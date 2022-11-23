H.B. Sugg/Sam D. Bundy Kindergarten
I am thankful for H.B. Sugg School. — Grayson Short
I am thankful for my chickens. — Colton Littleton
I am thankful for my friends. — Payton Harris
I am thankful for my cousins. — Riley Armond
I am thankful for my dog. — Reagan Shaw
I am thankful for an apple tree. — Tallulah Pittman
I am thankful for my brother. — Delilah Rouse
I am thankful for my mom because she snuggles with me. — Anna Gray Albritton
I am thankful for my GG because she gives me cuddles and kisses. — Adelaide Meyers
I am thankful for my mom because she gives me toys. — Drake Hillard
I am thankful for my mom because she cooks the best. — Maddox Brown
I am thankful for my sister because I love kissing her. — Brooke Melton
I am thankful for my cat because she cuddles with me. — Chase Whitehurst
Fourth grade
I am so thankful for my family and to go to school and that I can go to church with my grandma and sister because I can learn new stuff every Sunday. — Adriana Contreras
I am thankful my nana is okay because she was in the hospital. — Adaleigh Murphy
I am thankful for my family because they provide for food, clothes and toys and everything that we wanted. We are very happy when snow will arrive, and me and my dad love the cold, but I left my dad in the Philippines because he has to retire first. — Hilary Eco
I am most thankful for God. I’m blessed to be here because of God. — Makayla Gardner
Contributing teachers: Cassie Ellis, Reba Warren Jenkins and Taylor Moore.
Ridgewood Elementary Second grade
I am thankful because I have food and pets and my sister and mom and dad and more family! — Cadence Barrett
I am thankful for my mom and life. — Chance Blackwell
I am thankful for Mr. Beast because he has $100,000 and Eddsworld because it is cool. — Alaina Delfabbro
I am thankful for my family. — Muhammad Diallo
I am thankful for having food, friends, family, a life and joy all around the world and happiness. — Aniya Grimes
I am thankful my mom because she takes care of me. — Bryce Henderson
I am thankful for my mom. — Madison Hobbs
I am thankful for my dad because he helps me out. — Roman Jacobs
I am thankful for my friends, my teachers and my family because they take care of me, and I get to help them and I care for them too. — Christian Jones
I am thankful for my family because they feed me. — Haven Kirkland
I am thankful for my family. — Elsie McLean
I am thankful for my family because I love my family and my family loves me too. — Olivia Payne
I am thankful for the Army because they save us so we live. They save human lives. — Mohammad Sarah
I am thankful for my parents because they take care of me. — Bethany Thorn
I am thankful for my little brother, mom, dad, and friends because they are nice. — Stephen Foster
I am thankful for my little sister because she is fun, she makes me laugh, and she is the best little sister. — Caleb Tyson
I’m thankful for my grandma because she’s nice and I love my grandma. — Ryan Bunn
I am thankful for my brother Noah because he always makes me laugh and when I’m sick he lets me watch TV and gets me some soup and snacks. — Mariah Perez
I am thankful for my mom because she loves me. She plays with me. I am thankful for my dad because he watches scary movies with me. — Norah Moore
I am thankful for my American Girl doll because she is so much fun to play with. She is very delicate so if you drop her she will break but she can get sent to the American Girl Doll hospital. — Kendall Tilley
I’m thankful for my family because they help me when I need help on projects for school. I’m thankful for my teacher because she gives me ideas and she loves me as much as I love her. — Mariam Ismael
I am thankful for my friends because when I’m lonely they will come play with me. — Brielle Best
I am thankful for God because he let life be a good place for everybody. — Jayce Johnson
I am thankful for Lucy because she always snuggles me when I’m feeling down. When I’m scared she curls up on my bed. — Katie Bucci
