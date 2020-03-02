Youth orchestra
Members of the Eastern Youth Orchestras will perform their annual spring concert at 7 p.m. today at ECU’s A.J. Fletcher Music Hall. Free. Visit easternyouthorchestras.org.
Read Across America Day
Martin-Pitt Partnership for Children, 111 Eastbrook Drive, will celebrate Read Across America Day and the birth of Dr. Seuss with free story times at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. today. Visit mppfc.org.
After-school chess
Sheppard Memorial Library and Greenville Chess Club will host after-school chess instruction from 3-5 p.m. Tuesdays at the library, 530 Evans St. Instruction is free and is open to all ages. No experience is necessary. Call 329-4580.
Library program
Sheppard Memorial Library, 530 Evans St., will host a Dr. Seuss birthday celebration will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the children’s program room. Visit sheppard library.org or call 329-4581.
Emerge classes
Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge, 404 Evans St., will offer the following classes for children and youth beginning this week. There will be no classes March 9-13 during ECU’s spring break.
Young Artist Exploration, ages 3 and older (potty-trained), 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays through April 8. The class includes ceramics, sculpture, painting and drawing. Cost is $100 for members and $140 for others.
Handmade and Wheel-turned pottery class, kindergarten and older, 4:15-5:45 p.m. Wednesdays through April 8. Cost is $63 for members and $103 for others.
Art Fundamentals, kindergarten and older, 4:15-5:45 p.m. Tuesdays through April 7. Cost is $63 for members and $103 for others.
Call 551-6947 or visit www.emerge gallery.com.
Arts and crafts
The city’s Recreation and Parks Department will offer the following classes for children and youth at the Center for Arts and Crafts, 2000 Cedar Lane. There will be no classes the week of April 13 due to Pitt County Schools spring break.
ABCs of Painting, ages 3-5, accompanied by an adult, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesdays from March 18-April 8. Cost is $30 for city residents and $45 for others.
Painting Studio, ages 6-12, 5-6 p.m. Wednesdays from March 18-April 8. Cost is $30 for city residents and $45 for others.
Addicted to Drawing ages 8-15, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays from March 17-April 7. Cost is $40 for city residents and $60 for others.
Registration deadline is one week prior to the beginning of class. Register at greenville nc.gov. For more information, call 329-4546.
Home-school art classes, for ages 6-12, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays or Wednesdays from the week of March 17 through the week of April 28. Cost is $45 for city residents and $68 for others.
Home-school Young Potters Wheel, for ages 10-16, from 9-11 a.m. Mondays from March 23-May 4. Cost is $60 for city residents and $90 for others.
Young Potters Wheel, for ages 10-15, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays from March 23-May 4. Cost is $60 for city residents and $90 for others.
Learn to Sew, ages 10-15, 4-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays from March 24-April 28. Cost is $50 for city residents and $75 for others.
Garden Art Clay Creations, ages 6-12, 4:40-5:30 p.m. Thursdays from March 26-April 30. Cost is $40 for city residents and $60 for others.
.‘Jungle Book’
Smiles and Frowns Playhouse will present “The Jungle Book” at 7 p.m. March 13 and 2 p.m. March 14 at the Doug Mitchell Memorial Theatre, 4354 Lee St., Ayden. The play, written by Joseph Robinette, is based on “Mowgli Stories” by Rudyard Kipling. Tickets will be available at the door. Visit smilesandfrowns.org.
Teen Theater Showcase
Whirligig Stage, 628 S. Pitt St., will present the Teen Theater Showcase “The Thread that Connects Us” at 6:30 p.m. March 19-21 and 2 p.m. March 22. Whirligig’s Youth Academy Teens will perform a variety show. Tickets are $20, $18 for members. Visit whirligigstage.com.
Angelina Ballerina
East Carolina University’s Family Fare Series will present “Angelina Ballerina: The Musical” at 7 p.m. March 20 in Wright Auditorium. The musical is based on the animated series “Angelina Ballerina The Next Steps.” Tickets are $15. Contact 328-4788 or visit ecu.edu/arts.
KidsFest
KidsFest will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 21 at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Presented by the Martin-Pitt Partnership for Children, the event will include games, music, art, children’s activities and information on resources for children. Admission is $1. Visit mppfc.org.
Story hours
The following children’s story hours are scheduled:
Sheppard Memorial Library, 530 Evans St.
10 and 11 a.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday, Toddler Story Hour
11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday, Preschool Story Hour
10 and 11 a.m. first and third Monday, Baby & Me @ the Library for 18 months and younger
Farmville Public Library, 3762 W. Wilson St.
10 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. Thursday, Toddler and Preschool Story Time
11 a.m. Wednesdays, Walkers, Wigglers and Crawlers (babies to 18 months)
Carver Branch Library, 618 W. 14th Ave.
Preschool Story Hour, ages 2-5, 10 a.m. Thursday
East Branch Library, 2000 Cedar Lane.
Preschool Story Hour, ages 2-5, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday
Winterville Public Library, 2613 Railroad St.
Preschool Story Hour, ages 2-5, 10:30 a.m. Monday
10:30 a.m. third Friday, Baby & Me @ the Library
Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 3040 Evans St.
11 a.m. Saturday.Send calendar information to kgrizzard@reflector.com.
Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.