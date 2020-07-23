The route I used when I started jogging 36 years ago has changed. Houses, driveways and whole neighborhoods have sprouted where cows once grazed and crops grew.
But there is a patch of public lane that cuts through untouched woodland just beyond my mother’s house. To the person who has chosen that isolated section as a place to deposit his fast-food trash: I’m closing in on you.
I can’t stand a litterbug. America might run low on toilet paper, gasoline or even common decency at times, but this is still a nation of great abundance when it comes to trash cans. They’re easy to find. Litterbugs, however, are more elusive.
At least once a week on the return stretch of my morning jog, I pick up a sack or two of discarded fast-food bags filled with empty sandwich containers and drink cups. I deposit them in my mother’s residential dumpster parked about a hundred yards away.
I would prefer that the lazy bum just deposit them there himself.
I say “him” because the loser recently tossed out an excellent clue to his identity. I can write this without fear of tipping him off because I happen to know that litterbugs do not read newspapers.
During my long career in journalism, I have shamed litterbugs countless times with editorials, public service announcements and in this personal column. Never once has one written in to complain.
On the scale of one to 10, with 10 being the most despicable, I would rank this particular litterbug as an eight. Beer-can throwers land somewhere around a three. At least someone might pick those up and cash them in.
Top-ranked litterbugs are in the illegal-dumping category of jail-time-deserving wrongness. They’re the ones who will pile a month of household garbage onto a stained box spring along a peaceful, country road.
A person who will toss an entire sack of fast-food refuse from a car window is on his way to being a full-on 10.
I certainly do not fish through the contents of the bags searching for evidence. The clue I found was plainly displayed on the outside of a Chick-fil-A sack.
There is a comment that went viral on the internet recently: “Whoever came up with the Chick-fil-A drive-through process should be in charge of the government, hospitals, and the DMV.”
The chain is good at labeling litter, too. From the tag stuck to the bag I picked up, we know that the Chick-fil-A “guest” gave his name as Justin. That does not mean that Justin is his real name of course.
For the purpose of entertaining themselves, my daughters routinely identify as “Kay Shell” in the Chick-fil-A drive-through.
But even if Justin is not really named Justin, I’m still hot on his trail. We know also that he drives a white sedan. And most important, we know that our Justin paid $8.11 for a chicken sandwich, fries and a large Coke on Saturday, July 18, at 11:52 a.m.
For the purpose of entertaining myself, I might just get me one of those deer-hunter tree stands and sit up there around noon on Saturdays with a camera in my hand, huntin’ litterbugs and Justins driving white sedans.
