COVID is continuing to cause preventable deaths. Take COVID seriously. Reduce your risk. Eat healthy, be physically active, get vaccinated and boosted and if you are older and come down with COVID, pursue treatment.
Q Can you share what happened at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health? JD, Bethel
A This was an important event. A wonderful conference watch party was locally hosted by Pitt Partners for Health and AmeriHealth Caritas on Sept. 29. I was traveling (and listening in the car) so I relied on Mary Hall to share the comments from some of the 17 coalition members who were present. Others in Pitt County passionate about the issues weren’t able to rearrange their schedules when the date and time were finally announced but listened in their offices and homes. If you missed it, you can access the recordings at health.gov/our-work/nutrition-physical-activity/white-house-conference-hunger-nutrition-and-health/conference-streaming/.
The watch party attendees were thrilled to be a part of this historic event and delighted that so much attention was focused on addressing hunger, nutrition and health — at least for one day. PPH volunteers are determined that the president’s All-Government and All-America national strategy will not be just another plan stored on a shelf. They are committed to continuing to work to end hunger and reduce chronic diseases related to poor eating habits in our community by 2030.
If you want to volunteer to join in the work (and fun) contact Mary Hall, the PPH coordinator, at 847-0550 or email her at mphall@vidanthealth.com. She will connect you with an action team that is addressing the pillars of the plan:
The Access to Care team is concerned with making sure adults and children get healthy food at schools and pantries and more.
The Healthy Lifestyles Team includes a focus on the “food is medicine” concept in clinics and physician offices at ECU Health, ECU and other physician offices.
PPH has a Mental Health action team as well. While many people don’t make the connection between healthy eating and mental health, a growing body of scientific evidence says good nutrition makes a difference.
Some of you already know Mary as ECU Health Senior Services program specialist. Mary and Robin Tant, Nutrition Program director with Pitt County Health Department, along with Amanda Sparling, center director of AmeriHealth Caritas, enthusiastically arranged the watch party. I thank them for their leadership.
In his remarks, the president noted that when “families can’t afford healthy food options, it’s harder for children to succeed in school, and it can lead to mental and physical health challenges for the whole family. For so many families — including families of color, those living in rural communities and territories, and low-income families — structural inequality, such as disparities in educational and economic opportunities and lack of access to health care, safe housing and transportation, make the impact of hunger and diet-related diseases even more severe. The pandemic made these problems worse, reinforcing the need for urgent, sustained action.”
During the conference, many stakeholders shared stories of success in meeting the needs of their community by creating rooftop farms and turning empty lots into vibrant spaces in hard-to-reach communities. Some added educational components like cooking classes into interventions — so people don’t just get healthy food, they learn how to prepare it. An entire presentation was made bringing national attention to the concept of “food is medicine” to encourage investing energy in decreasing medications simply by having better nutrition options.
Mary said the attendees felt the speakers validated the work PPH has been doing around nutrition and health. In fact, she said, “we felt like PPH could have been on the stage talking about some of our initiatives. Throughout the conference, teams stressed the need for collaboration to end hunger — stop giving breadcrumbs and start building bakeries!”
Locally, PPH has and will continue to address health disparities and access to healthy, safe and affordable food as well as safe outdoor spaces in our own community. Pitt County has a strong tradition of working collaboratively to achieve significant goals for the good of the entire community.
Our local participation in the N.C. Eat Smart Move More efforts have laid a foundation for us to make a difference in helping all of the adults and children living in our community eat healthy and be physically active. Hearing the national strategy and the potential for greater support, we now have the collective opportunity to chart a course for the future!
Others who contributed comments for this column include Alice Keene, Pastor Rod Debs, Catherine Nelson and Qua’Tavia White. AmeriHealth Caritas is a Medicaid Managed Care Company that delivers Medicaid health care solutions to the people who need help getting care, staying well and building healthy communities.
Readers might enjoy the “insider” comments of Food and Politics writer Marion Nestle. Read her blog: “The White House Conference: They Pulled it Off” at foodpolitics.com/2022/09/the-white-house-conference-they-pulled-it-off/.