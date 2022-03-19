The iconic local music festival with something of a cult following is back in 2022 for its 13th year.
Spazz Fest XIII begins in earnest on Thursday with its annual tradition of a multi-day, multi-venue event honoring the integrity of Greenville’s live music community while celebrating its established and continually growing music scene.
More than two dozen bands headlined by acts including Paleface, Dr. Bacon, The Emtron, Cherry Etiquette and August is Ours will perform at venues around Greenville through Saturday.
Kickoff shows are set for 6 p.m. Thursday with a free event at Molly’s Community Cafe, 300 Evans St., and a ticketed show at 10 p.m. at Dirty Dan’s, 110 E. Fourth St. Festival-goers can see the full schedule and purchase “Golden Tickets” for all events and individual tickets spazzpresents.com/events/.
The festival is the brainchild of promoter and Spazzevangelist himself Jeff Blinder. He’s excited to have the event back in full force after a pandemic hiatus.
“The festival itself came about when one weekend I had gotten a lot of requests from bands to come through the same weekend, and I said, ‘I really like all these bands. How am I going to do this?’” Blinder said during a recent interview for Greenville Magazine.
A half dozen touring acts were asking to come on the same nights in addition to a number of local acts he tried to promote. “I said we’ve got to do something special, to make it more special. I turned it into a festival. It was like Friday and Saturday, with like three or four bands each night and three or four locals.”
It was a couple of years before Blinder figured out why all the bands were coming through at the same time. They were coming from the Austin, Texas, South by Southwest festival. It’s described as a conglomeration of film, interactive media, and music festivals that some just call “South By.”
Soon the bands at South by Southwest were telling other bands, “Hit up Jeff in Greenville.” So instead of eight bands asking, it was 15, then the next year, 25. “It kept getting bigger and bigger, and with that we made the festival bigger and bigger,” Blinder said. “We kind of got word of mouth going with the underground, independent bands.”
Spazz Fest evolved from being held at a now-closed art gallery called The Spazzatorium, and in previous years was held in the abandoned tobacco warehouses of Greenville’s industrial district. It’s now held in multiple venues that this year also include The State Theatre, Christy’s Europub and Pitt Street Brewing Company.
Last year, due to the pandemic, Blinder had what he called Spazz Fest Lite. “We did it out in the backyard of someone’s house. Then we had a Spazz Fest that was like a 12.5 because we were able to have some indoor stuff, and wore masks inside.”
This year Spazz Fest’s home base will be Molly’s. “Now that’s not where everything’s going to be,” Blinder explained, “because Spazz Fest is all over. We jump around to all places. But I’ll say, because they’ve been so good to us, that will be home base.”
Blinder plays matchmaker to the genres and venues so they are suited for one another, and so the crowd can move where they want to go. “We do a thing called the golden ticket, so you can have access to everything. I keep it down to $50 for it and for that you get three or four days of access to everything. And I do secret things like after parties, and merch if I get it. Bonus stuff for people who support. If I can sell like 50 of those before the festival hits, I have some money to work with and I can offer guarantees to bands that I feel are worth the money, but maybe there’s not going to be the biggest crowd because they’re not that well-known yet. But in a year or two they’ll be known and people will be like ‘Oh, they played Spazz Fest?’ And that gets a little buzz going.”
As in major festivals, multiple events are scheduled at the same time. When possible, he tries to get venues where attendees can walk from one to the other. “But if I don’t have that, I give a window of time so one starts a little earlier, some later, so if you like the vibe you can stick around and if you don’t you can go to another,” he said.
While touring acts are a draw, Blinder explains that locals are like the skeleton he works around. “If I get a touring band interested, before I confirm them, I think about the locals that could play on that ship. The locals will say ‘Yes’ before they even hear the bands because they trust me to put them in the right spot. That’s where my art comes in, because I don’t make music, but I curate.”
Concerning the festival’s demographics, Blinder said, “The older folks who are interested actually make time to be there. They take off work and stuff.” Younger people tend to come two nights in a row. He laughs and says “And I don’t see them the next two nights because they’re sleeping.”
For those that make it all four days, he has what he calls a “Recovery Brunch” or “The Endurance Brunch” for “those who have all the wristbands from all the venues and have the ragged looking face.”
Paleface committed early this year and be an anchor for the Saturday show starting at 8 p.m. at Pitt Street. Paleface has been a part of Spazz Fest from the beginning and used to play at the Spazzatorium.
“The history of Paleface is great because he comes from an anti-folk movement from New York City, and that spawned Beck. Paleface actually had Beck’s sound before Beck had his sound. I won’t say Beck took it from him but they both definitely came together with that same style,” Blinder said.
Paleface can be heard on many of The Avett Brothers’ earliest, seminal albums, such as on the song “Dancing Daze,” off Four Thieves Gone and “Go To Sleep,” off of Emotionalism.
Plenty of local acts such as Vstlty, Paper Skulls and Nu Clear Twins will round out the lineup. In addition to the all inclusive, “Golden Ticket” option, a la carte tickets will be available for purchase.
Spazzpresents recently launched an updated website, www.spazzpresents.com, with an animated logo by Merry Leigh that conjures thoughts of Creature Feature or Rocky Horror Picture Show.
And to quote one of Blinder’s spazztastic promotional posts, “This news should leave you quakey with giddiness!”