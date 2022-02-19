..INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON...
Westerly winds around 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 25 to 30
mph combined with minimum relative humidity around 20 to 30
percent will bring an increased fire danger across the area this
afternoon.
Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn
permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use
extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily
available.
J.H. Rose High School Future Business Leaders of America students brought home dozens of awards from January’s regional competition at ECU.
J.H. Rose High School students earned numerous awards at the Future Business Leaders of America Regional Competition held last month at East Carolina University.
There were 16 finalists and two dozen first- and second-place winners. These students are now eligible to compete in their events at the FBLA State Conference in March.
First-place winners were: Gerald Reiling, Introduction to Information Technology; Anisha Sadhale, NCBEA Outstanding Student Award; Safiyyah Waqas, HS Recognition Test-Social Media; Brena Gauland, Future Business Leader and Spirit Event — Web Banner Design; Emma Schemerhorn, Job Interview; Ben Swaggerty, Spirit Event – T-Shirt Design; Ezekiel Krumnacher, Computer Applications; Andrew Ricks, Database Design and Applications; Isabella Klue, Spreadsheet Applications; and Sophia Jones, Word Processing.
Second-place winners were: Carson Fraley, Introduction to Business Procedures; Robert Hughes, Introduction to Parliamentary Procedure; Saline Kulas, Networking Infrastructures; Safiyyah Waqas, Employability Skills; Keller Fraley, General Business Knowledge; Bryce Ford, Social Media; Alssyia Staton, Spirit Event — Cheer/Chant/Slogan; Sloan Carlson, Computer Applications; Wade Johnson, Database Design and Applications, Akira McCassling, Spreadsheet Applications; and Amira Abulatifa, Word Processing.
Third-place winners were: Samuel Jiang, Business Calculations; Ronin Balanay, Introduction to Information Technology; Campbell Seymour, Networking Infrastructures; Adam Ulffers, Public Speaking’; Baylee Schremp, Business Etiquette; William Becker, Employability Skills; Kinsley White, General Business Knowledge and Database Design and Applications; Anisha Sadhale, Social Media; Luci Corder, Spreadsheet Applications; and Ahmad Abulatifa, Word Processing.
Fourth-place winners were: Mary Catherine Webb, Business Communication; Mary-Bennett Billings, Employability Skills; Safiyyah Waqas, General Business Knowledge; and Mya Zambardino, Spreadsheet Applications.
Finalists were: Mary Catherine Webb, Abigail Ershadi, Sarah Bacon, Anisha Sadhale and Anna Nisbet, Business Etiquette; Ershadi, Bacon, Campbell Collins, Hannah Sprague and Sawyer Alexander, Employability Skills; Sadhale, Gerald Reiling, William Becker and Thomas Wall, General Business Knowledge; and Kinsley White and Robert Hughes, Social Media.