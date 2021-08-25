Please thank those you see wearing a face covering. They are helping stop the spread of the virus. Eat healthy, be physically active, wash your hands frequently. Be mindful of distancing.
Q I went to give blood and was told I am anemic. I am 60 years old and have never been anemic in my life. I have shifted away from meat, could that be the cause? — PL, Greenville
A It could be. This is a good time to remind all of us that when making a shift in the way we eat, it can impact our nutritional status.
If eating meat was your major source of dietary iron and you didn’t make sure you were getting iron from other foods or beverages, you might not be getting enough iron. Iron is a mineral that our bodies need for many functions.
For example, iron is part of hemoglobin, a protein which carries oxygen from our lungs throughout our bodies. For children, iron deficiency anemia can contribute to delayed growth and development.
Did you see the recent news report that iron deficiency anemia is on the rise in the U.S.? Since I retired, I don’t regularly read the stack of nutrition journals that came to my mailbox — and now my email inbox— every month. Like you, I catch word of some important studies in the news then seek out the report to read.
Earlier this month a headline about the rise in the anemia caught my eye. The news report included an interview with my longtime colleague, Dr. Connie Weaver, from Purdue University so I looked up her study in the most highly regarded nutrition journal. She and other researchers reported a decline in both the available iron in the soil that plants take up (for reasons I don’t have space to describe) and a decline in the amount of meat, especially beef, Americans are eating.
Dietary iron has two main forms: heme and nonheme. Plants and iron-fortified foods contain nonheme iron only, whereas meat, seafood and poultry contain both heme and nonheme iron. Heme iron is found only in meat and some seafood is 2-3 times more absorbable than nonheme iron found in plant-based and iron fortified foods like cereals.
Importantly, the amount of heme in meat varies. For example, chicken has a lower heme iron concentrations than beef. Eating less meat may be good for your health, the environment, and/or your budget, but you still need to get enough iron to be healthy. That’s why I recommend that people making permanent changes in the way they eat, work with a registered dietitian nutritionist (RDN) to ensure the foods and beverages they now consume meet their nutrient needs.
This is especially important for women and children. Eating a diet with iron-rich foods can help prevent and treat iron-deficiency anemia. Good food sources of iron include: iron-enriched cereals, breads, pasta and rice; meats such as beef, pork, lamb, liver, and other organ meats; poultry, such as chicken, duck, turkey (especially dark meat) and liver; fish such as shellfish, including clams, mussels and oysters, and sardines; leafy greens of the cabbage family, such as broccoli, kale, turnip greens and collards; legumes, such as lima beans and green peas; dry beans and peas, such as pinto beans, black-eyed peas and canned baked beans; and yeast-leavened whole-wheat bread and rolls.
Make sure you have some citrus like oranges, tomatoes and grapefruit since vitamin C helps your body absorb the non-heme iron. For some people, the easiest way to get enough iron is to continue to eat smaller amounts of meat. For example, instead of big meat balls have cocktail sized ones along with a larger portion of rice, pasta, potatoes or quinoa and with spinach. I saw a new concept from the beef industry — beefshi — sushi with bits of meat in it.
You can have some fun looking at the recipes and the how-to videos of creating sushi. The recipe for Carolina beefshi has sushi rice, cabbage, bologna, carrots, onion, celery seed, seaweed wrap (or nori) and served with BBQ sauce. I am not all that keen on using processed meat products like bologna, but you can get ideas of how to include bits of meat looking at their recipes. Google beefshi.
If you are choosing to be more plant based, consider these foods that offer a reasonable amount of non-heme iron including nuts, beans, vegetables, some dried fruits and fortified grain products. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans has both a great list of food sources of iron and a healthy vegetarian dietary pattern that would help you plan your diet. Ask your doctor if you need to take an iron dietary supplement.
For those of you who enjoy “old timey treatments,” a cup of prune juice has 3 milligrams of non-heme iron. The amount of iron you need depends on your age, gender and stage in life. You can find good consumer information at the NIH Office of Dietary Supplements: https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/Iron-Consumer.