I am thankful for my mom because she is really kind to me and she cheers me up when I am sad. I am thankful for my dad because he will cook for us and he will let me get on his phone. — Finley Griffin
I am thankful for my dad because he pays the bills and he takes care of my family. I am thankful for my mom because whenever I am sad she makes me not sad and she is fun and she is the nicest person in the house and Ayden. — Zavier Guzman
I am thankful for the Bible. The Bible has so many inspiring stories to read. — Jasher Lineberger
I am thankful for my mom because she gives me anything I want. — Bryson Strong
I am thankful for Chick-fil-A because they have the best smell, chicken nuggets, french fries, and sweet tea. — Kyrielle Forbes
I am thankful for pizza, God, and my family. — Keagan Wiltse
I’m thankful for the stuff I got. — Zy’Mira Lee
I am thankful for animals because they keep me busy. I am thankful for my home so I’m not homeless. — Levi Taylor
I am thankful for my dad because my dad gives love to my family. Next, I’m thankful for my mom because she cooks and works hard. — Aubrey Ellis
I am thankful for my school, my family, my teachers, and food. I am thankful for it all the time. — Ella Poythress
I am thankful for God because I love him. I am thankful for my family because they love me. I love them too. — Parker Wood
Contributing teachers: Shannon Gorka, Kristin Gabriel, Demetria Vaughan and Kim Lunde.
W.H. Robinson Elementary Kindergarten
I am thankful for Lucy. — Chloe Parker
I am thankful for my mommy calling me sweet names. — Alysse Williams
I am thankful for my family. — William Anderson
I am thankful for my parents. — Kayden Gliniak
I am thankful for my school. — Zay’Lani Pugh
I am thankful for watching movies with my mom. — Lauryn Hooks
I am thankful for my family. — Semaji Cratch
I am thankful for school. — Liam Percy
I am thankful for my mom and dad working hard and buying our house. — Bryson Dameron
I am thankful for my turtle. — John Hufford
I am thankful for my mom giving me my cards. — Connor Fox
I am thankful for my brother. — Jeanetta Hall
I am thankful for my family. — Hannah Futrell
I am thankful for my pets. — Evvie Bell
Second grade
I am thankful for my family and my mom and my brothers. — A’nina Alston
I am thankful for my school and my family. — Audrey Baker
I am thankful for my dogs because they are super sweet. — Kaylie Barber
I am thankful for all the stuff I have because it’s fun to play with all of my toys. — Alexander Buhlig
I am thankful for my friends because I ride bikes with them. — Mason Cale
I am thankful for a dog because I want to get one. — Ryan Dail
I am thankful for my auntie’s dog and my sister. — Kiyah Davis
I am thankful for my teacher because I was really happy when I went to second grade and made new friends. — Jazlynn Fuentes
I am thankful for my family and friends and my toys that I get because my parents spend a lot of money and I am thankful for it. — Frederick Hayes
I am thankful for my mom because she’s fun and funny. — Jace Johnson
I am thankful for my family because I get to have fun with them. — Leah Keys
I am thankful for my mom and my dad because they do stuff for me. — Christian Lee
I am thankful for the world because it gives us trees, houses, and people to play with. And it gives us food and everything that we could ever need. — Zavier May
I am thankful for my second grade teacher, my family, and my game because it’s fun to play with. — Darrius McGhee
I am thankful for being happy. — Nathaniel Robinson
I am thankful for saying thank you. — Logan Sherman
I am thankful for being pretty. — Olivia Smith
I am thankful that I am alive and that I have my family. — Chloe West
I am thankful for my parents because they always get me what I want. — Taylor Whitehead
I am thankful for protecting my sister, my dad, and my mom. — Zion Williams
I am thankful because I am learning. — Melany Tovar
I am thankful for having friends and having fun at school and learning and getting good grades. — Jett Szymanski
I am thankful for my classmates and my teacher that teaches me all the knowledge I need. I am also thankful for Austin to get better. — Clifton Moore Jr.
