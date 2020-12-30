As 2020 comes to close, the Eastern Carolina Injury Prevention Program is proud to reflect and celebrate 25 years of dedication to reducing the number of preventable injuries in our region, through public education and strong partnerships.
ECIPP started in 1995 as a joint effort between Vidant Medical Center (formerly Pitt County Memorial Hospital) and the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University, and is the umbrella organization of Safe Communities Coalition of Pitt County Inc. and Safe Kids Pitt County.
Each organization works collectively to decrease the incidence and severity of injuries in eastern North Carolina through the utilization of strategies that encompass education, enforcement, engineering, evaluation, and policy to drive positive outcomes.
Many successful and innovative programs have been created, implemented, or supported through community partnerships and collaborative efforts, and several million dollars have been secured from private and public resources to support program implementation. Some of these include:
- Pitt County Teen Safe Driving Program
- VMC Sports Safety Prevention Program
- Child Passenger Safety Seat Check and Distribution Program
- Pitt County Students Against Destructive Decisions
- Nurturing Program/Healthy Choices-Robert Wood Johnson
Community support past and present have been instrumental in the program’s success, said Dr. Shannon Longshore, ECIPP medical director.
“When I moved to Greenville, I was told the people of this community take care of each other. Injury prevention is an example of this concept,” she said. “We are blessed to have many eager community partners to make these programs successful. We are grateful for the continued commitment by ECIPP and the community when it comes to preventing injuries before they happen. I would rather meet someone at an injury prevention event than in a trauma bay.”