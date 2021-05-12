I am happy to see so many people are wearing their face coverings even as they move around more. Be sure to keep up eating healthy and trying to achieve and maintain a healthy weight —also important in beating the virus.
Q We are planning a hiking trip. My brother said we should take beef jerky along. I try to eat healthy, so this doesn’t sound like a great idea to me. What do you think? PH, Greenville
A Enjoy your trip. Of course it depends how much jerky you to eat. If you have any chronic health conditions like high blood pressure or heart disease, jerky would be an “almost never” food. Rosi Vega, an ECU dietetic student who graduated last week and will now pursue a masters in nutrition science at ECU, will explain why.
If you believe the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, “Beef jerky provides all of the convenience of a traditional savory snack with no cooking or refrigeration needed but packs a punch of protein and essential nutrients that makes it stand out on the snack aisle.” It probably should have said a salty snack.
Jerky is lean meat cut into strips, dried, and salted to prevent spoilage. Many years ago, jerky was made using the sun, wind, or smoke to preserve its shelf life. Today, the meat strips are cured, smoked and/or dried with salt and a variety of spices and sweeteners are added.
When I was younger, I would always ask my parents to buy me a Slim Jim. Even though my parents hated the smell and taste they would kindly buy it to make me happy. I would only eat it very occasionally since it is high in sodium and sugar, although it has essential minerals and protein for your muscles.
Take time to read the Nutrition Facts label as the values vary a lot. Here is one example, a serving is usually one stick, just under an ounce in weight. For that you get 82 calories, 7 grams of protein, 2 grams each of carbohydrate and saturated fat, notably 443 mg sodium — about one third of your daily need — 119 mg potassium, 1.8 grams sugar and less than 1 percent of the dietary fiber you need.
Jerky also has 0.3 micrograms of vitamin B12, which helps keep the body’s nerve and blood cells healthy, helps make DNA and prevents megaloblastic anemia, which is a disorder in which red blood cells are larger than normal. Jerky is a good source of iron with 1.5 mg in one serving.
Iron is needed to make hemoglobin, a protein needed in red blood cells to carry oxygen all over the body.
According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans the average adult man needs about 8 mg of iron per day while women need 18 mg per day. Low iron can lead to and iron deficiency or microcytic anemia where the red blood cells in our body are smaller than average. Anemia is common in the United States especially among children under the age of 5 years, menstruating women, women in the second/third trimester of pregnancy and after birth, and adolescents in a growth spurt.
Symptoms of anemia and iron deficiency include extreme fatigue, weakness, pale skin, chest pain, fast heartbeat or shortness of breath, headache, dizziness or lightheadedness, cold hands and feet, inflammation or soreness of your tongue, and brittle nails. Iron deficiencies can also be prevented by eating iron-rich foods like seafood, cereals fortified with iron, spinach, lean meats, which is what jerky is made from, and many more.
Jerky also has about 2.3 mg of zinc per serving. Zinc is an essential mineral that is involved in numerous aspects of cellular metabolism. This mineral plays a role in immune function, protein synthesis, wound healing, DNA synthesis, and cell division. It is recommended by the Dietary Guidelines for Americans that adult men consume about 11 mg of zinc per day while women about 8 mg from zinc-rich foods like beans, nuts, seafood, whole grains, fortified breakfast cereals and dairy products.
So, while it’s impressive how many nutrients are packed into that small beef stick, the amount of salt and sugar are concerning for children, pregnant women and those with conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease or inflammatory conditions.
Since you are going hiking you might be interested to know that some people who hike or run and want a lightweight snack find jerky a great recovery snack. One researcher found when endurance runners consumed it, they experienced the same benefit as from drinking a carbohydrate-electrolyte beverage.
There are lots of products out there, if you decide to take some, pick one that meets your needs and your budget. It can cost about $2.15 per ounce or about $34 per pound. You might find some other healthy snacks that are less pricey.
If you do have symptoms of a deficiency, please do not eat jerky as a replacement for going to the doctor. Jerky has about 460mg of sodium and 6 grams of sugar which is not ideal to be eaten in large amounts, especially for people who have hypertension and diabetes.
Always keep in mind that you can eat your favorite snack as long it is in moderation.