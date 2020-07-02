The news on my mother’s television included a report about how increased demand for meat is straining the processing plants, which already were hotbeds of COVID-19 infections. Meat consumption might not have been affected in this way had a pandemic struck when Mom was a child.
She spoke of eating farm-raised pork and poultry — and other varieties of meat that were not so farm-raised.
Appalachia’s Clinch and Cumberland mountains were where my Granddaddy Walters hunted racoons — mainly for the pelts, but eating coon meat was not out of the question.
For most of his adult life, Wheeler Walters owned a funeral home and made a good living. Before that, he provided for his young family as a tenant farmer and factory worker.
During those years, it was not the pelts he was after when he brought home rabbits, squirrels or possums from a coon hunt.
“My parents didn’t raise beef,” Mom said, “because they had no way to keep it. We didn’t have a freezer in those days.”
This pandemic has provided an education on a lot of things, including the ins and outs of industrial farming. A close examination what happens before cube steaks are neatly packaged in the supermarket meat case is enough to make one consider eating more beans.
It might even be enough to raise the prospect of keeping one’s own livestock. But my parents tried that a time or two during my youth, and the results were mixed at best.
The time my father decided to raise pigs turned out to be a smelly year and a not-so-profitable trip home from the market. We kept chickens during a couple of my teenage years. Only a neighbor’s dog and a fox ever ate any of our fryers.
I’m not sure I could have performed the necessary deed of killing a chicken for consumption. But many mornings I lay in bed imagining how satisfying it would be to shoot in mid-crow the rooster outside my window.
One of my sisters living on the family compound is considering building a coop and raising chickens for her family’s egg and poultry consumption. If the project is successful, I might consider becoming a chicken farmer too.
When Mom talked about the animals her father would bring home from hunting trips, it triggered my own early memories of watching her clean squirrels on the back porch. She had made the mistake of telling a man in our church that she grew up occasionally eating squirrel, and he started bringing her his fresh kills.
I do not recall ever knowingly eating squirrel, but it stands to reason that if Mom went to the trouble of cleaning the critters for consumption, they must have ended up in her pot.
“Yes,” Mom chuckled, “I cooked them. Sure.”
It was a meat-and-dumplings dish, apparently, and my older sister and I never knew what we were eating. Dad knew, and Mom said he refused to eat what he referred to as “fuzzy-tailed tree rats.”
My wife and I bought a bird feeder recently and installed it near a line of trees in our backyard. No birds so far, but the squirrels have been checking it out.
It has not escaped my notice that the feeder is within .22-caliber range of our back porch. And I happen to live next door to an 85-year-old woman who made the mistake of telling me she still has a recipe for squirrel and dumplings.
