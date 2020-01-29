Last month the new state plan to address overweight and obesity was released. I had the privilege of once again serving on the team that prepared this report.
Unfortunately, two out of three adults — that’s 5 million — and one out of three youth in North Carolina still struggle with their weight despite public health and medical efforts to slow the rising rates of obesity and the medical complications that accompany it.
According to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this past summer, North Carolina has the 19th highest obesity rate in the nation. You can find the plan and lots of updated tools at the Eat Smart Move More North Carolina website (www.eatsmartmovemorenc.com).
Many health care professionals in eastern North Carolina have been involved in the Eat Smart, Move More North Carolina movement. They have been working to ensure that we have healthy eating and physical activity opportunities in the places people live, learn, earn, play and pray.
Successful prevention and treatment of being overweight and obese requires sustainable solutions to challenges facing individuals, families, and communities that directly correlate to where and how they live. If you are a professional wanting to see what you can do that is proven to be effective check out the plan.
Find the setting that corresponds to where you work. There are eight settings: health care, education, worksites, community organizations, local and state government, food and beverage industry, and media and entertainment industry. Each setting includes evidence-informed or evidence-based recommendations that can be implemented to help people make better eating and activity choices.
The core behaviors that need to be addressed at the individual, interpersonal, institutional, community, public policy and physical environment levels include: Move More; Eat More Healthy Food, Less Junk and Fast Food; Eat More Fruits and Vegetables; Drink More Water, Less Sugar-Sweetened Beverages; Get Enough (but not too much) Sleep; Manage Stress; and if you are a mom, Start and Continue to Breastfeed.
We are asking that everyone be part of the solution. As an individual we are all role models and most of us can improve our health by eating more fruits and vegetables; sitting less; recognizing our hunger and satiety signals.
We can encourage our family members to plan and fix simple healthy meals at home more often. We can walk or do some other physical activity together. Use the wonderful walking paths and trails and sidewalks that have been added to our community in recent years.
This version of the plan is quite handsome in its look. Take a look at it (https://www.eatsmartmovemorenc.com/who-we-are/#ObesityPlan) and see if it inspires you to greater action.
There are some startling infographics. I particularly like the one that demonstrates that obesity impacts employee productivity. Job presenteeism — working while sick — has been estimated to cost employers 10 times more than absenteeism. Amazing.
Another infographic shows that obesity and its associated preventable conditions costs the United States billions of dollars each year. We could re-direct that money to so many more fun and important things.
We hope you will join us in our vision: A North Carolina where healthy eating and active living are the norm, rather than the exception.