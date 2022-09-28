With as many as 1 in 5 adults who had COVID developing long COVID, it is smart to get your vaccine and booster, eat healthy, be physically active, wash your hands often and wear a mask.
Q I see lots of foods claiming to be “plant-based.” What does that mean on a food label or in an advertisement? ME, Greenville
A I too have noticed boxes and cans of food that never before were labeled “plant-based” with those words boldly on the label. That’s a sure sign that the marketers think you are more likely to buy their products than the food without it. Haley Bowen, a senior in East Carolina University’s Dietetics program will discuss further.
The number of products that are labeled plant-based has been growing exponentially in the last year. It’s important to say that there are lots of food items, like canned plain green beans, frozen peaches, canned nuts and beans that are plant-based even though they are not labeled as “plant-based.”
If you follow an eating pattern like MyPlate or DASH, Mediterranean, vegetarian or vegan that has more than half the plate filled with plant-based foods, you may help in reducing your risks for conditions like heart disease and diabetes. If you already have diabetes or high blood pressure, eating plant-based foods may help manage your health condition — if the plant foods you eat are from whole plants and seeds and nuts.
Many foods labeled “plant-based,” especially those that are made to look like hamburgers or sushi, chicken tenders or cheese might not be any better for your health than the real thing. Importantly, they might not provide the same nutrients as the food they are trying to look like. These products attempt to mimic the flavor and texture of animal protein but may be made with soy or a variety of grains or vegetables.
Now, you may be wondering what a plant-based food item really is. Well, plant-based food is any food that does not come from an animal and does not have animal ingredients added to it. Take a can of navy beans with tomato sauce with only sugar, salt and starch added. It is plant-based. But when you add an animal ingredient with small chunks of salt pork or rendered pork fat added, some people would say it is no longer plant-based. But another person might say it still is because more than half of the contents of that can come from plant foods.
What this means is that there is no legal definition of plant-based. Those who are vegetarian or vegan might say that foods that come from animals include dairy, meat, poultry and seafood and eggs and are not plant-based. However, it is clear that food groups like fruits and vegetables as well as nuts, legumes or beans, and even products made using whole grains are plant-based. In addition, all the many types of seeds as well as oils such as olive oil are considered plant-based foods.
Are you confused? You can build a vegetarian plant-based diet that has all the major nutrients: carbohydrates, fat and protein — and it might be healthier, but it depends on what the ingredients are. Plant-based foods usually have fewer of the nutrients that we want to keep out of our diet such as saturated fat, which contributes, for example, to heart disease. And plant-based foods usually have more of the nutrients that we need like dietary fiber.
At home, you can make easy swaps to eat more foods that are plant-based. You can replace butter, margarine or lard with oils made from a vegetable when cooking. You could eat more beans for your protein instead of beef, pork, poultry or fish. You could even switch from your regular cow’s milk to almond milk in your morning cup of coffee or in a smoothie.
Use the ingredient list and the Nutrition Facts labels on the food packages — they are legal guides — to know if you are getting the nutrients in the ingredients in the plant-based foods and drinks you need. If you decide to use plant-based milk instead of cow’s milk, make sure you get the calcium and vitamin D you need.
One of our nutrition colleagues encourages her patients and consumers to skip alternative plant-based meats. Instead learn to enjoy the wonderful flavors and textures of real, whole foods. Or just eat smaller portions and less of those animal foods with saturated fat and dietary cholesterol.
Surveys show that about half of the people who pick the products labeled “plant-based” do so for health reasons. About 1 in 3 like the taste. And about 1 in 5 are hoping it will benefit the environment and sustainability of the food supply. Regardless of your reason, make sure you get all the nutrients you need to be healthy.