I am thankful for God and my teacher. — Alexa Mancuso
I am thankful for everything. — Brycen Harper
I am thankful for my family and my brothers. — Je’Vyn Hogans
I am thankful for my family, friends and all my teachers. — Nandi Richardson
I am thankful for God, Jesus, my teachers, my friends, my family and the world. — Emerson Calderwood
I am thankful for God, Jesus and my uncle that passed away. — Micahya Harris
I am thankful for everything, for America and cheese! — Nataly Lantigua
I am thankful for my brother and my whole family. — London Atkinson
I am thankful for my family and friends and to be here today. -Mason Cox
I am thankful for my baby sister and my aunt. — Leeland Washington
I am thankful for my football team, and my family. — Hayden Yocum
I am thankful for my classroom, my school, my P.E teachers and art teacher. — Gracelyn Greisiger
I am thankful for P.E, my family, my sister, my school, Miss Williams and my classroom. — Chase Matthews
I am thankful for my family and my school. — Anthony Herrera
I am thankful for my school, my family and my teacher. — Austin Wilson
I am thankful for my sister, my parents, my school and teacher. — Jack Mosher
I am thankful for my brothers, my family and my school. — Christian McGhee
I am thankful for my teacher, class, my sister and my parents. — Abby Burnett
I am thankful for my dad and mom because some people don’t have a dad and a mom. — Hiba Belahchich
I am thankful for my friends because they are great friends. I am thankful for Ms. Best because she is the best and I am thankful for my first-grade teacher too. — Westin Conway
I am thankful for my mom, my dad, and my family because they are always nice to me and buy me stuff. — Emmanuel Daniels
I am thankful for my family. I am thankful for this school. — Marcus Davis Jr.
I am thankful for my family and being in second grade because they take care of me, and I like learning. — Ju’elz Dolphin
I am thankful for being able to help people because I can get points at school. — Amajh Dudley
I am thankful for my brother and my sister because I can play with them. I am thankful for my parents because if I didn’t have them I wouldn’t have any money. — Justin Dunbar
I am thankful for Westin, Ju’elz, and Ms. Best. Westin will help and play with me. Ju’elz will help me and play basketball with me. Ms. Best is the best. — Jakobe Fisher
I am thankful for my mom and dad, and my whole family and my dogs. I am thankful for them because I love all of them. — Gray Flynn
I am thankful for friends because they are nice. — Heba Hadwan
I am thankful for my mom and my dad because they take us on trips to different places. — Asah Hall
I am thankful for my grandpa’s turkey because it’s very tasty and I like to put gravy on it. — Aviana Harvey
I am thankful for my mom, my house, my two brothers, a bed, food to eat, toilet paper, school, P.E, and my teacher, Ms. Best. I am thankful for all these things because I love having them and doing them. — Ryson Moore
I am thankful for my family because they help me a lot and they give me stuff. — Idris Mubaraz
I am thankful for my family because they buy me stuff like my toys and my game system, and they take me to watermelon festivals and merry-go-rounds. — Jayden Parks
I am thankful for school, family, and food. I am thankful for school because I can learn. I am thankful for my family because I don’t have to live in the orphanage. I am thankful for food because it is yummy and I can survive. — Kara Price
I am thankful for my mom, my little sister, my brother, and my older sister. I am thankful for them because they help me out. — Christopher Smith
I am thankful for my teachers, my brother, all of my classmates, my grandma, my mommy and my daddy, and for myself. — Gabby Staton
I am thankful for clothes because I can have something to wear. I am thankful for my family because I can have somebody with me. — Josiah Taylor
I am thankful for my Aunt Mona because I never got to meet her and I want her to know I love her. — Ty’elle Tukes,
I am thankful for my family and Ms. Best because they love me and treat me nice. — Charlotte Zeigler
Contributing teachers: Katie Greenburg, Donna Crutchfield, Molly Carpenter, Keyonna Williams and Mallory Best.