A Greenville man who’s a stay-at-home dad recently completed his most recent book “Dream Trails,” a narrative about friendships, trust, betrayal and a boggling mystery.
Published recently by Fulton Books, the narrative by Larry Pope Jr. follows a case that will challenge a group of friends’ wit and trust in one another. Pope says the book tells a story “where you have to always know who your friends are, who you can and cannot trust, your whereabouts, and how to come together to resolve a case.”
It’s a mystery where people within your inner circle come under suspicion, Pope said. “A person might seem like a good person, but always know that everyone has unknown secrets. They could be of the good or of the worst.”
Pope is a graduate of Wichita State University with a degree in psychology. When he’s not taking care of his children or writing, he likes to catch up on sports, stream shows or movies, play video games and go fishing when the time is right.
“Dream Trails” is available at bookstores and online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.