Pitt County teachers shared the following submissions from their students.
Kristen Letchworth, fifth grade, Wintergreen
I am thankful for my family, dogs, the house I live in and my dirt bike. — Gabi Benson
I am thankful for my family, education, food and money. — Ashraf Atiyat
I am thankful for my parents, a house to live in, food to eat and water to drink, clothes, school, a bed to sleep in, friends to play with, my brothers and sister and my toys. — Brooke Rose
I am thankful for my family, sister, life, friends, pets, opportunities in life, food and hope. — Kailey Velazquez
I am thankful for my family (and dogs), friends, food, shelter, water and my church. — Ava Andrews
I am thankful for my mom and dad and my teacher. — Travarus Gunter
I am thankful for God and his forgiveness. — Maddy Lee
I am thankful for family, friends, schools and everything I have because some people don’t have much. Therefore I am thankful for all the chances that I get. — Emily Perkins
I am thankful for good grades and making new friends every day. I am thankful for the teachers helping me with questions and I am thankful for everyone being kind to me. — KK David
I am thankful for family, friends and a good education. — Noah Roberson
I am thankful for family, sports, light, technology, food, water, school, YouTube, baseball, calculators, pizza, shade, clothes, phones, computers and Netflix. — Brady Walker
I am thankful for having food, water, clothes, brothers, my mom and my dad. — Jziya Espinoza
I am thankful for having a roof over my head, my friends and family, my dog, my teachers, and so much more. I have so much to be thankful for! — Isabella Rutledge
I am thankful for having clean clothing, food, shelter, a caring and understanding family, and many more things. I am thankful for many things and I am grateful for what I have! —Jonathan Gutierrez—Yanez
I am thankful for my mom, dad and sister because they give me confidence and encouragement. I am thankful for sports because they make me stronger and give me friends to share the experience with. I am thankful for friends because they help me through happy and rough times. Without friends, I’d be lost at sea! — Adriance Grace
Lauren Eason, fifth grade, Stokes School
I am thankful for food so I won’t be hungry. — Presley Gibson
I am thankful for nighttime because without it we would all be sleep deprived. — Braxton Carraway
I am thankful for my parents because they help me with stuff that I can’t do, yet. — Shane Reel
I am thankful for my mom because she always figures out a way for me to get to school. — Sammy Cauthon Jr.
I am thankful for my education because I can be someone in life. — Romina Barrios-Morales
I am thankful for my family because my family takes care of me and they are very helpful. — Jordan Cox
I am thankful for my family because they help me do everything. — Axel Veliz
I am thankful for my family because they give me a home. — Ryleigh Beddard
I am thankful for my house so I can have a shelter. — Brayden Farmer
I am thankful for my mom because she works hard to take care of us, and even while she is at work she tries her best to make us happy. I am thankful for her working so hard to try to take care of us. — Ymar Ramirez-Benitez
I am thankful for my education because I want to go to a good college. — Ollie Brinkley
I am thankful for my family because they mean a lot to me. — Reyna Montoya
I am thankful for my mom and grandad because I wouldn’t be here with them. — Keelian Wooten
I am thankful for my family, food, shelter and water because it enables me to survive. — Ella Hargett
I am thankful for my sister being there for me. — Jaylynn Hannah
I am thankful for my dad because he brought me to life. — Shaheim Hardy
Kathleen Greenberg, kindergarten, W.H. Robinson Elementary School
I am thankful for my God. — Macey Cobb
I am thankful for my teachers. — Elias Lara—Glover
I am thankful for my motorcycle. — Ewan Stage
I am thankful for my family. — Arianna Floyd
Reba Warren, first grade, H.B. Sugg
I am thankful for my dad because he plays football with me. — Amere Clemons
I am thankful for my mom because she makes me food. — Meikayla Coleman
I am thankful for my family because they got me a dog. — Anna Constreras
I am thankful for my family because I love going on vacations. — James Holmes Jr.
I am thankful for my dad because we do the dishes and clean. — Ashton Bynum
I am thankful for my teachers because they help me when I mess up. — Ava Wells
Jeanne N. Williams, first grade, Wintergreen Primary
I am thankful for trees because they are perfect. — Trevor Turner Jr.
I am thankful for my family because they make me happy. — Skyla Bennett
I am thankful for my family because they can cook. — Mason Jackson
I am thankful for my friends because they are friendly. — Elvis Pan
I am thankful for my family because they are kind. — Andrew Sigmon
I am thankful for my family because they are nice to me. — Scarlett Ormond
I am thankful for my teachers because if I didn’t have teachers, I wouldn’t know anything. — Kaleb Wylie
I am thankful for my dog because he is someone I can have fun with. — Olly Benzinger
I am thankful for my family because I love them! — Layrin Wooden
I am thankful for my family because they are always nice. — Ariel Mendoz—Bautista
I am thankful for my mom because she buys food for us. — Maikhyjah Jones—Wooten
I am thankful for Mrs. Williams because she is beautiful. — Landon Melton
I am thankful for my family because I love them. — Eva Ange
I am thankful for my mom because she takes care of me. — Camia Clemons
I am thankful for my family because they are nice. — Allee Scott Gaddis
I am thankful for my mom because her nice to me. — Grace Lynn Davis
I am thankful for my best friend because he gives me piggy back rides. – Evan Dunkerley
I am thankful for my friends because they are nice. — Grayson Briney
I am thankful for wrestling. — Kai Delvalle
I am thankful for animals. They bring food to our table. — Addison Yates
I am thankful for my bed. It is cozy. — Amelia Willey
I am thankful for my grandparents. I get to visit them a lot. — Austin Spiewak
I am thankful for my teacher. I love learning. — Avery Beyer
I am thankful for my sister. She reads to me. — Brinlee Harrington
I am thankful for my family. They love and care about me. — Camille Jackson
I am thankful for my bike. I get on it and ride. — C.J. Hardy
I am thankful for water. It keeps me healthy. — Ella Welborn
I am thankful for food. It fills my stomach with goodness. — Ellison Pennington
I am thankful for my house. It keeps me warm and cozy. — Emma Rae Shue
I am thankful for the moon. It makes me go to sleep. — Garrison Forbes
I am thankful for my sisters. They play with me. — Gary Mendez—Jimenez
I am thankful for my family. They make me cheer up when I am sad. — Isabella Perry
I am thankful for my mom. She helps me to clean my room. — Jesse Torres
I am thankful for my family. They keep me safe. — Karter Moore
I am thankful for kindness. It makes people nicer to everyone. — Kinsley Humbles
I am thankful for getting to come to school. I wouldn’t know math if I didn’t come to school. — Madison Wilson
I am thankful for God. He guides me through hard times. — Nora Peach
I am thankful for mom and dad. They give me toys and pets. — Osvaldo Monroy-Gomez
I am thankful for my friends. I have fun with them. — Parker DiMartino
I am thankful for my family. I love them so much. — Violet Powell