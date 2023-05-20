Chanella Monroe

Chanella Monroe of Snow Hill was recognized earlier this month for her performance of “Sentenced to Pray” in the upcoming film of the same title.

 Contributed photo

An local gospel singer is getting a chance to see her name and hear her voice on the big screen.

Chanella Monroe of Snow Hill was selected to sing the title track for the upcoming Christian film “Sentenced to Pray.” The 44-year-old mother of three recently traveled to Columbia, South Carolina, for a red-carpet event featuring the cast of the movie. The release date has not yet been announced.

