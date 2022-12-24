Mom never ventured into candy making. Christmas cookies, yes. Cakes and pies, sure. But candy only came from boxes, given by souls of sugar and spice who wanted to say something nice, something sweet. She would set sail on neither the good ship Lollipop nor the good ship Caramel.
But Dad appreciated a good brittle candy. His wise daughter-in-law made sure he got a box of her homemade chocolate-covered almond brittle candy at Christmas.
Candy and rocks alike form from an evolving hot gooey mess that follows an exact temperature profile. Deviate from the profile, and ooh, it’s a different goo.
A big difference between candy and rock is, of course, in the prepositions. New candy develops from sugar in water. New rock may develop from minerals with water. Both prepositions tweak the gooey evolution.
Candy melt begins with a pot of sugar crystals dissolved in water and heated, perhaps with other additives for flavor, color and texture. But the final chew of the resultant goo accrues through the temperatures used to brew. The tasting and pleasing grow from cooking and freezing.
Rock melt often begins with a lot of mineral crystals dripped with water and heated, perhaps with other additives for color and texture. But the final residue of an igneous goo, like candy deja-vu, grew through a cooling queue that separated minerals based on their solidification temperatures. Their character and gleaming trace to the heating and freezing.
Sugar crystals fracture in water, making them suitable for building candy, like grinding boulders to clay in order to make bricks. As water is heated, more sugar dissolves.
The sugar concentration ultimately determines the style. Syrupy? Sticky? Smooth? Stiff? To style a candy, the water must be boiled out to a greater or lesser degree. But sugar raises the boiling temperature of water by diverting some of the energy in the hot water.
Thus, the concentration and the temperature chase each other. Above 212 F, water boils out, increasing the sugar percentage, thus requiring higher and higher temperatures to continue to boil. The boiling temperature thus tracks with the sugar concentration. A short boil preserves enough entrained water to keep the candy marshmallowy soft. A hotter, longer boil concentrates the sugar, as in brittles and brulees.
Sugar crystals are the other piece of candy texture: big, small or absent. Crystals form during slow cooling. Big crystals, those blocks of candy rocks, grow as tiny crystals drift into a lattice structure. Drifting takes time. A quick chill locks them before they can migrate to lattice positions. A quick cool confounds crystals. A slow chill builds them big.
Rocks are more complex, compiled from a melt of multiple molten minerals.
Without a kitchen stove to turn up the heat, minerals will only morph if the melting point is lowered. Water lowers the melting point of rock, just as sugar raises the boiling point of water, by disrupting the formation of solid bonds. Water wedging its way down from an ocean renders rock slippery, soft and sappy.
If a magma is exposed to soggier territory — hotter, lower pressure, wetter — more of it melts. If it experiences solidous territory — cooler, higher pressure, drier — some minerals may solidify within the melt. If the melting point of a mineral drops below the temperature of the magma, that mineral crystalizes, and falls to the bottom of the magma like the Titanic sinking in a molten Atlantic.
Crystal size, as with candy, follows the cooling rate. Trapped underground, a rock gels very slowly, building big crystals. A burst of volcanic eruption exposing hot lava to cold air freezes it quickly.
Most candy is composed of more than sugar. Chocolate and butter are favorite impurities that influence the state of a candy, much as metals and minerals mix in a magma. They have their own candy story to tell. Meanwhile, perhaps you might take a voyage on the good ship Almond Brittle.
Chocolate-Covered Almond Brittle
Ingredients
1 ¾ cup sugar
¼ cup light corn syrup
¼ cup water
1 cup butter or margarine (2 sticks)
8 ounces toasted slivered almonds
6 oz semisweet chocolate chips
Steps
Grease 15 ½” x 10 ½” jelly roll pan. In heavy 2-quart saucepan over medium heat, bring corn syrup, sugar, and water to a boil, stirring occasionally with wooden spoon. Stir in butter/margarine. Set candy thermometer in place in pot. Continue cooking, stirring frequently, until temperature reaches 295-300 degrees F (hard crack stage), about 20 minutes.
Remove saucepan from heat. Stir almonds into syrup. Immediately pour onto prepared pan. Spread evenly.
Cool 5 minutes at room temperature.
Sprinkle chocolate chips over top. When softened, spread evenly over brittle.
Cool 2 hours.
Break brittle into pieces. Store in tightly covered container with waxed paper between layers up to 2 weeks.
Don’t even bother asking about the calories, but the smaller the piece, the fewer. Enjoy.
Note: the corn syrup helps prevent premature crystalization.
Also, 295 F is very hot and will seriously burn if it touches flesh. Be careful: pre-position ingredients and the greased pan nearby; use potholders; wear long sleeves, long pants, and shoes; keep children away.