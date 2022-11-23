Eastern Elementary First and second grade
I am thankful for everything that is kind and my home. — Xavia Ward
I am thankful for my amazing teacher. I love my teachers because they are the best. I am thankful for my family and friends. — Madison Cook
I am thankful for my family. I am thankful for my mom — Jahkeem Rice
I am thankful family and my mom, my grandma and all my family. I like life. I like living. — Gabriel McCoy
I am thankful for my heart. I like my heart because it keeps me living. — Emma Price
I am thankful for my dad, also my mom, also my life, also my bed so I don’t have to sleep on the floor anymore, also my dog and birds. — Cameron Mewborn
I am thankful for my teachers and friends and family and food and Ms. Webb and Ms. White. — Bryson Parrish
What I am thankful for is my family and my friends and Ms. Cherry and Ms. Webb and Ms. Sheriff and Ms. Johnson. — Aubrey Moses
Fourth grade
I am thankful for friends and family because they always look out for me. I am also thankful for Jesus and how he made everything because He is my lord and savior. — Wyatt Grandy
I am thankful for many things like sports games so we have stuff to do and doctors so we have somewhere to go when we are sick. — Bruce Tyndall
I am thankful for my mom, my grandma and the food we eat. I am grateful for the number system and pí. — Lyric Barker
I am thankful for my mom, dad, and my baby brother, also a house to live in and to be alive. — Lilliana Yarosis
I am thankful that Jesus died on the cross for our sins and he is our savior. I am thankful for the people who sacrifice themselves such as the six branches of the military. I’m thankful for God’s creation and the animals he invented to where they are edible. — Carter Patty
I am thankful for my family because they are kind sweet and they love everybody equal. — Ava Johnson
I’m thankful for school because without school I wouldn’t know anything. I’m thankful for God because he gave my life and helps me in my problems. — Amarys Perez
I’m thankful for entertainment and math and holidays and books. — Cam Crawford
I am thankful for sports being invented. I enjoy talking to friends on the phone and playing games and just being alive. — Jose Mendez
I am thankful for my teachers and art because I love drawing and sketching. — Amya Wilkes
I am thankful for being alive. — Brandon Conerly
I am thankful for the food my mom put on the table on a Thanksgiving Day. — Ashlynn Green
I’m thankful that my baby sister is alive because she has half a heart so she’s had two surgeries. — Ashlyn McLawhorn
I’m thankful for the things we learn. — Nashya Morning
I am thankful for my mom to sign me up for softball because I’ve always wanted to play softball. — Maryland Byrd
I am thankful that I have clothes to wear to not be embarrassed in public, lights that work, bills that are paid every month, funny family that spoils me, a grandma that cares and really annoying, goofy friends. — Kyleigh Best
I am thankful for oxygen which will help me live. — Rushi Bharuka
I am thankful that I go to a school that teaches me and teachers that teach me in a fun way. — Walker Steed
I am thankful for everything people do for me. — Trinity Burrus
I am thankful for crops and farmers because without farmers we would not have crops to eat. — Wyatt Harmon
I am very thankful for food; if food weren’t a thing everyone would starve! — Charles Doetzl
I am thankful for my siblings and cousins and my aunt, my mom and dad. — Antonio Maye
I am grateful for my mom and dad that they give me clothes that I can wear on my body because if it wasn’t for my mom and dad I would not be here right now. — Nae’lani Echols
I’m thankful for the trees for giving us oxygen. I’m thankful for bees to help us grow food and make us honey for tea and medicine and others. I’m thankful for the sun for making our beautiful plants and giving us sunlight. — Carmelo Groves
I am thankful for food. my family. and life and living and God and Jesus. and friends and for the video game characters. — Justin Rice
I’m thankful for my dad working to provide and give me entertainment to play and he works to put a roof over my head. — Khanh Blackmon
I am thankful for a roof over my head because during a hurricane I am safe. — Maple Phelps
I am grateful for computers because it would be harder to learn without them. — Tuck Southerland
I am thankful for my friends and family for how they help me when I’m hurt or scared. — Olia Little
I am thankful for is being able to do hair. — Azaria Moore Collet
I am thankful for my sister because when I need help with my homework she stops doing her homework and comes to help me. — Marlie Smith
I am thankful for my family my grandparents, for God waking me up this morning. — Winter Satterthwaiter
I am thankful for my teacher and my tutor. They help me learn and sometimes I get to teach them. — Ta’Leah Hines
I am thankful for my friends and family. I am thankful for food and water. I am thankful for being on Earth. — Faith Ivery
I am thankful for having my parents and for having my siblings and grandma. I am thankful for having Mrs. Patty and Mr. Such. I am thankful for my BFFs Katie and Faith. — Annabelle Cheney
I am thankful for Mrs. Patty and Mr. Such because they are my best teachers I have ever had. — Mya Lawton
I am thankful for food and my mom and dad. I am thankful for my brother, sister and my friends. — Jah’zeel Whitehurst
I am thankful for my family and my friends. I am thankful for my teachers, my mom and dad and my brothers and sisters. — King Ellis
