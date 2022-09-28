With as many as 1 in 5 adults who had a COVID infection developing long COVID, it is smart to get your vaccine and booster when eligible and eat healthy, be physically active, wash your hands often and when in a crowd, put on your mask — like I do — even if people stare at you.

Q I see lots of foods claiming to be “plant-based.” What does that mean on a food label or in an advertisement? ME, Greenville


Professor emeritus Kathy Kolasa, a registered dietitian nutritionist and Ph.D., is an affiliate professor in the Brody School of Medicine at ECU. Contact her at kolasaka@ecu.edu.