The Rampant Theatrical Company of J.H. Rose High School is staging a production of Disney’s Aladdin Jr. this month at the school’s performing arts center.
The 60-minute musical is based on the 1992 Disney film and the 2014 Broadway adaptation with nearly 50 student cast and crew members.
It is a stage adaptation of the legendary tale of a lovable thief with a heart of gold that invites audience members to follow Aladdin, Jasmine, and the wisecracking Genie as they discover mystical caves, take magic carpet rides, and outwit the evil sorcerer, Jafar.
It features favorite Alan Menken songs such as “Friend Like Me,” “A Whole New World,” and “Prince Ali,” as well as new songs added for the Broadway production.
The Rampant Theatrical Company is led by director Jacquline Golebiowski and technical director Cristina Borisoff. Stephanie Peo is the musical director and it’s choreographed by ECU student intern Chase Coston. Stage combat is directed by Ethan Wolfe and assisted by ECU intern and fight captain Savannah Medlin.
The show is presented through special arrangement with and all materials are provided by Music Theatre International of New York, N.Y., one of the world’s leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting theaters from around the world the rights to perform the greatest selection of musicals from Broadway and beyond.
Shows are at 7 p.m. Nov. 18-20 with a 2 p.m. show on Nov. 20. Visit our.show/jhraladdinjr or email golebij@pitt.k12.nc.us or borisoc@pitt.k12.nc.us for tickets and more information.