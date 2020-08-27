“The Hippie and the Redneck,” a 1971 record by comedy duo Bob Hudson and Rob Landry, features a southern sheriff who refers to a certain illegal plant as “hay.” The hippie character, pulled over for speeding, corrects the sheriff with, “‘Grass,’ man! ‘GRASS’!”
I must have listened to that record a thousand times as a kid. Lately, I’ve been saying the hippie’s line whenever I look out at my backyard.
No, I’m not growing marijuana. I’m growing grass, man! GRASS!
During nearly five decades of mowing lawns, my motto has always been, “If it’s green, it’s grass.” And if it turns brown from lack of rain, even better.
But all of that has changed. I want the grass to be grass, and I want it to grow. (I can hardly believe I just typed those words.)
My attitude has changed because I sowed my own grass around our newly built house last year. The grass came up just great. And then it just up and died. Not so great.
The short-lived grasslands reverted to mud, the backyard especially. All winter long, we looked out the rear doors and windows onto washed-out ruts of red clay and rotten straw. Letting the dog back inside from relieving himself was a potential disaster. It was terrible.
I had scattered the seed and straw myself hoping to save some money. But after admitting defeat, I called in a professional to remedy the situation. A crew of men dug drains, spread topsoil and sowed new grass.
The drains drained just fine, and the grass came up. But it was late spring, and soon there was a weekslong hot-summer dry spell. New and tender grass turned brown, and weeds threatened to take over. In a phone message, I asked the professional for advice, but he never called me back.
I considered reaching out to my friend Paul Lockhart, whom I know to have a green thumb when it comes to grass. I’ve watched Paul cultivate more than one lush and weedless lawn over the years.
But I decided to go it alone. For the better part of two months, I watered the grass that was turning brown. It survived, but was thin. It would have been thinner still if not for the patches of weeds filling in many of the bald spots.
I scattered more seed, and I watered it like it was a golf course. Every morning and evening, I dragged the hoses and sprinklers into place.
My daughters, bless their hearts, helped out, too. They contributed by taking showers for weeks with water pressure set to low trickle.
When the new grass from overseeding began coming in, I did something else I never thought that I would do. I fertilized. And when I saw the positive result, I fertilized again.
Some people go to the lake to relax. I like to just sit on the back porch and look at my lush lawn. But the big payoff came when Paul visited the other day. The last time that he’d seen the backyard, it had been mostly mud.
“What’s that?” he asked, looking out the kitchen window.
“It’s grass, man!” I said, grinning. “GRASS!”