I am thankful for my school, my friends, and my family. I am thankful to have such good teachers and good friends. — Hannah Morrical
I am thankful for the people in my life that make me feel at home. I am thankful for my family even when we are just talking on the phone. I love my pets and, of course, my friends. What I love even more is that my thankfulness shall never end! Even when I am sad and want to cry, at least I know I have something to be thankful for and that is how I soar! — Katie Boyd
I am thankful for all of the inventors that have created all of the fun things we have today. — Camden Johnson
I am thankful for my mom, dad and my brother. I am thankful for Mrs. Patty and how she helps me. — Zaiya Bell
I am thankful for life and my body that God made me. I am thankful for church, school, my house, my friends, and everything else I have. — Cooper Lilley
I am thankful for being loved and for having a family. I am thankful for having a good life and for being a good person. I am thankful for having a nice mom and having good teachers. — Spencer McCarn
I am thankful for the scientists for helping our world. Another reason is because they are doing research in the world that helps the world keep growing. Today they are making breeds that will turn into dinosaurs. One more thing is that they have found fossils and they are making DNA to make the first dinosaur. — Myers Cannan
I am thankful for life, my family, food, and hydration. I am thankful for my toys, juice, my clothes, and shoes. I am thankful for my home, and a vehicle to travel in. — Tresaun Moore
I am thankful for my family, God, and life. I am also thankful for the people in the past who made life better now. — Imani Alston
I am thankful for my mom, brother, dad, aunts, uncles, grandmas, and grandpas. I am also thankful for my mom because she is the nicest person I have ever met. I am thankful for my brother because he is the only sibling I have. — Braylon Jones
I am thankful for a home, food and drinks. I love my mom, brother and sister. I am thankful for my clothes and shoes. I am thankful for school to learn. — A’davion O’neal
I am thankful for my athleticism and my school. — Tripp Dixon
I am thankful for my family and for food. — Cha’Niyah Moye
I am thankful for a house; whenever it rains I can go into my house. I feel bad for homeless people with no home. I wish they could come into my home. — Bella Corbett
I am thankful for God making this planet. — Fausto Morales-De Jesus
I am thankful for having a mom, dad, brother and sister. I love my family. — Brantley Warren
I am thankful for my A team, we work hard to get to the World Series. — Neal Clark-
I am grateful for my family vacation because we get to get away from the crazy stuff and have a great time together. — Brynson Purvis
I am thankful for animals because they give me company. — Emely Lopez
I am thankful to be able to learn and to be able to help people. — Nyjanae Suggs
I am thankful that I landed from Kenya to North Carolina. — Ellah M’Mene
I am thankful for this amazing school and the knowledge I have learned. — Caeden Moore
I am thankful for my family because they love me, care about me, and they want me to have a good future. — Addie Hutchinson
I am thankful for the Earth. It gives us everything we need, food, water, sunlight, and oxygen. There is also more, but those are the essentials. — Tilly Irwin
I am thankful for a lot of stuff. I am thankful for my friends, family, clothes, and food. There is good food to have. — Reilly Bell
I am thankful for a roof over my head and the clothes on my back because some people do not have clothes or a home. — Niyahna Everett
I am thankful for my home and my parents’ job. I am thankful because with the jobs we can stay in our home. — Carter Elliot
I am thankful for my life and my family. I am thankful for my dog, my home, my phone, and my games. — Giovanni Bullock
I am thankful for moving to N.C. and making new friends and going to a new school. — Tamyia Cayenne
Fifth grade
I am thankful for a great Thanksgiving and I hope the Thanksgiving will come true and I hope the turkey food will be good like last year because my mom cooks turkey very very good so I want it like that. — Alex Ramirez Cruz
I am thankful for having my mom and dad making me feel special and being grateful for everything they give me. — Na’Zire Matthewson
I am thankful for my teachers for teaching me everything that I know. I’m also thankful for my parents for everything they do and everything they’ve sacrificed for me and for giving me almost some of the things that I want. I’m also thankful for my friends for even being my friends in the first place and also being there for me through the ups and downs. I’m also thankful for my family for also being there for me and watching me grow up into being the good young lady I am today. — Zuri Atkinson
I am thankful for toys that I play with and the food that I eat, like the water, I drink like the games and video games I play, and I am really thankful for my brothers for helping me and loving me. — Davis Smith
I am thankful for my school. I am thankful for learning. I am thankful for my dad and mom. I am thankful for my teacher. I am thankful for my friends. I am thankful for my family. I am thankful for everything. — Jose Jimenez Lopez
I am thankful for having friends, teachers who are nice, funny jokes, Mr. Such, getting to meet new friends and teachers that have good method of teaching. — Eisa Rahman
