth. I am thankful for you listening to me and helping the ones who need it. — Ember Espinoza
I am thankful for my mom and having a roof over my head. I am just thankful to be here. — Olivia Lucas
I am thankful for my family, food, dogs, Disney, mom, dad, sister, clothing, friends, TV and school. — Kamryn Wilson
I am thankful for Ms. Witherspoon and Mrs. Reddick because they teach us everything we need to know. — Ryan Rozier
I am thankful for my mom and dad, dog, cats, little brother and older brother. I am also thankful for a roof over my head and clothes on my back and my family. — Andrew Harris
I am thankful for my dog and my family because they help me with a lot of stuff and they help me with my school stuff. I am thankful for my boat because I like to go fishing. — Jackson Leggett
I am thankful for my family and having different holidays because my family is grateful for me. — Jerzi Hughes
I am thankful for my family, my dog, my friends, sports, school, teachers, parents and food and water. — Andrew Leggett
I am thankful for God and Jesus, food, water, friends, family, baseball, land, shelter and school. — Liam Eblin
I am thankful for my house, my mom, my dad, my brother, my family, my hamster, my dog and food and water. — Everett Griffith
I am thankful for my family, pets, me, food, water, friends, plants and clothes. — Brooklyn Lawrence
I am thankful for my parents, family, food, home and water. — Eva Kate Stilton
I am thankful for the doctors who are going to do my dad’s surgery. I am also thankful for my family, friends, pets, the police and the firemen who protect the world. — Allie Walker
I am thankful for God, food, family and friends. — Cayden Rozier
Fifth grade
I am thankful for many people … my parents, tennis coach, AIG teachers, farmers, and my friends. All these people helped me in different ways. — Nandana Balaji
I am thankful for being able to go to gymnastics. Even though I go almost every day, it is my favorite hobby. — Maddy Benzinger
I’m thankful for being able to be in wrestling tournaments because I win a lot now. — Jackson Earnest
I am thankful for my family because they always have my back. — Brayden Flannery
I am thankful for my soccer team. We have improved so much over these past couple weeks and I am very proud of myself and my team. — Lauren Fulcher
I am thankful for my best friend Elizabeth. When I first moved here I had no friends. But when I met Elizabeth, I knew I had someone that I could trust. — Melanie Haberstroh
I am so very thankful for my best friend in the whole world Kaylee who I believe is an angel sent down from heaven. — Aubrey Jones
I am thankful for my YouTube channel foxesplayyt and all my viewers. — James C. Sastre
I am grateful for my friends because they are always there for me, and also they get me more than my family cause they’re more around the same age group. — Brycie Savoie
Contributing teachers: Kim White, Casey Potts, Ashlee Thomas, Crystal Kresho, Kendya Reddick, Kayla Witherspoon, Brittney Boyce and Kristen Letchworth.