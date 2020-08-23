Natalie Barnes
AGE: 35
SCHOOL: Bethel
I TEACH: first and second grade (became instructional coach in January)
HOMETOWN: Rocky Mount
EDUCATION: bachelor of science in early childhood from the University of Mount Olive; license in elementary education from East Carolina University; master’s of education in educational leadership from Concordia University; master’s of education in curriculum and teaching, Northcentral University
YEARS TEACHING: 10
WHAT INSPIRED ME TO BECOME A TEACHER: being able to make a difference in our future. Without teachers, there would be no health care workers, teachers, lawyers, etc.; therefore, being able to set the foundation in our students is inspiring.
Beth Hegwer
AGE: 35
SCHOOL: Chicod
I TEACH: general music and middle school chorus
HOMETOWN: Washington, N.C.
EDUCATION: bachelor’s degree in music education from East Carolina University; National Board Certification
YEARS TEACHING: 13
MY CLASSROOM MOTTO IS: “It’s OK to make a mistake when you’ve tried. It’s a mistake not to try.” This quote was on a poster in my middle school band room. It has stuck with me ever since and is posted in the front of my classroom.
Nikki Bowen
AGE: 29
SCHOOL: Grifton
I TEACH: kindergarten
HOMETOWN: Ayden
EDUCATION: bachelor of science in early childhood education birth through kindergarten from the University of Mount Olive
YEARS TEACHING: four
WHAT INSPIRED ME TO BECOME A TEACHER: As a young girl, I always dreamed of being a kindergarten teacher. My great-grandmother watched kids at her house, and I would help her and play school with the kids. I also had some amazing teachers, and they taught me how to be excited about learning while challenging me every day to reach my full potential. I love working with children and making a positive difference in their lives each and every day!
Elizabeth-Noelle Mattson
AGE: 30
SCHOOL: G.R. Whitfield (now teaching in another school district)
I TEACH: general music K-8 and middle school band
HOMETOWN: Newport
EDUCATION: bachelor of science in music education from East Carolina University; master of music in music education from Samford University, Alabama
YEARS TEACHING: six
IF I COULD NOT BE A TEACHER: I would be a primatologist, studying monkeys and apes because they are my favorite animals, and they can connect and act just like humans.
Lizabeth Sutherland
AGE: 54
SCHOOL: Pactolus
I TEACH: kindergarten
HOMETOWN: Bison, S.D.
EDUCATION: bachelor of science in education, Northern State University, Aberdeen, S.D.; master of arts in education in reading, East Carolina University; National Board Teacher Certification
YEARS TEACHING: 29
MY CLASSROOM MOTTO IS: Although my classroom motto changes to mesh with the classroom theme of the year, it always attests to my friends’ importance in our classroom and school. It encourages and motivates all students to understand that in our room we are all important, are capable, and are loved. We learn that even when we make mistakes, we are capable of learning and growing from those mistakes regardless of our differences and abilities. We can and will rise together as a family to be our best in our actions towards others, we celebrate differences, we embrace our abilities to succeed regardless of where we are, and we learn to work together to make a difference and become the best we can be!
Marie Lee
AGE: 53
SCHOOL: Stokes
I TEACH: second grade
HOMETOWN: Allentown, Pa.
EDUCATION: associate’s degree in photography from Chowan College; bachelor’s and master’s degrees in elementary education and reading education from East Carolina University; advanced certification in literacy leadership from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.
YEARS TEACHING: 28
STUDENTS REMEMBER ME AS THE TEACHER WHO: taught them reading is their super power, and I let them relax in a reading spot reading books they chose to read!