I am thankful for my mom and dad and having a roof over my head and a family with me, and I’m also thankful my teachers teaching me everything I need to know. Trinity Swain
I am thankful for my friends and family because my family helps me when I was sad, mad or sick. — Kaylie Twine
I am thankful for having parents. I couldn’t have bought food, water, shoes, house, car or I wouldn’t be happy. Musa Rahman
I am thankful for my mom and my brother because they help me on speak English and more. — Nayshalee Castro
I am thankful for my mom because she raised me and I’m thankful for that. Also I’m thankful for her because she took care of me no matter what I’ve done wrong she still loves me. — Jordyn Maldonado
I am thankful for my family and friends because they are always so supportive and I am so grateful to have them.- Sarah Bland
I am thankful for my mom and dog. I am so happy when I am with my dog and I love my mom so much. — Ryder Lively
I am thankful for my family and that I get to spend time with them. I am thankful for school and that I get to learn at school and that I get to learn with others. — Saer Kebe
I am thankful for my family and friends, my pet rabbit, my house, I am thankful for the food my mom makes I hope my mom makes good turkey this Thanksgiving. — Henry Molina
I am thankful for my cousin, Lilly, because she is funny and she is cute and fun to play with. She is nice and we play a lot, and we make food and we play on our iPad and we play Roblox. — Joullan Thaher
I am thankful for my mom and my dad because they always made me feel good and made me feel special and for all the things they gave me. — Jomal Santana
I’m thankful for the people I know and people that help people in need. — Abraham Rodriguez
I am thankful for my family and being able to spend time with them. I am thankful for my teachers for teaching me and my friends for being good friends. And I am thankful for my pets for being good pets. — Satchwell Phillip Garriott-White
I am thankful that I am healthy and I have what I need to live. — Nate Johnson
I am thankful for my mom because she has been with me since day one. Also I’m thankful for my stepdad for being the best stepdad I could ask for. — Jaylen Sherrod
I am thankful for my mom my dad and my house. We are so blessed to have warm clothes, warm house, food to eat, a nice bed and a school that will teach us all the stuff we will need to know to get a job and take care of our family and hopefully get married. — Price Hinnant
I am thankful for my mama because she brings food to eat, puts a roof over my head, and she spends time with me. I am thankful for my grandma because she cleans for us, she makes sure our lunch is ready, she helps us get up in the morning, and she does much more for us. — Xavier Davis
I am thankful for my family and friends because if my family wasn’t here I wouldn’t be born and my friends because I wouldn’t have anybody to talk to besides family. — Brenton Casey
I am thankful for my family, my friends, my dog, my food, God, school, my mommy, dad, my teachers, and my best friend. — Kaleigha Marshall
I am thankful for my family because they helped me through life and protected me. I am thankful for my friends that play with me outside almost everyday. I am thankful for the food that God gives me. I am thankful for my family loving me everyday. I am thankful for everything in the world. — JI’mir Gooding
I am thankful for living and my friends and my parents. I am thankful for freedom. I am thankful for my friends that play basketball with me outside. Also I am thankful for pizza. I think pizza is the best food in the world. ... I am thankful for basketball. — Aziz Campbell
I am thankful for life, family, friends, baseball video games, animals, especially my family’s pets. — Rob Rhodes
I am thankful for my family because they make sure I have food to eat, and have clothes and shoes to wear, and I’m thankful for my teachers because they take the time to teach us so we can understand and have good grades. — Jae’marie Fornis
I am thankful for life. — Janiya Spell
I am thankful for my parents and family who always supports me; my pets, my dog, my lizard who are always there; my teachers and friends who are always trying to help. I am thankful for nature, animals and trees. They are all amazing. Thank you Army, Air Force, Marines, Navy and Coast Guard who protect us all. — Quincy A. McGowen
I am thankful for Ms. Sheriff, Mr. Keys, and Mrs. Phillips. They are the best teachers you can wish for. — Meyah Perry
I am thankful for my dog because he makes me laugh and he loves to cuddle and can be a monster at times, but I still love him. — Emma Motteler
I am thankful for my dogs. When I am sad or upset, my dogs always cheer me up. — Wyatt Zigas
I am thankful for food because without food you will go to sleep forever, and I am thankful for my mom and dad for having me into this world, and also I am so thankful for my sister and brother for taking good care of me while my mom and dad were at work, and I am so thankful for my dog because without him I would be alone and have no one to play with. — Anessa Cherry-Waters
I’m very thankful for my grandparents because they always take care of me my whole life and taught me all I needed to know. — Adonis Riddick
I am thankful for my mom for birthing me and putting a roof over my head, giving me a bed to sleep in, loving me, making me her center of attention. — Jayden Barnes
I am thankful for the great city I live in too, called Greenville. — Ernest Conner
Contributing teachers: April Webb, Hilary Patty, Travis Such, Toni Sheriff, William Keys and Kelley Phillips.