An local gospel singer is getting a chance to see her name and hear her voice on the big screen.
Chanella Monroe of Snow Hill was selected to sing the title track for the upcoming Christian film “Sentenced to Pray.” The 44-year-old mother of three recently traveled to Columbia, South Carolina, for a red-carpet event featuring the cast of the movie. The release date has not yet been announced.
Based on a book by the same title, “Sentenced to Pray” centers on a woman’s struggle to overcome post-traumatic prison disorder following her release. Author Sharon J. Davis wrote the autobiographical story after serving time in federal prison.
Monroe, who got her start singing in church at age 8, remembers traveling to prisons to sing as part of a ministry called Prison to Praise, which her uncle formed following his incarceration.
“He changed a lot of guys’ lives,” she said. “I just want to be able to be an impact on somebody’s life. I want to be able to change somebody’s life by singing.”
There were many ministry opportunities for Monroe, the eldest daughter of 11 children growing up in the home of an assistant pastor. Monroe not only was a member of the chorus at Greene Central High School but sang in area churches with her five sisters while her five brothers played instruments.
“I started in church and I’ve been singing ever since,” she said. “I love music. I always tried to be where the music was.”
It is a practice she has continued with her two daughters and son, who sometimes serve as background singers for her concerts.
“They have sung since they could talk. I taught them early,” Monroe said of her children, who are now in their early 20s. “We sing all the time together.”
Monroe, who works days in School Nutrition Services and as a bus monitor for Greenville’s E.B. Aycock Middle School, also serves as a praise and worship leader at United Gospel Outreach in Kinston.
On weekends, she performs as a solo artist and has released several CDs with producer Reginald Midgette of New Bern.
It was Midgette who gave Monroe the opportunity to record “Sentenced to Pray” earlier this year. With a tight schedule to meet, Monroe learned the song in about 45 minutes, recording it in Midgette’s studio the same day.
“That’s the fastest that I have ever recorded anything,” Monroe said. “I’m always willing to try something different. I’m always up for a challenge.”
Monroe has also tried her hand at songwriting, composing a song titled “Victory” for her upcoming full album, which should be released later this year. The song is based on her experience of donating a kidney to her oldest brother last summer.
Roger Monroe, who had been awaiting a kidney for several years, was in stage four kidney disease. But the transplant gave him a second chance, much like what the main character in “Sentenced to Pray” experienced after being released from prison. Although Monroe’s. journey has been different, she can relate to the concept of being given another try.
“I just think about God giving me chance after chance after chance, and I don’t deserve it,” she said.