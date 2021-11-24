Pitt County teachers shared the following submissions from their students.

Kristen Letchworth, fifth grade, Wintergreen

I am thankful for my family, dogs, the house I live in and my dirt bike. — Gabi Benson

I am thankful for my family, education, food and money. — Ashraf Atiyat

I am thankful for my parents, a house to live in, food to eat and water to drink, clothes, school, a bed to sleep in, friends to play with, my brothers and sister and my toys. — Brooke Rose

I am thankful for my family, sister, life, friends, pets, opportunities in life, food and hope. — Kailey Velazquez

I am thankful for my family (and dogs), friends, food, shelter, water and my church. — Ava Andrews

I am thankful for my mom and dad and my teacher. — Travarus Gunter

I am thankful for God and his forgiveness. — Maddy Lee

I am thankful for family, friends, schools and everything I have because some people don’t have much. Therefore I am thankful for all the chances that I get. — Emily Perkins

I am thankful for good grades and making new friends every day. I am thankful for the teachers helping me with questions and I am thankful for everyone being kind to me. — KK David

I am thankful for family, friends and a good education. — Noah Roberson

I am thankful for family, sports, light, technology, food, water, school, YouTube, baseball, calculators, pizza, shade, clothes, phones, computers and Netflix. — Brady Walker

I am thankful for having food, water, clothes, brothers, my mom and my dad. — Jziya Espinoza

I am thankful for having a roof over my head, my friends and family, my dog, my teachers, and so much more. I have so much to be thankful for! — Isabella Rutledge

I am thankful for having clean clothing, food, shelter, a caring and understanding family, and many more things. I am thankful for many things and I am grateful for what I have! —Jonathan Gutierrez—Yanez

I am thankful for my mom, dad and sister because they give me confidence and encouragement. I am thankful for sports because they make me stronger and give me friends to share the experience with. I am thankful for friends because they help me through happy and rough times. Without friends, I’d be lost at sea! — Adriance Grace

Lauren Eason, fifth grade, Stokes School

I am thankful for food so I won’t be hungry. — Presley Gibson

I am thankful for nighttime because without it we would all be sleep deprived. — Braxton Carraway

I am thankful for my parents because they help me with stuff that I can’t do, yet. — Shane Reel

I am thankful for my mom because she always figures out a way for me to get to school. — Sammy Cauthon Jr.

I am thankful for my education because I can be someone in life. — Romina Barrios-Morales

I am thankful for my family because my family takes care of me and they are very helpful. — Jordan Cox

I am thankful for my family because they help me do everything. — Axel Veliz

I am thankful for my family because they give me a home. — Ryleigh Beddard

I am thankful for my house so I can have a shelter. — Brayden Farmer

I am thankful for my mom because she works hard to take care of us, and even while she is at work she tries her best to make us happy. I am thankful for her working so hard to try to take care of us. — Ymar Ramirez-Benitez

I am thankful for my education because I want to go to a good college. — Ollie Brinkley

I am thankful for my family because they mean a lot to me. — Reyna Montoya

I am thankful for my mom and grandad because I wouldn’t be here with them. — Keelian Wooten

I am thankful for my family, food, shelter and water because it enables me to survive. — Ella Hargett

I am thankful for my sister being there for me. — Jaylynn Hannah

I am thankful for my dad because he brought me to life. — Shaheim Hardy

Kathleen Greenberg, kindergarten, W.H. Robinson Elementary School

I am thankful for my God. — Macey Cobb

I am thankful for my teachers. — Elias Lara—Glover

I am thankful for my motorcycle. — Ewan Stage

I am thankful for my family. — Arianna Floyd

Reba Warren, first grade, H.B. Sugg

I am thankful for my dad because he plays football with me. — Amere Clemons

I am thankful for my mom because she makes me food. — Meikayla Coleman

I am thankful for my family because they got me a dog. — Anna Constreras

I am thankful for my family because I love going on vacations. — James Holmes Jr.


I am thankful for my dad because we do the dishes and clean. — Ashton Bynum

I am thankful for my teachers because they help me when I mess up. — Ava Wells

Jeanne N. Williams, first grade, Wintergreen Primary

I am thankful for trees because they are perfect. — Trevor Turner Jr.

I am thankful for my family because they make me happy. — Skyla Bennett

I am thankful for my family because they can cook. — Mason Jackson

I am thankful for my friends because they are friendly. — Elvis Pan

I am thankful for my family because they are kind. — Andrew Sigmon

I am thankful for my family because they are nice to me. — Scarlett Ormond

I am thankful for my teachers because if I didn’t have teachers, I wouldn’t know anything. — Kaleb Wylie

I am thankful for my dog because he is someone I can have fun with. — Olly Benzinger

I am thankful for my family because I love them! — Layrin Wooden

I am thankful for my family because they are always nice. — Ariel Mendoz—Bautista

I am thankful for my mom because she buys food for us. — Maikhyjah Jones—Wooten

I am thankful for Mrs. Williams because she is beautiful. — Landon Melton

I am thankful for my family because I love them. — Eva Ange

I am thankful for my mom because she takes care of me. — Camia Clemons

I am thankful for my family because they are nice. — Allee Scott Gaddis

I am thankful for my mom because her nice to me. — Grace Lynn Davis

I am thankful for my best friend because he gives me piggy back rides. – Evan Dunkerley

I am thankful for my friends because they are nice. — Grayson Briney

I am thankful for wrestling. — Kai Delvalle

I am thankful for animals. They bring food to our table. — Addison Yates

I am thankful for my bed. It is cozy. — Amelia Willey

I am thankful for my grandparents. I get to visit them a lot. — Austin Spiewak

I am thankful for my teacher. I love learning. — Avery Beyer

I am thankful for my sister. She reads to me. — Brinlee Harrington

I am thankful for my family. They love and care about me. — Camille Jackson

I am thankful for my bike. I get on it and ride. — C.J. Hardy

I am thankful for water. It keeps me healthy. — Ella Welborn

I am thankful for food. It fills my stomach with goodness. — Ellison Pennington

I am thankful for my house. It keeps me warm and cozy. — Emma Rae Shue

I am thankful for the moon. It makes me go to sleep. — Garrison Forbes

I am thankful for my sisters. They play with me. — Gary Mendez—Jimenez

I am thankful for my family. They make me cheer up when I am sad. — Isabella Perry

I am thankful for my mom. She helps me to clean my room. — Jesse Torres

I am thankful for my family. They keep me safe. — Karter Moore

I am thankful for kindness. It makes people nicer to everyone. — Kinsley Humbles

I am thankful for getting to come to school. I wouldn’t know math if I didn’t come to school. — Madison Wilson

I am thankful for God. He guides me through hard times. — Nora Peach

I am thankful for mom and dad. They give me toys and pets. — Osvaldo Monroy-Gomez

I am thankful for my friends. I have fun with them. — Parker DiMartino

I am thankful for my family. I love them so much. — Violet Powell

