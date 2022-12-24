Joy Moses Hall

Joy Moses Hall

Joy Moses Hall

 Bobby Burns/The Daily Reflector///////

Mom never ventured into candy making. Christmas cookies, yes. Cakes and pies, sure. But candy only came from boxes, given by souls of sugar and spice who wanted to say something nice, something sweet. She would set sail on neither the good ship Lollipop nor the good ship Caramel.

But Dad appreciated a good brittle candy. His wise daughter-in-law made sure he got a box of her homemade chocolate-covered almond brittle candy at Christmas.

Joy Moses-Hall teaches physics and astronomy at Pitt Community College. She has a doctorate in oceanography and is the author of the novel Wretched Refuge. Subscribe at apieceofthecontinent.net.