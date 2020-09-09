Can chronic diseases be reversed?
Yes! Hypertension, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases are some of the chronic diseases on the list. What about the less-discussed chronic constipation or acid reflux? Still yes.
Let that sink in for a second — you can reverse chronic disease. This is what is so exciting about lifestyle medicine. I hope the thought of changing your life in such a profound way excites you, or at least, is intriguing enough to continue reading.
“Lifestyle medicine treats the root cause of chronic disease, not just the symptoms,” said Dr. David Ferriss. “It reflects the reality of what a huge body of scientific evidence has taught us: Food is powerful medicine. Exercise is powerful medicine. Mind-body health is powerful medicine. And these medicines are free or inexpensive and with only positive side-effects.”
This month, Pitt Partners for Health (PPH) is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Over those years, PPH has worked diligently to improve the health of Pitt County through, among other things, the prevention of chronic diseases. As the group moves into its next 25 years, members are endorsing lifestyle medicine because it is evidence-based and transformative.
The following is an article written by Dr. Michael Greger, a physician who practices lifestyle medicine, in 2015. While you read, think about how lifestyle medicine could impact your life and the lives of those you love.
Eliminate your chronic disease risk in four steps
In 1903, Thomas Edison predicted that the doctor of the future will give no medicine, but instead “instruct his patient in the care of the human frame in diet and in the cause and prevention of disease.” A hundred and one years later, the American College of Lifestyle Medicine was born.
Lifestyle docs like myself still prescribe meds when necessary, but, based on the understanding that the leading causes of disability and death in the United States are caused mostly by lifestyle, our emphasis is particularly on what we put in our mouths: food and cigarettes. An impressive number of studies have shown that lifestyle is the root cause of what ails us. The good news is that by changing our lifestyle we can dramatically improve our health.
We’ve known for a long time that for most of the leading causes of death our genes account for at most 10 percent to 20 percent of risk, given that rates of killers like heart disease and major cancers differ up to a 100-fold among various populations, and that when people migrate from low- to high-risk countries, their disease rates almost always change to those of the new environment.
For example, at least 70 percent of strokes and colon cancer are avoidable, as are over 80 percent of coronary heart disease and over 90 percent of type 2 diabetes. So maybe it’s time we stop blaming our genes and focus on the 70% that is under our control. \Adhering to just four simple healthy lifestyle factors can have a strong impact on the prevention of chronic diseases: not smoking, not being obese, exercising half an hour a day, and eating healthier (more fruits, veggies, whole grains, less processed foods and meat). Four simple things cut our risk of developing a chronic disease by 78 percent — 95 percent of diabetes risk goes out the window, 80 percent of heart attack risk, gone. Half of stroke risk, a third of cancer risk, simply gone.
Do we actually get to live longer, too? The CDC followed about 8,000 Americans 20 years or older for about six years. They found that three cardinal lifestyle behaviors exerted an enormous impact on mortality.
People who do not smoke, consume a healthy diet and engage in sufficient physical activity can substantially reduce their risk for early death. By “not smoking” they just meant not currently smoking; by “healthy diet” they just meant in the top 40 percent in terms of complying with the rather wimpy federal dietary guidelines; and by being “physically active” they just meant averaging about 21 minutes a day or more of at least moderate exercise.
Those that managed at least one of the three had a 40 percent lower risk of dying. Those that hit two out of three cut their chances of dying by more than half. Those that scored all three threw 82 percent of their chances of dying in those six years out the window.
What does that mean in terms of how much longer we get to live? A similar study on health behaviors and survival, highlighted in my video, Turning the Clock Back 14 Years, didn’t just take people’s word for how healthfully they were eating, it measured the level of vitamin C in people’s blood, a biomarker for how many plants they were eating, and the drop in mortality risk in those nailing all healthy behaviors was equivalent to being 14 years younger.
Stefanie Cabaniss is a consultant for community health programs at Vidant Medical Center.